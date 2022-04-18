 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Telescope in South Africa detects space laser, known as a "megamaser," 5 billion lightyears from Earth. No word on if it is Jewish in origin   (cbsnews.com) divider line
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: [i.makeagif.com image 400x170]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lokilaw2012: GoldSpider: [i.makeagif.com image 400x170]

[Fark user image image 269x187]


Lost a tough one with "gayroller" yesterday so I was owed one.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I saw Nkalakatha Mega Maser open for Procul Harum in Detroit in 1976.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have one.
Again, another dumb purchase; the thing eats batteries like there's no tomorrow. And it isn't even that bright.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can't wait for all the "lol stupid CBS thinks a maser is a laser" idiots who dropped into the last thread we had about this
 
Cheron
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Can't wait for all the "lol stupid CBS thinks a maser is a laser" idiots who dropped into the last thread we had about this


Laser - light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation.

Maser - Microwave amplification by stimulated emission of radiation

I can't remember which table top games it was but masers acted like beam EMPs but we're easy to shield against
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
https://m.fark.com/goto/12275289/bigthink.com/starts-with-a-bang/most-distant-laser/
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cheron: qorkfiend: Can't wait for all the "lol stupid CBS thinks a maser is a laser" idiots who dropped into the last thread we had about this

Laser - light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation.

Maser - Microwave amplification by stimulated emission of radiation


Isn't the difference between "light" and "microwave" just a matter of frequency?
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cheron: qorkfiend: Can't wait for all the "lol stupid CBS thinks a maser is a laser" idiots who dropped into the last thread we had about this

Laser - light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation.

Maser - Microwave amplification by stimulated emission of radiation

I can't remember which table top games it was but masers acted like beam EMPs but we're easy to shield against


And microwaves and light waves are both on the what spectrum?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

