First pictures of Moskva on fire. In calm seas
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's the daily mail, so I no longer believe in water, fire, boats, or pictures.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No captain, that's Economy Haze

/old steam engineering joke is old
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder how long before Putin goes "And there were no survivors" on the survivors
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, baby. Moskva is sleeping. Be vewy vewy quiet.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This makes me happy.

The smoke coming out of all of the portholes is a confirmation of my supposition that watertight integrity was not high on the russian's priority list.

Causing a list to port.

Ha ha ha ha ha.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: This makes me happy.

The smoke coming out of all of the portholes is a confirmation of my supposition that watertight integrity was not high on the russian's priority list.

Causing a list to port.

Ha ha ha ha ha.


You laugh, but their sub force will seek vengeance!

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Excellent.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok, so the water is coming from the ship on the other side, you get a bit of an optical illusion the first time you see it
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 850x599]


You sure they aren't just revving the engines by throwing a lot more coal in?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Certainly looks like a Slava-class cruiser with missile hits, that rather limits which ship it could be. No proof we're in the Black Sea....but what are the chances of two of them being hit by missiles despite one being in the Northern Fleet, one in the Pacific Fleet, and one in the Black Sea Fleet?

Looks like a few of the AAM VLA silos are open, implying they tried to fight off an attack at distance.

The actual hit(s) are basically center-of-mass, exactly where we'd expect a radar-guided missile to hit, and near the stacks, where we'd expect a thermal-guided missile to hit. So that checks.

But the Soviets knew that, which is why there are two CIWS right there, so for some reason they weren't able to destroy the inbounds.

A fact I'd love to know (but suspect it'll be a while before we do) is how many missiles Ukraine fired. They've always claimed two hits...but never said out of how many launched. I suspect well more than two, and they just overwhelmed the missile defenses. CIWS become useless once they run out of ammo. However, only a few of the AAMs were fired, maybe 6? Hard to tell from the angle of the deck we have. If a saturation attack got through I'd except more of those to be gone (or a lot more hits on the ship.)

Finally, that's not a ship that would have lost most of its crew. Some? Sure - clearly a missile hit and clearly fires spread though most of the aft-half of the ship. But most of them? Not unless they'd been chained to their posts and went down with the ship. As a counter argument, we didn't see the front half of the ship or the starrboard side, maybe more damage there - indeed, maybe the hits were on the starboard side and what we're seeing here is burn-throughs on the port side. I'm not exactly sure what the ship on the other side is trying to hose down, one stream looks like it's pointed at the top of the mast and the other appears to be doing a good job keeping the water wet.

The big ASMs don't look like they exploded, and I say that because there's still a ship there to be filmed, they each have 1000kg warheads and you'd see a farkton more damage (or nothing at all because instant-sink) if they'd exploded.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Old_Chief_Scott: This makes me happy.

The smoke coming out of all of the portholes is a confirmation of my supposition that watertight integrity was not high on the russian's priority list.

Causing a list to port.

Ha ha ha ha ha.

You laugh, but their sub force will seek vengeance!

[th.bing.com image 600x391]


The natural state of a ship is sunk, it takes a crew working constantly to keep them afloat.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Black Sea, it is said/ never gives up her dead
When the missiles of April come calling
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: NewportBarGuy: Old_Chief_Scott: This makes me happy.

The smoke coming out of all of the portholes is a confirmation of my supposition that watertight integrity was not high on the russian's priority list.

Causing a list to port.

Ha ha ha ha ha.

You laugh, but their sub force will seek vengeance!

[th.bing.com image 600x391]

The natural state of a ship is sunk, it takes a crew working constantly to keep them afloat.


Ain't that the truth. Can go for pretty much every military vehicle ever. but 100% on aircraft and ships.

We're witnessing that all the time in the motor pool wasn't as much wasted time as I had previously thought.

Props to the NCO corps in all services. Without them, we are the Russian Military.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12 year old me would have loved this article a lot, even with its stupidly unedited photo captions.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry Charlie.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 850x599]

You sure they aren't just revving the engines by throwing a lot more coal in?

Rolling

coal to stick it to the lib-boats?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Finally, that's not a ship that would have lost most of its crew. Some? Sure - clearly a missile hit and clearly fires spread though most of the aft-half of the ship. But most of them? Not unless they'd been chained to their posts and went down with the ship.


My thought too. Clearly there will have been casualties. My guess is they were ordered to stay onboard and fight the fire and flooding while it was being towed and were left to go down with the ship.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fixed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The natural state of a ship is sunk, it takes a crew working constantly to keep them afloat.


What are some other Russian sayings?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? It was a planned decommission of an obsolete ship. We are doing so well, we don't need all this hardware.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like many lifeboats were deployed:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Finally, that's not a ship that would have lost most of its crew. Some? Sure - clearly a missile hit and clearly fires spread though most of the aft-half of the ship. But most of them? Not unless they'd been chained to their posts and went down with the ship.

My thought too. Clearly there will have been casualties. My guess is they were ordered to stay onboard and fight the fire and flooding while it was being towed and were left to go down with the ship.


If they were towing the ship the crew would have been on board for damage control, and if the ship rolls suddenly there's almost no time for anyone to get out, even without something like a magazine detonation
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moskva was conducting humanitarian mission, evacuating nuns, orphans, puppies, and kittens fleeing tyranny of nazi Ukrainian regime.

Moskva tragically foundered in storm, which caused it to take on water then catch fire.

Ukraine then cruelly launched missiles at disabled vessel. Puny warhead could not penetrate hull, but sound of impact scared cats, who got zoomies, ran into launch tubes, and ignited Vulkan missiles.

So is not such great victory as portrayed in lying Western media.

I do not work for Russian troll farm. But I am really getting a kick out of most of these replies. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about. But trust me.... You don't. I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you dont know what you are talking about. This is how bad info gets passed around. If you dont know about the topic....Dont make yourself sound like you do. Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moskva crew: Hey maybe we shouldn't put all the bombs and shells in this one room. You ever seen Star Wars?
Putin's lead engineer: Very good movie. Missed last ten minutes. Red leader misses, Empire crushes rebellion?
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Certainly looks like a Slava-class cruiser with missile hits, that rather limits which ship it could be. No proof we're in the Black Sea....but what are the chances of two of them being hit by missiles despite one being in the Northern Fleet, one in the Pacific Fleet, and one in the Black Sea Fleet?

Looks like a few of the AAM VLA silos are open, implying they tried to fight off an attack at distance.

The actual hit(s) are basically center-of-mass, exactly where we'd expect a radar-guided missile to hit, and near the stacks, where we'd expect a thermal-guided missile to hit. So that checks.

But the Soviets knew that, which is why there are two CIWS right there, so for some reason they weren't able to destroy the inbounds.

A fact I'd love to know (but suspect it'll be a while before we do) is how many missiles Ukraine fired. They've always claimed two hits...but never said out of how many launched. I suspect well more than two, and they just overwhelmed the missile defenses. CIWS become useless once they run out of ammo. However, only a few of the AAMs were fired, maybe 6? Hard to tell from the angle of the deck we have. If a saturation attack got through I'd except more of those to be gone (or a lot more hits on the ship.)

Finally, that's not a ship that would have lost most of its crew. Some? Sure - clearly a missile hit and clearly fires spread though most of the aft-half of the ship. But most of them? Not unless they'd been chained to their posts and went down with the ship. As a counter argument, we didn't see the front half of the ship or the starrboard side, maybe more damage there - indeed, maybe the hits were on the starboard side and what we're seeing here is burn-throughs on the port side. I'm not exactly sure what the ship on the other side is trying to hose down, one stream looks like it's pointed at the top of the mast and the other appears to be doing a good job keeping the water wet.

The big ASMs don't look like they exploded, and I say that bec ...


No idea how you can see the AAM silos with that grainy ass image, but some have fired then it tracks that at least the Grumble's launched to intercept the Neptune ASMs.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Fixed

[Fark user image image 850x599]


He needed a bigger hat.

(Lower Decks have changed them a bit)
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: This makes me happy.

The smoke coming out of all of the portholes is a confirmation of my supposition that watertight integrity was not high on the russian's priority list.

Causing a list to port.

Ha ha ha ha ha.


It is watertight, just not smoketight. And, look, all that smoke is heavy, causing the list.
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They saw a hippie in a kayak and are just rolling coal
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Comic Book Guy: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Certainly looks like a Slava-class cruiser with missile hits, that rather limits which ship it could be. No proof we're in the Black Sea....but what are the chances of two of them being hit by missiles despite one being in the Northern Fleet, one in the Pacific Fleet, and one in the Black Sea Fleet?

Looks like a few of the AAM VLA silos are open, implying they tried to fight off an attack at distance.

The actual hit(s) are basically center-of-mass, exactly where we'd expect a radar-guided missile to hit, and near the stacks, where we'd expect a thermal-guided missile to hit. So that checks.

But the Soviets knew that, which is why there are two CIWS right there, so for some reason they weren't able to destroy the inbounds.

A fact I'd love to know (but suspect it'll be a while before we do) is how many missiles Ukraine fired. They've always claimed two hits...but never said out of how many launched. I suspect well more than two, and they just overwhelmed the missile defenses. CIWS become useless once they run out of ammo. However, only a few of the AAMs were fired, maybe 6? Hard to tell from the angle of the deck we have. If a saturation attack got through I'd except more of those to be gone (or a lot more hits on the ship.)

Finally, that's not a ship that would have lost most of its crew. Some? Sure - clearly a missile hit and clearly fires spread though most of the aft-half of the ship. But most of them? Not unless they'd been chained to their posts and went down with the ship. As a counter argument, we didn't see the front half of the ship or the starrboard side, maybe more damage there - indeed, maybe the hits were on the starboard side and what we're seeing here is burn-throughs on the port side. I'm not exactly sure what the ship on the other side is trying to hose down, one stream looks like it's pointed at the top of the mast and the other appears to be doing a good job keeping the water wet.

The big ASMs don't look like they exploded, and I say that bec ...

No idea how you can see the AAM silos with that grainy ass image, but some have fired then it tracks that at least the Grumble's launched to intercept the Neptune ASMs.


The jets of water are likely pumps trying to control the flooding
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Comic Book Guy: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Certainly looks like a Slava-class cruiser with missile hits, that rather limits which ship it could be. No proof we're in the Black Sea....but what are the chances of two of them being hit by missiles despite one being in the Northern Fleet, one in the Pacific Fleet, and one in the Black Sea Fleet?

Looks like a few of the AAM VLA silos are open, implying they tried to fight off an attack at distance.

The actual hit(s) are basically center-of-mass, exactly where we'd expect a radar-guided missile to hit, and near the stacks, where we'd expect a thermal-guided missile to hit. So that checks.

But the Soviets knew that, which is why there are two CIWS right there, so for some reason they weren't able to destroy the inbounds.

A fact I'd love to know (but suspect it'll be a while before we do) is how many missiles Ukraine fired. They've always claimed two hits...but never said out of how many launched. I suspect well more than two, and they just overwhelmed the missile defenses. CIWS become useless once they run out of ammo. However, only a few of the AAMs were fired, maybe 6? Hard to tell from the angle of the deck we have. If a saturation attack got through I'd except more of those to be gone (or a lot more hits on the ship.)

Finally, that's not a ship that would have lost most of its crew. Some? Sure - clearly a missile hit and clearly fires spread though most of the aft-half of the ship. But most of them? Not unless they'd been chained to their posts and went down with the ship. As a counter argument, we didn't see the front half of the ship or the starrboard side, maybe more damage there - indeed, maybe the hits were on the starboard side and what we're seeing here is burn-throughs on the port side. I'm not exactly sure what the ship on the other side is trying to hose down, one stream looks like it's pointed at the top of the mast and the other appears to be doing a good job keeping the water wet.

The big ASMs don't look like they exploded, and I say that bec ...

No idea how you can see the AAM silos with that grainy ass image, but some have fired then it tracks that at least the Grumble's launched to intercept the Neptune ASMs.


Also the number they'd have left is a function of how far away they spotted the Neptunes, and given everything else I've heard about the attack it sounds entirely plausible the cruiser didn't spot them until pretty late
 
joseelsegundo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Moskva was conducting humanitarian mission, evacuating nuns, orphans, puppies, and kittens fleeing tyranny of nazi Ukrainian regime.

Moskva tragically foundered in storm, which caused it to take on water then catch fire.

Ukraine then cruelly launched missiles at disabled vessel. Puny warhead could not penetrate hull, but sound of impact scared cats, who got zoomies, ran into launch tubes, and ignited Vulkan missiles.

So is not such great victory as portrayed in lying Western media.

I do not work for Russian troll farm. But I am really getting a kick out of most of these replies. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about. But trust me.... You don't. I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you dont know what you are talking about. This is how bad info gets passed around. If you dont know about the topic....Dont make yourself sound like you do. Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: No, baby. Moskva is sleeping. Be vewy vewy quiet.


Well, I guess you're gonna have to go wake her up now, won't you?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Slava Ukraini, beeyotch!!
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: The smoke coming out of all of the portholes is a confirmation of my supposition that watertight integrity was not high on the russian's priority list.


It would have been buttoned up, but not to "General Quarters" level.  On US Navy ships, we kept a lot of stuff closed while underway ("Material Condition Yoke"), but some deck hatches and watertight doors would have remained open, along with ventilation ductwork.  If we had a GQ drill, we went to "Material Condition Zebra", which meant closing pretty much all doors and hatches (some of which weighed 200-300 lbs), plus ventilation ductwork, to create as many isolated, watertight compartments as possible. If the drill lasted for more than an hour or so, we would contact Damage Control to get permission to open some vents, because some of those spaces could get hot and stuffy pretty quickly.

In an earlier thread, I had suggested that the Ukrainians had completed Neptune during the buildup and initial invasion, but learned that the missile has been in service for several years now.  It's completely unforgiveable that the Russians were sailing well within range of the missile, and apparently the ship wasn't at GQ during that time.

Total failure of military intelligence and basic military seamanship by the Russians.  The Neptunes appear to have hit Main Engineering spaces, so no propulsion, little to no electricity, damage to water piping that goes to your firefighting gear.  The ASMs on deck appear undamaged.

Even if they had managed to tow it into drydock, it would have been out of service for years, or just scrapped.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Gosh, hopefully this is not some kind of an analogy of a foreshadowing. Wonder what Moskva translates to.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It wasn't a battleship aaaaaaaaah. People need to stop calling it a battleship! The Iowa is a battleship. The Missouri is a battleship. The Yamato and Bismarck were battleships. The Moskva was a guided missile cruiser. There is a DIFFERENCE. Am I the only one who cares about the RULES HERE?!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Moskva!
Moskva!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Also the number they'd have left is a function of how far away they spotted the Neptunes, and given everything else I've heard about the attack it sounds entirely plausible the cruiser didn't spot them until pretty late


Yeah, I'm sure a few seconds from impact would qualify as "pretty late"...
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Moskva was conducting humanitarian mission, evacuating nuns, orphans, puppies, and kittens fleeing tyranny of nazi Ukrainian regime.

Moskva tragically foundered in storm, which caused it to take on water then catch fire.

Ukraine then cruelly launched missiles at disabled vessel. Puny warhead could not penetrate hull, but sound of impact scared cats, who got zoomies, ran into launch tubes, and ignited Vulkan missiles.

So is not such great victory as portrayed in lying Western media.

I do not work for Russian troll farm. But I am really getting a kick out of most of these replies. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about. But trust me.... You don't. I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you dont know what you are talking about. This is how bad info gets passed around. If you dont know about the topic....Dont make yourself sound like you do. Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear.


I never know what I am talking about.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: It wasn't a battleship aaaaaaaaah. People need to stop calling it a battleship! The Iowa is a battleship. The Missouri is a battleship. The Yamato and Bismarck were battleships. The Moskva was a guided missile cruiser. There is a DIFFERENCE. Am I the only one who cares about the RULES HERE?!


Oh, shove your pedantry.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 850x599]

You sure they aren't just revving the engines by throwing a lot more coal in?


It's hard to tell if a Russian ship is on fire, or operating normally.
(Or both)
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where is this giant storm I read so much about?  That water is calm enough to water ski on.
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Finally, that's not a ship that would have lost most of its crew. Some? Sure - clearly a missile hit and clearly fires spread though most of the aft-half of the ship. But most of them?


I have to say it seems very hard to tell how badly a ship of damaged from pictures (unless you are a seaman/marine I guess). Pictures from WW2 show ships that were about to fall in two or sink in seconds with almost all their crew and they look almost undamaged to me.

That list definitely suggests something is very seriously wrong. I suspect the combination of blocked escapes, explosions in closed spaces, fire, smoke and flooding can kill a lot of people. Not being able to breathe takes you down pretty quickly :/

I also bet their emergency & rescue equipment & skills were not the best. Wouldn't be surprised if the situation descended into chaos in the night instead of a coordinates effort. Especially so if the initial hit took out the captain or bridge communication.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Old_Chief_Scott: The smoke coming out of all of the portholes is a confirmation of my supposition that watertight integrity was not high on the russian's priority list.

It would have been buttoned up, but not to "General Quarters" level.  On US Navy ships, we kept a lot of stuff closed while underway ("Material Condition Yoke"), but some deck hatches and watertight doors would have remained open, along with ventilation ductwork.  If we had a GQ drill, we went to "Material Condition Zebra", which meant closing pretty much all doors and hatches (some of which weighed 200-300 lbs), plus ventilation ductwork, to create as many isolated, watertight compartments as possible. If the drill lasted for more than an hour or so, we would contact Damage Control to get permission to open some vents, because some of those spaces could get hot and stuffy pretty quickly.

In an earlier thread, I had suggested that the Ukrainians had completed Neptune during the buildup and initial invasion, but learned that the missile has been in service for several years now.  It's completely unforgiveable that the Russians were sailing well within range of the missile, and apparently the ship wasn't at GQ during that time.

Total failure of military intelligence and basic military seamanship by the Russians.  The Neptunes appear to have hit Main Engineering spaces, so no propulsion, little to no electricity, damage to water piping that goes to your firefighting gear.  The ASMs on deck appear undamaged.

Even if they had managed to tow it into drydock, it would have been out of service for years, or just scrapped.


Weren't they being harassed by a drone at the time?

Though, not being at GQ would explain the seeming lack of active defenses...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There are unconfirmed reports that Admiral Igor Osipov, the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, has been arrested.

Because that's a totally sane thing for a nation to do.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: It wasn't a battleship aaaaaaaaah. People need to stop calling it a battleship! The Iowa is a battleship. The Missouri is a battleship. The Yamato and Bismarck were battleships. The Moskva was a guided missile cruiser. There is a DIFFERENCE. Am I the only one who cares about the RULES HERE?!


Yes. Let's do this.

Define "battleship".
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Looks like many lifeboats were deployed:
[Fark user image 850x955]
[Fark user image 850x759]


Given what we saw about the reactive armor on Russian tanks, those lifeboat canisters were probably full of eggshell cartons as well.

The US versions have hydrostatic pressure devices on them that will deploy the lifeboats even if they're still in the racks.  It the ship sinks, water pressure causes the canisters to open up.  The lifeboats inflate and float to the surface.

So, perhaps a few hundred got off the ship, but more than likely that a few hundred also went down with the ship.  An attack at 1AM local, and most of your crew is asleep.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
