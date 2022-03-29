 Skip to content
(AP News) Day 54 of WW3: Zelenskyy refuses to give up Donbas, massive fighting in the east as the Battle for Donbas erupts, Belarus threatens Poland, Russia accused of further atrocities. It's your Monday Ukraine War thread
brax33
54 minutes ago  
Annnd we're green. Congrats to the winner.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
53 minutes ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Around 200,000 people are at risk of losing their jobs in the Russian capital following foreign companies leaving the country, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in a blog post Monday.
Authorities will continue to implement plans in order to support workers at risk of being unemployed, setting aside 3.36 billion rubles ($41 million) for these plans, Sobyanin said.
"We continue to implement the plan to improve the sustainability of the capital's economy. As planned, last week we approved the program to support employees at risk of dismissal. Taking into account subsidies from the federal budget, 3.36 billion rubles will be allocated for its implementation. First of all, the program is addressed to employees of foreign companies that have temporarily suspended their activities or decided to leave Russia. According to our estimates, about 200,000 people are at risk of losing their jobs," Sobyanin wrote.
The employment assistance plan includes personnel training, employment in temporary and public works and incentives for organizations and firms who employ these workers, he added.


Both Ukrainian officials and the Russian Ministry of Defense have reported widespread military action in the east of Ukraine over the past 24 hours.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said Russian missile strikes against the town of Kramatorsk had destroyed at least eight residential buildings and educational and infrastructural facilities.
"Artillery shelling along the entire front line did not stop all night. The enemy fired most intensely in the Mariinka, Avdiivka, and Ocheretyne directions," Kyrylenko said.
All three towns have suffered extensive bombardment in recent weeks but remain under Ukrainian control.
"No civilian casualties have been reported so far, but many houses have been damaged and electricity and gas supplies have been disrupted," Kyrylenko said.
In neighboring Luhansk, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said that on Sunday, Russian forces "fired mortars, artillery, and multiple rocket launchers at Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Kreminna, Lysychansk, Popasna, Hirske, and Zolote."
"The enemy is deliberately targeting multi-storey and private households," it added.
"Due to the shelling, 29 settlements remain without electricity, 38 settlements are without gas supply ... There is no water supply in Rubizhne, Popasna."
These cities and towns form a cluster of urban settlements that have been the Ukrainian front line for several weeks and have suffered extensive damage. Ukrainian officials estimate that 70% of Severodonetsk has been destroyed.
Despite the fighting, some evacuations have continued.
Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said 67 residents were rescued from Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Popasna, Lysychansk and Hirske.
"The security situation changes every hour. Where it was still safe in the morning, Russian shells are now exploding," Haidai said.
For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Monday that Russian forces had launched precision air-launched missiles around Ukraine, claiming to have destroyed 16 Ukrainian military installations overnight.
The statement claimed Russian missiles hit five Ukrainian command posts, a fuel storage facility, three ammunition depots, and personnel and military equipment. Most of the targets were in or around Donbas.
CNN could not immediately verify those claims.
The authorities in the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, which borders Donetsk, says territorial defense brigades "have been fighting in the whole length of the front line."
The spokesperson of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Col. Ivan Arefyev, said there had been Russian shelling of several villages just inside the Donetsk region, including Staromayorske and Makarivka. Several settlements inside Zaporizhzhia region had also been hit, he said.
"Russian troops are using tanks, armored personnel carriers and infantry. In addition, they bombard the region's settlements with aviation, GRAD multiple rocket launchers, small arms artillery, 120-mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns," Arefyev said, adding that "counter-offensive operations with the support of aviation, multiple rocket launchers, artillery, mortars, armored personnel carriers" were underway.
According to a CNN analysis of the battlefields, most of the villages reportedly hit inside Zaporizhzhia had not previously been targeted.


Ukrainian lawmaker Lesia Vasylenko has said that "no parts of Ukraine should be on the negotiating table" as the country continues its resistance, despite Russia's bombardment of cities across the country Monday.
Vasylenko, a Member of Parliament for the Holos Party who was elected in 2019, was speaking to CNN after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was not willing to give up territory in eastern Ukraine to end the war with Russia.
"Ukraine is writing its own, new history and it's also writing the new history of the world as it goes," Vasylenko told CNN New Day from Prague, Czech Republic.
"If under any circumstances Ukraine is made to give up territories, it's going to be a risk not just to Ukrainians living in Ukraine, but to the whole world," she added.
"Because then a message will be sent to aggressors loud and clear that it's okay to go in for land grabs, it's okay to start aggressive wars and to terrorize civilian population, because nobody is actually going to be doing anything about it."
She also said that Russia has committed "multiple war crimes" during the course of the war in Ukraine, a claim made by several Ukrainian officials that the Kremlin has denied.
Following Russia's invasion nearly two months ago, Vasylenko told CNN that she had undertaken shooting practice and armed herself with an AK-47 and pistol.
"Are we not clear still that Russia is the one in the wrong here? That Russia has committed a crime of aggression?" she said.
Russian forces have been bombarding the Azovstal steel plant, a bastion of the Ukrainian defense, in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, said Petro Andriushchenko, a mayoral adviser, who accused Russia of trying to trap those defending the city.
Ukrainian forces are continuing to resist Russian attacks in the city after rejecting a deadline to surrender.
"The fighting in the Left Bank (Livoberezhnyi) district has been ongoing all day long," Andriushchenko said in a statement on Telegram. "The occupiers continue to fire on and bomb Azovstal with all weapons."
"Realizing that the defenders are not going to give up, the occupiers' plans are clear," Andriushchenko said.
"According to their message, the corridor for safe exit should have been marked with red flags, but no marks were made," he said. "That once again confirms that they are only preparing a trap for our defenders."
CNN cannot independently verify those claims.
Andriushchenko previously said that Mariupol would be closed for entry and exit starting on Monday, with Russian forces issuing passes for movement.
Andriushchenko also said Ukrainian men would be subject to "filtration" - relocated for screening by Russian forces. CNN cannot independently verify the claims.
Andriushchenko is not in Mariupol but works to gather information collected from people in the city, which has been under a weekslong siege.

Ukraine's military took a defiant stand this weekend -- refusing to give in to Russia's demand for Kyiv's troops in the port city of Mariupol to surrender -- at the same time that US President Joe Biden and his allies face a new precipice in deciding how far the US can go in arming the embattled country.
This comes as Russia signals that it may take more aggressive action to stop the flow of weapons from the US and NATO.
There are new worries about how quickly Ukraine could run out of ammunition as heavier fighting intensifies in Donbas, where Russia is trying to encircle and cut off Ukrainian forces in their quest to control that region.
As he tries to keep the pressure on allies to lend greater support in this next phase, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is arguing that the West must view that fight as a critical pivot point in curbing the unbridled ambitions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and demonstrating the West's commitment to defending democracy against a voracious autocratic power.
Zelensky warned that the battle ahead in Donbas "can influence the course of the whole war" and said his country has no intention of giving up territory in the eastern part of Ukraine to end the war during an exclusive interview with CNN's Jake Tapper that aired Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."
If Russia is able to capture the Donbas region, Zelensky warned, it is entirely possible that Putin could renew his attempt to take control of Kyiv. When pressed by Tapper on whether he was satisfied with the US announcement last week of another $800 million in military aidto bolster Ukraine's forces in the Donbas, Zelensky replied, "of course we need more."
"There will never be enough. Enough isn't possible," Zelensky said, as he explained the challenges that lie ahead in the eastern region of his country.
"There is a full-scale war ongoing today, so we still need a lot more than what we have today ... We donot have technical advantages over our enemy. We're just not on the same level there."
But even as that latest aid has begun arriving in the region, CNN's Barbara Starr reported this weekend that there is rising concern about how quickly Ukraine could deplete its stores of ammunition in this next battle.
Though the US announced that it was sending 18 155mm Howitzer cannons and 40,000 artillery rounds as part of its latest package, Starr reported that a US official warned that the aid could be used up within a matter of days as heavy fighting intensifies in Donbas.

Control over the city of Kreminna has been "lost," according to Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, as Russian forces try to break Ukrainian resistance in the country's east.
"At the moment, control over the city of Kreminna is lost" and heavy fighting continues, Haidai said on Telegram.
As residents tried to flee in their own vehicles, Russian forces opened fire on a car carrying civilians, said Haidai.
"Four people died. One seriously injured person is still at the scene," he said.
"Doctors cannot reach her due to endless shelling."
Russian forces have been trying to advance toward the borders of both Luhansk and Donetsk in the Donbas region. Russia's focus has shifted to the east since its failure to gain territory around the capital Kyiv, and other parts of the center and north of the country.
Earlier Monday, Russian forces entered the town with "a huge amount of equipment," said Haidai, claiming that "the offensive has begun."
 
Oneiros
52 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So if you feel like you need to do something more than obsess over this in Internet discussions and can give some money (and more links below if you don't), here are some charities that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua


You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.
 
LeoffDaGrate
50 minutes ago  
Is he alive?

Will Putin use Nukes?

Has Mariupol fallen (past tense)?

Will Tugboats become the new Tractors?
 
Slaxl
50 minutes ago  

Is some kind of game to you?
 
notmyjab
49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
48 minutes ago  
Sure would be a shame if Russia loses more than what they started with.
 
brax33
48 minutes ago  

Is some kind of game to you?


There wouldn't be winners and losers if it weren't some kind of game! :)
 
saintstryfe
48 minutes ago  
There's nothing worse then a loser who lost continuing to act like they can gain from the loss. Trump is like that. The republicans were like that after losing Judge Brown's nomination fight. And Putin is the Czar of this. He has utterly lost and failed at the most basic part of any invasion, and he's looked like a complete clown doing it. It is sad and entirely predictable.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
48 minutes ago  
SBU publishes video of pro-Kremlin politician Medvedchuk asking to be exchanged for Mariupol residents, defenders. In the video, Viktor Medvedchuk asks Putin to take him to Russia in return for a safe passage for residents of besieged Mariupol, and soldiers defending the city.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


UK Defense Intelligence: Mariupol resistance slowing Russia's advance elsewhere. According to the latest update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, concerted Ukrainian resistance has severely tested Russian forces and diverted men and materiel.

Governor: Russian military launches missile strike at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Valentyn Reznichenko said the oblast suffered an attack early in the morning on April 18, but that "60% of missiles were shot down by Ukraine's air defense systems."

Russian forces plan false-flag operation in Kherson. Spokesperson for the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk said on Telegram on April 17 that Russian forces are planning to fire on Kherson and falsely accuse Ukraine's military. Bratchuk said that Russia's intention is to use the operation to justify "saving the city" through a referendum.

Russian military forcibly removes around 150 children from Mariupol. The Crimean Human Rights Group reported on April 17, citing an advisor to Mariupol's Mayor Petro Andriushchenko, that many of the children were taken from hospitals and were not orphans. The children have reportedly been transferred in the direction of temporarily-occupied Donetsk and the Russian city of Taganrog.

Zelensky: 'Every delay in weapons is permission for Russia to take the lives of Ukrainians.' Zelensky said that as Russia prepares to launch a new offensive in the east, those hesitating sending weapons Ukraine needs "should know the fate of this battle also depends on them."  'Just as the Russian military is destroying Mariupol, they want to wipe out other cities, other communities of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.' In his nightly address, President Zelensky said that Russia wants to "literally finish off and destroy Donbas - to destroy everything that once gave glory to this industrial region."

Intelligence chief: Putin unlikely to use nuclear weapons. The Russian dictator's nuclear threats are blackmail, and the use of nuclear weapons is technically difficult, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's military intelligence, said on April 17.

Ukrainian army says it destroyed 10 tanks in Donbas over past 24 hours. Ukrainian troops have also destroyed 5 artillery pieces, 15 armored vehicles, and two helicopters, the Joint Forces Operation said on April 17. Twelve enemy аttacks have been repelled.

Governor says Ukrainian troops counterattack near Kharkiv. They have liberated the villages of Bazaliivka and Lebyazhe and part of Kutuzivka and advanced in the village of Mala Rohan, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov said on April 17.

Zelensky invites Macron to Ukraine to witness 'genocide.' Zelensky told CNN that French President Emmanuel Macron should visit Ukraine to realize that Russia had unleashed a genocide against Ukraine. Macron had previously refused to call Russia's actions a genocide.

Ukraine has filled in the questionnaire to receive EU candidate status, according to Ihor Zhovkva, a deputy chief of staff for President Volodymyr Zelensky Now the European Union is expected to decide on giving candidate status to Ukraine.

European Commission president says Russia's bankruptcy a matter of time. Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview with Bild am Sonntag that Western sanctions are eating their way deeper into the Russian economy every week.

Austrian Chancellor: Putin believes he's winning war in Ukraine. Karl Nehammer told NBC that Russian President Vladimir Putin blames Ukrainians for "genocide in the Donbas region" invented by Russian propaganda and "is now in his own war logic."

Ukraine won't give up Donbas to end Russia's war. President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN that Ukraine is prepared to defend Donbas against Russian forces in a battle he says could influence the course of the entire war.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
47 minutes ago  
Pictures have surfaced of a burning, sinking Moskva.

Surfaced.

Get it? Surfaced!

Fark Thread: https://www.fark.com/comments/12282249/First-pictures-of-Moskva-on-fire-In-calm-seas#new
 
Maker_of_Roads
45 minutes ago  
I wonder how many stories of people saving their bread tickets so they can feed their families instead of themselves there will be when all this is over?

Will they have an unironic victory day parade each year, to mark the occasion when their economy collapses and the oligarchs finally root putin out and flay him alive on public tv to make the money come back?

/I was kind of sick of hearing about russia before this all started.
//I was looking forward to not giving a shiat about politics anymore now that velveeta mussolini is going away.
///Speaking my wishes into the cosmos apparently only makes the opposite happen
 
SpectroBoy
45 minutes ago  

Is some kind of game to you?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Mystwalk
44 minutes ago  
Ive heard a few people on here saying a lot of this attack is somehow connected to Putins alleged failing health? how he wants to go out with a bang?

Any truth to this?
 
iheartscotch
43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PiperArrow
43 minutes ago  
In before MillionaireMoron tells us that this thread is a waste of time.
 
cooldaddygroove
43 minutes ago  
15 more days
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
42 minutes ago  
A memorial was created in the center of #Warsaw in memory of the victims of the war in #Ukraine.

State Secretary of the Security Council of #Belarus Alexander Volfovich suspected Western neighbors in preparation of aggression and warned that Belarus will not leave it unanswered. "There will be destruction, death, explosions on their territory, too," said Volfovich.

Situation: Russians saw the Polish language for the first time. Sytuacja: rosjanie po raz pierwszy zobaczyli język polski. A not very smart Russian soldier believes that it was the Americans who tried to write the instructions in Ukrainian using Latin letters.

Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said that, according to preliminary estimates, "every fifth of those who remained in the city under the occupiers were killed." "Especially serious crimes are group rapes and murders of children. They were also in #Bucha and #Vorzel," he added.

#Paramount stops broadcasting its TV channels in #Russia from April 20. This includes Paramount Comedy, children's #Nickelodeon, Nickelodeon HD, NickToons and Nick Jr. All of #MTV's music channels will also stop broadcasting in Russia.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


The State Bureau of Investigation of #Ukraine has exposed large-scale money laundering by #Russian general Valery #Kapashin through Ilya #Kiva, a former #Ukrainian deputy. During the investigation, property of dubious source of origin was found, including hotels and restaurants.

#Russian propagandists from Izvestia TV openly admit attacks on civilian targets: "In front of our eyes, the Russian air force struck a residential five-story building. Now the upper floors of the building are on fire. Russian aviation continues to 'work' on that neighborhood".

RIA Novosti is calling for a total ideological, economic and military mobilization of Russia against Ukraine and the West A prelude to the message that Putin is likely to communicate on May 9 Victory Day

There are Unconfirmed reports that President Lukashenko is preparing the Belarusian Military and Population to respond to Claimed Hostile Actions from Poland and Belarus, this comes after the EU which includes Poland reportedly Banned Commercial Traffic from Belarus and Russia. The Belarusian Ministry of Defense claimed that Polish Border Guards attacked a Border Checkpoint on the Belarusian Side with slingshots and rocks destroying a Window and a few Spotlights a few days ago in an "Act of Unprovoked Aggression". The Belarusian Military seems to be taking a page out of the Russian Playbook of trying to build a Case for Military Action against Countries that they have any sort of issues with, Belarusian State Media have also begun to spread Unsubstantiated Claims about Poland and Ukraine.
 
Rapmaster2000
41 minutes ago  
Moskva photos and video have emerged showing the "stormy seas".  It looks like the lifeboats were deployed though.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/18/film-and-photos-appear-to-show-russian-cruiser-moskva-shortly-before-it-sank
 
Doctor Sarcasm
41 minutes ago  
Can someone help me out here? I know there has been renewed interest in countries joining NATO - but when the chips are down, will it actually lead to anything? We've seen aid being given, strongly worded letters to follow - but other than Russia firing directly against US, is there anything to show that an attack on a NATO member would actually result to anything?

It just feels like joining NATO is more symbolic than it is tactical. I'm hoping someone can explain why it isn't.
 
Slaxl
40 minutes ago  

Is some kind of game to you?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill
39 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: 15 more days


To full default?

So

static1.1.sqspcdn.comView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads
39 minutes ago  

Mystwalk: Ive heard a few people on here saying a lot of this attack is somehow connected to Putins alleged failing health? how he wants to go out with a bang?

Any truth to this?


I had heard that he wanted to put all the pieces of the soviet union back together before he died.

It appears this isn't going to happen.

/I will be sad if stomach cancer or whatever it is kills him before someone can make good on the aforementioned flaying.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
38 minutes ago  

Mystwalk: Ive heard a few people on here saying a lot of this attack is somehow connected to Putins alleged failing health? how he wants to go out with a bang?

Any truth to this?


No one knows. It's quite possible. Dude is 70 years old.

The question really is: why do this now? Why not wait?

There has also been speculation that Putin is aware of russia's declining demographics. 60% of the population is already over 60, and they are losing population each year.

Personally, I think that Putin isn't even fully aware of that, that he's put himself into an information bubble that only gives him positive feedback. It seems insane to objective observers, but I think Putin really believes he can defeat not only Ukraine, but NATO as well.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
36 minutes ago  

Doctor Sarcasm: Can someone help me out here? I know there has been renewed interest in countries joining NATO - but when the chips are down, will it actually lead to anything? We've seen aid being given, strongly worded letters to follow - but other than Russia firing directly against US, is there anything to show that an attack on a NATO member would actually result to anything?

It just feels like joining NATO is more symbolic than it is tactical. I'm hoping someone can explain why it isn't.


If russia or Belarus attacks a NATO country, that country can invoke Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, and every other member of NATO then will defend the attacked nation. It's a good deal. Even if you are small, like say, Latvia, you get to have not only Germany and the UK and France backing you up, but also the full force of the US military.

If russia or Belarus goes insane, and Belarus is threatening Poland in the last 24 hours, then NATO goes all-in. I do not see that they have any choice.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
36 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
incendi
36 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Around 200,000 people are at risk of losing their jobs in the Russian capital following foreign companies leaving the country, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in a blog post Monday.
Authorities will continue to implement plans in order to support workers at risk of being unemployed, setting aside 3.36 billion rubles ($41 million) for these plans, Sobyanin said.


About $200 bucks a head *before* anyone in the distribution chain takes a cut. Yeah, that'll keep the rabble quiet.
 
DrD'isInfotainment
35 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: There's nothing worse then a loser who lost continuing to act like they can gain from the loss. Trump is like that. The republicans were like that after losing Judge Brown's nomination fight. And Putin is the Czar of this. He has utterly lost and failed at the most basic part of any invasion, and he's looked like a complete clown doing it. It is sad and entirely predictable.


One indisputable and undeniable loss for Putin is that the biggest bully on the globe ever since WWII has been Russia. We have always assumed that despite whatever problems  Russia had, especially after the breakup of the USSR, that their military was still the biggest baddest military on the planet, because they didn't go in for the "humanitarianism" that the US and its allies have.

Now it turns out they're just  a classic Potemkin military. And everyone knows it, so places like Poland and the Baltic including Finland and Sweden are no longer going to cower every time Russia looks at them. This could be not a good thing over the long term as these smaller countries start strutting their own RightWing crap, thinking they are the definitive military power in their neighborhood, but hopefully they will refrain from this sort of behavior for the foreseeable future.
 
HomoHabilis
35 minutes ago  

Doctor Sarcasm: Can someone help me out here? I know there has been renewed interest in countries joining NATO - but when the chips are down, will it actually lead to anything? We've seen aid being given, strongly worded letters to follow - but other than Russia firing directly against US, is there anything to show that an attack on a NATO member would actually result to anything?

It just feels like joining NATO is more symbolic than it is tactical. I'm hoping someone can explain why it isn't.


Article 5
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
35 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
34 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
CheatCommando
34 minutes ago  

Doctor Sarcasm: - but other than Russia firing directly against US, is there anything to show that an attack on a NATO member would actually result to anythin


Please show me where Russia has attacked a NATO member and NATO has not responded. Article 5 has only been invoked once - by the US for Afghanistan harboring Al-Qaida after 9/11. NATO did a hell of a lot more than send a strongly worded letter.
 
The Bestest
33 minutes ago  

Is some kind of game to you?

whoosh
 
PunGent
32 minutes ago  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence:

There has also been speculation that Putin is aware of russia's declining demographics. 60% of the population is already over 60, and they are losing population each year.

This guy does a pretty good analysis of Russian demographics, although his early "Ukraine can't win" is starting to look doubtful:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwPMtmuuVNw

Personally, I think that Putin isn't even fully aware of that, that he's put himself into an information bubble that only gives him positive feedback. It seems insane to objective observers, but I think Putin really believes he can defeat not only Ukraine, but NATO as well.

Also, this.  Putin seems to have drunk his own KoolAid, then shot the guys who made the KoolAid, then had more KoolAid.
 
PunGent
31 minutes ago  

incendi: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Around 200,000 people are at risk of losing their jobs in the Russian capital following foreign companies leaving the country, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in a blog post Monday.
Authorities will continue to implement plans in order to support workers at risk of being unemployed, setting aside 3.36 billion rubles ($41 million) for these plans, Sobyanin said.

About $200 bucks a head *before* anyone in the distribution chain takes a cut. Yeah, that'll keep the rabble quiet.


And that's assuming there's anything on the shelves to buy...life could get interesting in Moscow.
 
AmorphousNomine
31 minutes ago  

Doctor Sarcasm: Can someone help me out here? I know there has been renewed interest in countries joining NATO - but when the chips are down, will it actually lead to anything? We've seen aid being given, strongly worded letters to follow - but other than Russia firing directly against US, is there anything to show that an attack on a NATO member would actually result to anything?

It just feels like joining NATO is more symbolic than it is tactical. I'm hoping someone can explain why it isn't.


The effort Putin is expending in response to the idea of more countries join NATO is speaking to its effectiveness right now. At the very least, Putin believes that NATO will defend NATO countries, or he would not have cared if Ukraine joined it and so it will function as a deterrent to protect members.

NATO does not have a (legal) obligation to defend non-NATO countries, so not directly intervening in Ukraine doesn't make the alliance toothless, just conservative/cautious. One might say they have a moral obligation to intervene more directly, and that might be true, but I would argue they have no greater obligation to intervene to help Ukraine for being NATO countries than would unaligned countries.
 
hubiestubert
30 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mystwalk: Ive heard a few people on here saying a lot of this attack is somehow connected to Putins alleged failing health? how he wants to go out with a bang?

Any truth to this?

No one knows. It's quite possible. Dude is 70 years old.

The question really is: why do this now? Why not wait?

There has also been speculation that Putin is aware of russia's declining demographics. 60% of the population is already over 60, and they are losing population each year.

Personally, I think that Putin isn't even fully aware of that, that he's put himself into an information bubble that only gives him positive feedback. It seems insane to objective observers, but I think Putin really believes he can defeat not only Ukraine, but NATO as well.


"Immolate the world to a cinder in an orgy of mutual retaliation," isn't quite the same as 'defeat.'
 
jim32rr
27 minutes ago  
Noam Chomsky wonders what's going on in this thread

https://www.jpost.com/international/article-704436
 
exqqqme
27 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: and the use of nuclear weapons is technically difficult


Translation:  'They'll most likely blow themselves up'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
26 minutes ago  

Doctor Sarcasm: Can someone help me out here? I know there has been renewed interest in countries joining NATO - but when the chips are down, will it actually lead to anything? We've seen aid being given, strongly worded letters to follow - but other than Russia firing directly against US, is there anything to show that an attack on a NATO member would actually result to anything?

It just feels like joining NATO is more symbolic than it is tactical. I'm hoping someone can explain why it isn't.


So far, it IS largely symbolic, aside from Afghanistan.  But symbols are potent...Putin, for all his bluster, hasn't directly attacked a NATO member.

Even if, worst case, Le Pen wins and France leaves, Trump wins and the US leaves, Sweden and Finland will STILL be making the right move joining.

When confronted with tyranny, "better to all hang together, than separately", per Ben Franklin.
 
NM Volunteer
26 minutes ago  
Ukraine should start lobbing cruise missiles and ballistic missiles at Moscow.  See how the Russians like that.
 
PunGent
26 minutes ago  

AmorphousNomine: At the very least, Putin believes that NATO will defend NATO countries, or he would not have cared if Ukraine joined it and so it will function as a deterrent to protect members.


Exactly.
 
Smoking GNU
25 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Noam Chomsky wonders what's going on in this thread

https://www.jpost.com/international/article-704436


He can get farked.
 
Potato Puti
25 minutes ago  

PunGent: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence:

There has also been speculation that Putin is aware of russia's declining demographics. 60% of the population is already over 60, and they are losing population each year.

This guy does a pretty good analysis of Russian demographics, although his early "Ukraine can't win" is starting to look doubtful:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwPMtmuuVNw

Personally, I think that Putin isn't even fully aware of that, that he's put himself into an information bubble that only gives him positive feedback. It seems insane to objective observers, but I think Putin really believes he can defeat not only Ukraine, but NATO as well.

Also, this.  Putin seems to have drunk his own KoolAid, then shot the guys who made the KoolAid, then had more KoolAid.


You would think the guy would try an accurate assessment of the situation. But if he is drinking his own kool-aid, than someone needs to pump it out of his stomach if he wants to survive. His war is going to kill him faster than a drunk Mongol horde on a Friday night. He's literally dead after he fails in this endeavor. Xi lucked out.
 
Rapmaster2000
24 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: jim32rr: Noam Chomsky wonders what's going on in this thread

https://www.jpost.com/international/article-704436

He can get farked.


I was in a bar once, and he walked in and everyone said "NOAM!"
 
OdradekRex
23 minutes ago  

incendi: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Around 200,000 people are at risk of losing their jobs in the Russian capital following foreign companies leaving the country, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in a blog post Monday.
Authorities will continue to implement plans in order to support workers at risk of being unemployed, setting aside 3.36 billion rubles ($41 million) for these plans, Sobyanin said.

About $200 bucks a head *before* anyone in the distribution chain takes a cut. Yeah, that'll keep the rabble quiet.


I hear they are offering job placement and training too - one way to get more recruits for the glorious russian army.
 
Muta
22 minutes ago  
A short Titter clip of a burning Moskva
 
PunGent
22 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Ukraine should start lobbing cruise missiles and ballistic missiles at Moscow.  See how the Russians like that.


While one sympathizes, not sure that would be a good idea.

Likely to 1) raise the rock-bottom morale of Russian conscripts..."defending the motherland" is still a thing; 2) not do all that much to slow down Russian arms production, and 3) inches Putin's hand a little closer to the nuclear launch button.

Now, if you could hit just Russian riot-police headquarters, and, say, the Kremlin...without many civilian casualties...
 
NM Volunteer
22 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Noam Chomsky wonders what's going on in this thread

https://www.jpost.com/international/article-704436


"Jewish American philosopher and linguist Noam Chomsky said that Ukraine Czechoslovakia must make concessions to Russian Nazi demands, saying that the public must "pay attention to the reality of the world," in an interview with Current Affairs on Wednesday."

Go fark yourself, Chompsky.  Here's the reality of the world: the Ukrainians are willing to fight to the last man to defend their lives and their land, and the rest of the free world will give them everything they need to win.  Ukraine is fighting a morally justifiable war to defend her country from genocidal invaders.
 
quantum_csc
21 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: There are Unconfirmed reports that President Lukashenko is preparing the Belarusian Military and Population to respond to Claimed Hostile Actions from Poland and Belarus, this comes after the EU which includes Poland reportedly Banned Commercial Traffic from Belarus and Russia. The Belarusian Ministry of Defense claimed that Polish Border Guards attacked a Border Checkpoint on the Belarusian Side with slingshots and rocks destroying a Window and a few Spotlights a few days ago in an "Act of Unprovoked Aggression". The Belarusian Military seems to be taking a page out of the Russian Playbook of trying to build a Case for Military Action against Countries that they have any sort of issues with, Belarusian State Media have also begun to spread Unsubstantiated Claims about Poland and Ukraine.


I imagine this is one of the many escalation scenarios that has been considered.  If Belarus attacks Poland (with or without Putin's approval) then NATO will be obligated to respond.  Obviously nobody is buying that Poland is the aggressor because of slingshots.  So once NATO starts hitting SAM sites in Belarus, likely killing Russians in the process, Putin will be able to plausibly say (at least for Russian domestic consumption) that NATO attacked Russia first.
 
