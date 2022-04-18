 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1775, Paul Revere and William Dawes rode to warn that the British were coming, and that someone should get a mop and bucket or at least a wet nap   (history.com) divider line
17
    More: Vintage, Paul Revere, Battles of Lexington and Concord, British troops, Massachusetts, American Revolutionary War, John Hancock, Boston Patriots Paul Revere, Patriot leaders Samuel Adams  
•       •       •

202 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2022 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But wut aboot Docter Sam Prescott?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Willem Dafoe was there? That guy is in everything!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone was British.  Well, except for the slaves, Native Americans, and French.
 
payattention
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Everyone was British.  Well, except for the slaves, Native Americans, and French.


Yep. They were shouting, "The regulars are coming!". Also 'The redcoats are coming!". Both were in use at the time to refer to the soldiers sent from England.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beastie boys - Paul Revere
Youtube wqipMcwJeQI
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes. The wet-nap. When you don't have time for the full dream.
 
nyclon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

payattention: enry: Everyone was British.  Well, except for the slaves, Native Americans, and French.

Yep. They were shouting, "The regulars are coming!". Also 'The redcoats are coming!". Both were in use at the time to refer to the soldiers sent from England.


also lobster backs. I'm sure there were saltier terms for them in common use.
 
soupafi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
static.rogerebert.comView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Midnight Ruin of Paul Revere (with Chris Parnell) | Adam Ruins Everything
Youtube mx15T7C0UaY
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A tea towel, subby...

Shoulda gone with a tea towel.
 
morg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought it was a teenage girl but that didn't make as good a story.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Drunk History: Sybil Luddington
https://youtu.be/O4rnjV-GORg
 
Gough
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Glad to see one of the guys for whom my brother is named get some press.

CSB:  in 1976 he was at some Bicentennial celebration in Boston.  A TV reporter asked him what he thought about The Revolution.  He's alway been quick on his feet and replied, "I think it still has a long way to go."  That comment never got on the air.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Historical inaccuracy. He yelled "Coming are  British the" and his name was Paul Reverse.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Paul Revere gets all the credit, but he stopped halfway to drink at a pub.

Dawes actually did most of the work, but his name is hard to rhyme.

Listen my children and you shall pause
about the midnight ride of William Dawes.

/Longfellow was lazy
//Just like Revere.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's an heroic template there. It works nicely when Ukrainians replicate it for their own purposes against Putin's army, not so much for the MAGA goobers who think the lefties is comin' to indoctorate their childrens and take all their guns and make 'em wear masks.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.