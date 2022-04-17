 Skip to content
(CBS Miami)   There's drunk. Then there's Floridaman drives over the body pieces at an active crime scene surrounded by troopers on the highway drunk. YOLO   (miami.cbslocal.com) divider line
30
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrested eight times in four years? That's less than half the rate prescribed by the Florida Man Yearly Accreditation Society Syndicate (FMYASS).

Step it up, buddy, or you'll be demoted to the Texas League.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At the crime scene, lol."

"That's a good tweet, good tweet."

The Other Guys - America!
Youtube lBG38tR83bg
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ftfa: It was the eighth time he's been arrested in Pasco County in less than four years, according to jail records. The jail didn't have information on his current status.

hmm....sometime over the first 7 arrests, one would think they could have gotten that info.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe this whole, 'we support your stupid no matter what' stance that florida is taking these days is beginning to bear fruit?

I'm excited to see where it goes. Safely, from another state. On the other side of the country.

/these people vote.
//these people convince other people to vote their way.
///these people are still part of my country, and my day couldn't get much more difficult by starting with that thought.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he thought the body parts were Emus?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Say strong, Australia Man!
 
HomerButt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang, that's grim.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lesson to be learned: Don't walk on the side of the road. Not even the shoulder. Get in the ditch. No... Get on the other side of the ditch, but not in people's yards because they can shoot you in Florida for being on their propery.

Correct lesson to be learned in Florida: Don't walk at all. Here's your mobility scooter and a bus schedule.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Lesson to be learned: Don't walk on the side of the road. Not even the shoulder. Get in the ditch. No... Get on the other side of the ditch, but not in people's yards because they can shoot you in Florida for being on their propery.

Correct lesson to be learned in Florida: Don't walk at all. Here's your mobility scooter and a bus schedule.


It's Florida, aren't there alligators in the ditch?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That woman was DOOMED!  I'd be watching the skies for meteors.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The troopers were on the highway drunk? That seems inappropriate.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to another article, he was also charged with false imprisonment, apparently there were two other people in his car who wanted out.

driving while license revoked and false imprisonment of his passengers.
According to the FHP, the passengers, a 33-year-old Brooksville man and 35-year-old Dade City woman, were trying to flag troopers down and exit the vehicle.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw the book at 'em. That'll teach that driver not to interrupt the trooper's kegger.
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A perfect example of why Florida has a Florida tag.
 
Gollie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why were the troopers on the highway drunk?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Lesson to be learned: Don't walk on the side of the road. Not even the shoulder. Get in the ditch. No... Get on the other side of the ditch, but not in people's yards because they can shoot you in Florida for being on their propery.

Correct lesson to be learned in Florida: Don't walk at all. Here's your mobility scooter and a bus schedule.


Golf carts too. Don't forget about the golf carts.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HomerButt: Dang, that's grim.


is4-ssl.mzstatic.comView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He may have dodged a vehicular homicide charge of the hit and run victim. He did fail to dodge the body parts.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the original accident, how fast were they going that they tore her in multiple pieces on the inpact?

Jesus Florida.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was reading this early. A truly Florida way to die.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
South Dakota AG seen taking notes
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Lesson to be learned: Don't walk on the side of the road. Not even the shoulder. Get in the ditch. No... Get on the other side of the ditch, but not in people's yards because they can shoot you in Florida for being on their propery.

Correct lesson to be learned in Florida: Don't walk at all. Here's your mobility scooter and a bus schedule.



Better lesson: Don't set foot in Florida. Ever.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Lesson to be learned: Don't walk on the side of the road. Not even the shoulder. Get in the ditch. No... Get on the other side of the ditch, but not in people's yards because they can shoot you in Florida for being on their propery.

Correct lesson to be learned in Florida: Don't walk at all. Here's your mobility scooter and a bus schedule.


Lol, bus schedule.

Are you trying to get killed?

Attempting to use public transport in that cesspool is tantamount to tying the rope around your neck and handing the button that knocks the chair over to some 13 year old on the internet.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The curvy two lane road that leads to my neighborhood with a 45 mph speed limit frequently had a person that would walk along the road on the white line just before the pavement ended on the side.  Usually in black or dark clothing and a lot of times at dawn or dusk.  I always thought she had a death wish or was suicidal.  I always drove with caution due to the surrounding forest and nearby river leading to very frequent deer crossings.  One day I stopped seeing her ever again, I wondered what happened to her while equally not wanting to know what happened to her.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let's recap.

Florida Woman is walking down a semi rural road.

Gets hit by the First Florida man hard enough to break her body in half.

Then gets run over by Second Flordia Man (along with the cops), messing up the evidence and making it more difficult to get a case on the first Florida Man.

And this is in Pasco County, where the cops are known to be bad.

Florida Woman's family isn't going to get any justice.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Arrested eight times in four years? That's less than half the rate prescribed by the Florida Man Yearly Accreditation Society Syndicate (FMYASS).

Step it up, buddy, or you'll be demoted to the Texas League.


Sure, but he's trying to make up for it with style points.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: WilderKWight: Lesson to be learned: Don't walk on the side of the road. Not even the shoulder. Get in the ditch. No... Get on the other side of the ditch, but not in people's yards because they can shoot you in Florida for being on their propery.

Correct lesson to be learned in Florida: Don't walk at all. Here's your mobility scooter and a bus schedule.

It's Florida, aren't there alligators in the ditch?


And coral snakes.
 
12YearBid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Let's recap.

Florida Woman is walking down a semi rural road.

Gets hit by the First Florida man hard enough to break her body in half.

Then gets run over by Second Flordia Man (along with the cops), messing up the evidence and making it more difficult to get a case on the first Florida Man.

And this is in Pasco County, where the cops are known to be bad.

Florida Woman's family isn't going to get any justice.


He's screwed. He'll spend some time in the wonderful Land O' Lakes jail, go to court in New Port Richey, get around 7 years or so (4 for the repeated driving with a suspended license and around 3 for the fleeing and eluding. They'll drop the false imprisonment), and then he'll go to CFRC to be classified and the most likely be sent to some shiat hole in the pan handle like Gulf or Taylor. Sucks to be him.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

schecter: ftfa: It was the eighth time he's been arrested in Pasco County in less than four years, according to jail records. The jail didn't have information on his current status.

hmm....sometime over the first 7 arrests, one would think they could have gotten that info.


During one of his 7 arrests in the past they could have gotten information about his 8th arrest in the future?
 
