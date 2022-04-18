 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Everybody panic, Zima's back. Sorry, ZIKA is back, not Zima. That's marginally worse   (painresource.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Infectious disease, Infection, Pandemic, Aedes aegypti, new mutation of the Zika virus, Immune system, Aedes, Mutation  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully this does not happen, but we are seeing a lot of these type of stories since we are already in a pandemic.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, since every mobility scootering white power advocate hates skeeters, they should have to problem bombing bugs with DDT to fight Zika. It doesn't infringe on their flags to kill things.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a metric farkton of mosquitos awaiting me on my car this morning it was gross as hell
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Zima is for ladies.  I drink Zima Gold.
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Arxane
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Coupled with the South African headline below, I thought for a moment that subby was telling me Zuma was back.
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
maxheadroom.comView Full Size
 
El Borscht
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm holding out for a case of Zika Gold.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oof, tiny fist time....
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've never actually had a Zima.
I think I would, just to try
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What next, Zip Zaps?
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm glad we got bored of public health with a virus that only killed a few million for practice. It was a nice warm up. Expect no public support for measures to save lives if it infringes on people's rights to go to the bar.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gotta have something in the news to scare people I remember when it was the flesh eating disease and killer bees.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Zima is OK in really hot weather.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Gotta have something in the news to scare people I remember when it was the flesh eating disease and killer bees.


Did we ever close out that whole... Murder Hornets story arc?  Or is that going to come back in a later season?
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Growing up, adults of that time always seemed to stress that world war was likely to be what wipes out humanity, so I've always kinda been bracing for that inevitability.

What those adults didn't prepare me for at all was the possibility that the humanity would be wiped out by an easily avoidable plague those same adults would refuse to avoid because doing so cramped their style
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smurfnazi420: I've never actually had a Zima.
I think I would, just to try


Imagine a vodka tonic made with really cheap vodka and additional hangover.
Zima was the granddaddy of the modern alco-seltzers.
I think they still make it in Japan.
It had a cool looking, multifaceted bottle. That was its sole redeeming feature.
washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Finally, some good news!  We loved her in "The Nanny"!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Let's check in and see how she...  Whoa
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Smurfnazi420: I've never actually had a Zima.
I think I would, just to try


It's been 25 years, but I remember it being a relatively neutral alcohol.  It was like the vodka equivalent of bottled beverages.  We used to change up the flavors by taking a sip, then dropping a couple of jolly ranchers into it and waiting.

And I really don't understand the Zima hate.  Bicardi Silver is so much worse, but by the time it came out, there were lots of similar 'alcohol but not beer or wine coolers' market.

The hate seemed to come from beer drinkers.  Hard ciders weren't really on the market back then in most of the US (Woodchuck existed, but was in the Northeast mostly), and I don't remember seeing stuff like Mike's Hard Lemonade until a few years later.  Twisted Tea existed about that time, but I think it came to market after Zima.

As best I can tell, all of the non-bear stuff like ciders and flavored malt beverages ate the wine cooler market more than anything else
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Smurfnazi420: I've never actually had a Zima.
I think I would, just to try


As much hate as Zima has gotten it's not really that terrible but I wouldn't recommend it either.
Imagine a bottle of Sprite with a shot of bad vodka added to it. Marginally refreshing and boozy.
Also makes you want to listen to Bronski Beat
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Slaxl: I'm glad we got bored of public health with a virus that only killed a few million for practice. It was a nice warm up. Expect no public support for measures to save lives if it infringes on people's rights to go to the bar.


Covid didn't affect children noticeably affect children in immediate undeniable ways, so certain groups were dismissive about the whole thing, claiming it's personal choice.

Zika majorly affects fetuses.  So maybe they'll actually care about this one, as they only seem to care about other people living when fetuses are involved.

/would totally not suggest trying to spread Zika in major red areas
//as an experiment to see how they feel about abortion after seeing the birth defects first hand
 
Petey4335
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Smurfnazi420: I've never actually had a Zima.
I think I would, just to try

It's been 25 years, but I remember it being a relatively neutral alcohol.  It was like the vodka equivalent of bottled beverages.  We used to change up the flavors by taking a sip, then dropping a couple of jolly ranchers into it and waiting.

And I really don't understand the Zima hate.  Bicardi Silver is so much worse, but by the time it came out, there were lots of similar 'alcohol but not beer or wine coolers' market.

The hate seemed to come from beer drinkers.  Hard ciders weren't really on the market back then in most of the US (Woodchuck existed, but was in the Northeast mostly), and I don't remember seeing stuff like Mike's Hard Lemonade until a few years later.  Twisted Tea existed about that time, but I think it came to market after Zima.

As best I can tell, all of the non-bear stuff like ciders and flavored malt beverages ate the wine cooler market more than anything else


The hate? Alcohol snobbery.

Any alcoholic beverage will get it done. Some just takes more to get it done than others. To each their own.
 
12YearBid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Zima was some pretty weird stuff. If you were drinking it in the summer and left half an inch in the bottle outside overnight, you'd awaken to a bottle half full of flies. We used call it a Zima flytrap.
/No, I didn't buy any. Free booze is free booze. It will be drunk.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thanks for the reminder that I'm on Fark, my dudes.

"Oh look, virus outbreak. Let's discuss booze."

With that being said, haven't tried Zima either but sounds like it'll be a good screwdriver starter almost - just mix in a little orange juice.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


zhukov's back?  putin must be desperate
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

12YearBid: Zima was some pretty weird stuff. If you were drinking it in the summer and left half an inch in the bottle outside overnight, you'd awaken to a bottle half full of flies. We used call it a Zima flytrap.
/No, I didn't buy any. Free booze is free booze. It will be drunk.


I wonder if the faceted bottle lured them in, and the sugar/booze/CO2 finished them off?
People swear by the fly confusing properties of a water filled ziplock bag hanging from a porch in the sun.
naturalnorthflorida.comView Full Size
 
