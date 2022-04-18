 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1906, San Francisco got the shakes   (history.com) divider line
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This last summer, it was interesting reading about that quake while staying in a hotel that managed to survive the quake and subsequent fires.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It wasn't so much the shakes as the hot flashes that damaged the city most.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It wasn't the earthquake so much as the building codes that weren't yet invented. the fires were a result of the shanties and rough wood construction that rattled apart in the shaking.

/ Plus being situated right above the fault, which made the shaking more immediate
// They've gotten better... we may hear about cost of damaged buildings, but not so much of Lives lost in America
/// Haiti had it worse with a less powerful shaking
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What's particularly impressive is that the San Francisco Chronicle was able to publish the next morning. In a rare show of cooperation, the Oakland Tribune let them use their presses.
 
davynelson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
decades later, San Francisco got the Hippy Hippy Shakes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
