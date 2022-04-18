 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Two-thirds of Russians feel "pride, inspiration or joy" about the war in Ukraine while others feel trapped in a Stephen King novel, raising the terrible prospect that the war may ramble on for five hundred more pages and end unsatisfyingly   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Counterpoint: How much can you trust any polls taken by Russians?  How many of those who say they are pro-war are simply afraid of what might happen if they speak against it?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did-a-chick? Dum-a-chum? Dad-a-cham? Ded-a-chek?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From a New Yorker Article: https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/why-do-so-many-russians-say-they-support-the-war-in-ukraine

Tatiana Mikhailova, a professor and economist in Moscow, relayed how a pollster from a state-run agency had reached her by phone and said that, if she participated, her number would be recorded for "quality control." As she put it, "any normal person would hang up." Earlier this month, Maxim Katz, an opposition-minded politician in Moscow, and a team of researchers commissioned a poll on public attitudes toward the war; Katz reported that, out of the thirty-one thousand people who were called, twenty-nine thousand and four hundred ended the conversation as soon as they heard the topic.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, at least they aren't in "Atlas Shrugged", stuck in the middle of the radio speech.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sounds about right, we get the same level of support for our idiotic wars of choice.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I always felt that way about Michael Crichton, too, but at least his books tended to be shorter.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Press 1 to indicate that you support the glorious war for Ukraine liberation"
"Press 2 to indicate you want to be invited for special tea with local FSB"
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
2/3rds of people interviewed at gun point feel great about the war in Ukraine.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Counterpoint: How much can you trust any polls taken by Russians?  How many of those who say they are pro-war are simply afraid of what might happen if they speak against it?


Said it before, no doubt will say it again: Russian media is exceptionally muzzled, and right now social media and the Internet is completely shut down. They get NO external news, and only state-approved reporting. Right now, the Russian version of ONAN and Faux Nooz are telling the people that Ukraine is filled with Nazis who are oppressing the ethnic Russians who want nothing more than to rejoin Greater Russia; that the war is going outstandingly well except for the Evil Capitalist NATO Oppressors sekritly supporting the Evil Nazi Ukrainian Oppressors; and Putin is the embodiment of purity and glory to Mother Russia.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Congratulations! Those of you who said you opposed the war are now conscripts
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And then be a terrible movie.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: 2/3rds of people interviewed at gun point feel great about the war in Ukraine.


SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION, COMRADE!
 
olrasputin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tintar: Did-a-chick? Dum-a-chum? Dad-a-cham? Ded-a-chek?


The Russian tank fled across the farmland, and the tractor followed.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Before anyone says "seal the borders", we WANT people to leave Russia.  Each one who leaves is one fless taxpayer, one less farmer, one less potential draftee, etc.

We also tend to get the smartest ones, who can see through the official BS and do something about it...even if it's only "run away".

More brain drain for Russia...and they're already screwed on that front.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Sounds about right, we get the same level of support for our idiotic wars of choice.


The difference being that the Russians acting like your right-wing authoritarians are forced to at risk of their life, and your right-wing authoritarians just fall in line because that's their nature.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
After locating and eliminating those that did not support, next poll will be 100%
 
wademh
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The bad news is that such polls probably under-sample the rural poor in Russia which is oddly enough biased in favor of the guy holding them down. Reminds me of something.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

olrasputin: tintar: Did-a-chick? Dum-a-chum? Dad-a-cham? Ded-a-chek?

The Russian tank fled across the farmland, and the tractor followed.


Cruiser Moskva: "We all float down here."
Neptune missiles: "No, you don't."
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My brother hosted an Easter dinner thing yesterday, and I'm pretty sure I attended with a pro-Russia Ukranian expatriate that my dipshiat cousin brought. I'm not entirely sure, because I steered the conversation away when she claimed that the bombed maternity hospital was actually empty.

I didn't want to be the dick that ruined Easter after we barely got invited after my biological father was such a shiat a few weeks ago that he's basically ruined all family gatherings until he dies.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Malenfant: HotWingConspiracy: Sounds about right, we get the same level of support for our idiotic wars of choice.

The difference being that the Russians acting like your right-wing authoritarians are forced to at risk of their life, and your right-wing authoritarians just fall in line because that's their nature.


What are you basing this on? Do you really think it's impossible for Russian people to support their leaders and military, no matter how badly they've farked up?
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah even losers feel pride. Look at how the US acted after Vietnam or Iraq or Afghanistan? No one suggested the country or the military should feel ashamed over it's defeat, just the opposite in fact we're supposed to be proud of all the things we accomplished. Whatever those things are
 
wademh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least 200,000 Russians have abandoned their homes and jobs for fear of being persecuted as 'scum and national traitors'."

The 200K estimate was from weeks ago. That number has kept climbing. Probably in the 300-400 range now. The only thing slowing it down is that Russia started limiting driving out of the country. Flying out didn't need to be limited as much, as the cancellation of flights from foreign airlines took care of that. Fewer flights and more expensive tickets became the norm. There are also reports of Russians buying tickets on flights that got canceled by sanctions/war and not getting refunded. So they basically blew their getaway money on an overpriced ticket and may be stuck.

The most recent wave of people trying to GTFO of Russia is on top of about 1 million working-age people and their children leaving between 2014-2021 because of earlier sanctions.

PS. Nice headline, subby.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tintar: Did-a-chick? Dum-a-chum? Dad-a-cham? Ded-a-chek?


It rambled on for a lot longer than 500 pages after that
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gonegirl: My brother hosted an Easter dinner thing yesterday, and I'm pretty sure I attended with a pro-Russia Ukranian expatriate that my dipshiat cousin brought. I'm not entirely sure, because I steered the conversation away when she claimed that the bombed maternity hospital was actually empty.

I didn't want to be the dick that ruined Easter after we barely got invited after my biological father was such a shiat a few weeks ago that he's basically ruined all family gatherings until he dies.


Should've punched her in the crotch.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Psychopusher: Counterpoint: How much can you trust any polls taken by Russians?  How many of those who say they are pro-war are simply afraid of what might happen if they speak against it?

Said it before, no doubt will say it again: Russian media is exceptionally muzzled, and right now social media and the Internet is completely shut down. They get NO external news, and only state-approved reporting. Right now, the Russian version of ONAN and Faux Nooz are telling the people that Ukraine is filled with Nazis who are oppressing the ethnic Russians who want nothing more than to rejoin Greater Russia; that the war is going outstandingly well except for the Evil Capitalist NATO Oppressors sekritly supporting the Evil Nazi Ukrainian Oppressors; and Putin is the embodiment of purity and glory to Mother Russia.


I thought Xbox live and similar channels were still open. Did that change?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah, when I was soviet pollster man, I'd just pull names out of official Soviet register.  Ninety five percent approve of Soviet leaders action.  Five percent disapproved.  Of course that five percent did not make it on to next year's official register for some reason.  Ah, Tatiana. You turn me down for date.  You disapprove.
 
jethroe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Sounds about right, we get the same level of support for our idiotic wars of choice.


Yeah this.  I was 29 years old when 9-11 happened and the level of support amongst Americans for literally lighting the Middle East on fire was high.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Gyrfalcon: Psychopusher: Counterpoint: How much can you trust any polls taken by Russians?  How many of those who say they are pro-war are simply afraid of what might happen if they speak against it?

Said it before, no doubt will say it again: Russian media is exceptionally muzzled, and right now social media and the Internet is completely shut down. They get NO external news, and only state-approved reporting. Right now, the Russian version of ONAN and Faux Nooz are telling the people that Ukraine is filled with Nazis who are oppressing the ethnic Russians who want nothing more than to rejoin Greater Russia; that the war is going outstandingly well except for the Evil Capitalist NATO Oppressors sekritly supporting the Evil Nazi Ukrainian Oppressors; and Putin is the embodiment of purity and glory to Mother Russia.

I thought Xbox live and similar channels were still open. Did that change?


We've painted our Oppressor in GTA Ukraine colors so I hope not...
 
Thenixon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Counterpoint: How much can you trust any polls taken by Russians?  How many of those who say they are pro-war are simply afraid of what might happen if they speak against it?


According to a Russian pollster i listened to this morning, thew logic is like this:

Yes they lie, because they absolutely expect they're being watched by the pollster/government monitoring of the pollster. But they also assume that at all other times as well.

Therefore poll responses are reasonable indicators of how Russians will act in public. How they really feel/think is not relevant because they won't act on it - or they'd end up in the farking gulags.
 
wademh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Yeah even losers feel pride. Look at how the US acted after Vietnam or Iraq or Afghanistan? No one suggested the country or the military should feel ashamed over it's defeat, just the opposite in fact we're supposed to be proud of all the things we accomplished. Whatever those things are


Were you homeschooled? Grew up in a bubble?
There's an entire sub-culture based on how we supposedly spew ridicule on Vietnam vets returning. Much of it is over-blown and otherwise distorted but ??? no one ??? Talk about having blinders on.
 
blue-eyed murder in a size five dress
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is it strange that the first time I read that headline I saw "Two-thirds of Republicans"?
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if all Russian Citizens received postcards in the mail the week before with a scripted response, should they get called.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Counterpoint: How much can you trust any polls taken by Russians?  How many of those who say they are pro-war are simply afraid of what might happen if they speak against it?


Surveys and questionnaires in an academic setting can be transparent about method, populations size, etc.,, but consultants and corporate committees made a market of them because who paid for a survey that doesn't return the result they were looking for?

Karl Rove weaponized surveys with serial and multiple focus/feedback groups to identify language markers and euphemisms more amenable to acceptance or rejection. It's how he got his nickname. Some shiat policy or rules change that nobody liked, but when presented or worded another way, could be argued and pushed through.

The Turd Blossom was a kind of anti-provocateur problem solver. A real genius. A real scuzzy genius. He is Goebbels with a present-day legitimacy.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yes, tell the state-run polling agency probably documenting the call what you really think of Putin and the war.

Do most Russians really support the "special operation"?
Youtube _uQCNjIHeqU
 
dryknife
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Since Russians are not allowed to refer to the Ukraine "action" as "war" it seems hard to imagine honest answers to a survey.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wademh: Meatsim1: Yeah even losers feel pride. Look at how the US acted after Vietnam or Iraq or Afghanistan? No one suggested the country or the military should feel ashamed over it's defeat, just the opposite in fact we're supposed to be proud of all the things we accomplished. Whatever those things are

Were you homeschooled? Grew up in a bubble?
There's an entire sub-culture based on how we supposedly spew ridicule on Vietnam vets returning. Much of it is over-blown and otherwise distorted but ??? no one ??? Talk about having blinders on.


Yes exactly, "how we supposedly spew ridicule on Vietnam vets returning"

We are literally so pro war even after losing we invented a lie about how disrespectful the anti was movement was to justify our pride in the military in Vietnam.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Psychopusher: Counterpoint: How much can you trust any polls taken by Russians?  How many of those who say they are pro-war are simply afraid of what might happen if they speak against it?

Said it before, no doubt will say it again: Russian media is exceptionally muzzled, and right now social media and the Internet is completely shut down. They get NO external news, and only state-approved reporting. Right now, the Russian version of ONAN and Faux Nooz are telling the people that Ukraine is filled with Nazis who are oppressing the ethnic Russians who want nothing more than to rejoin Greater Russia; that the war is going outstandingly well except for the Evil Capitalist NATO Oppressors sekritly supporting the Evil Nazi Ukrainian Oppressors; and Putin is the embodiment of purity and glory to Mother Russia.


if they want to rejoin russia, they would have moved there.
 
Aracnix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

olrasputin: tintar: Did-a-chick? Dum-a-chum? Dad-a-cham? Ded-a-chek?

The Russian tank fled across the farmland, and the tractor followed.



You two dudes win the internet for the day.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Poll results published on March 4? Days after the invasion, and probably asked these people the day the invasion began...

I'm going to guess their opinions have changed, even with the non-stop propaganda and social media misinformation flooding going on.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wademh: Meatsim1: Yeah even losers feel pride. Look at how the US acted after Vietnam or Iraq or Afghanistan? No one suggested the country or the military should feel ashamed over it's defeat, just the opposite in fact we're supposed to be proud of all the things we accomplished. Whatever those things are

Were you homeschooled? Grew up in a bubble?
There's an entire sub-culture based on how we supposedly spew ridicule on Vietnam vets returning. Much of it is over-blown and otherwise distorted but ??? no one ??? Talk about having blinders on.


This is pretty much what was being suggested.  The "spitting on babby killers" thing was exaggerated by the "love it or leave it" crowd who cannot admit the nation did something wrong.  Discussion of America's problems is strictly verboten.

As for the Russians being afraid of speaking out due to fear of reprisals, it's coming to these shores sooner than you think.  Let the midterms and 2024 go their way and you'll see conservatives pass laws on every hot button issue that include snitch clauses. And don't kid yourself, there are plenty of people right here in the good ol' US of A who can't wait to start reporting people to "the authorities".  From neighbors and coworkers to friends and even family members.
 
pxsteel
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dryknife: Since Russians are not allowed to refer to the Ukraine "action" as "war" it seems hard to imagine honest answers to a survey.


Kudos to the Ukrainians, they are putty up a better fight than any of the media thought they could.  However, Russia is winning, Russian forces are just about to take Mariupol and the Ukrainian forces are going to have to give up a lot of ground to restructure.
 
