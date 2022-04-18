 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, Doolittle led an air raid over Tokyo, a heroic feat of military improvisation which would not have been possible without his ability to talk to birds   (history.com) divider line
14
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...and they used to do toasts for the Doolittle Raiders...

World War II Doolittle Raiders Make Final Toast
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I remember studying this in history class. We watched a film. I think Ben Affleck was one of the pilots of the bombers, or maybe Josh Hartnett.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pere Ubu - 30 Seconds Over Tokyo
AquaTatanka
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well since we know birds aren't real, this just showcases the importance of military intelligence, subby
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And later went on to establish the first Correspondence School specializing in Bird Law

Arkanaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think it was just last week that a question came up on Jeopardy about the Doolittle Raid - something like, "A raid led by Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle on this Axis capital in April 1942 gave the Allies a victory to cheer about in the early phases of WWII" - and all three contestants guessed wrong. Even now it's hard to believe that such a raid could have been pulled off!

// I think the guesses were "Berlin", "Rome", and "Budapest" for some reason. I'm sure we would have been very glad to have taught those Hungarians a lesson!
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: And later went on to establish the first Correspondence School specializing in Bird Law

kindms
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When America needed a dunk on an enemy These men were there.

Thank you to them and the huge stones it took to even get in the planes knowing that making it back was not really in the cards.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I remember studying this in history class. We watched a film. I think Ben Affleck was one of the pilots of the bombers, or maybe Josh Hartnett.


They both were.  Despite being titled "Pearl Harbor," Micheal Bay decided to include the Dolittle Raid.  Alec Baldwin played Jimmy Dolittle.  I got to see that movie for school as well, my history class actually took a field trip to see it in the theater.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
/  underrated airraided
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah - Grave of the Fireflies kind of ruined that for me.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Believing the air raid had been launched from Midway Island, approval was given to Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto's plans for an attack on Midway."

Um, no, History Channel.  The Japanese never thought the raid was launched from Midway.  It was way too far away from Japan.  And the Japanese guessed they'd launched from carriers pretty quickly.  Remember how they had to launch early because of the picket boat report?  The only Midway connection was the Doolittle Raid added impetus to the need to destroy the remaining American carriers.  Midway was supposed to be a trap to make that happen.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

/  underrated airraided


If you aim properly an air raid is a kind of debaser. The Japanese called him un chien andalusia.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I remember studying this in history class. We watched a film. I think Ben Affleck was one of the pilots of the bombers, or maybe Josh Hartnett.


Comedy. I have it on good authority that Ben's digital puppet was jerking off in his B-25 over Indiana.
 
