(MLive.com)   Pew pew in Paw Paw   (mlive.com) divider line
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not another shooting!!!

Which reminds me, whatever happened to that Frank James guy, the shooter/mass shooter who used smoke bombs in a train a few days ago? I haven't heard reports about him after he got arrested. Wonder what's going on with that case.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If no innocent bystanders got hurt then just let them keep shooting at each other, then go in and arrest the survivors.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
daffy:

If no innocent bystanders got hurt then just let them keep shooting at each other, then go in and arrest shoot the survivors.

FTFY
 
Pert
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And there was a stabbing in Prickly Pear.

/next time beware
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ah Michigan's wine country.
 
NakedDrummer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As a gun owner and NRA member I fully support the use of firearms in this situation.  What's the point of the 2nd  Amendment and our God given freedoms if we can't defend our favorite sports team from those dirty stinking Yankees fans?
 
powhound
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Paw Paw PD?
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thought this was going to be Paw Paw, Maryland because I've ridden my bicycle through there. It's a town of like 3 dozen people so that would have been a significant shooting.
 
