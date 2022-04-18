 Skip to content
(Japan Today)   Despite rescue efforts of local whale association, beached whale on south Japanese island dies. Eat the carcass, or explode it?   (japantoday.com) divider line
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Eat the exploded carcass.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Put it on youtube.

Give people one hour to start donating in order to have it sit and then explode.  But have a progressive level that if the donations dont keep up, locals will start eating it.  Use the money to save other whales.  And if not enough money comes in, dont waste the meat.

Problem solved.
 
Bslim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sorry your mom died.
 
powhound
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Liquify under controlled supervision. Inject remains into whiskey. Sell to 'Muricans. Grossly profit.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Eat the exploded carcass.


FPBP.

But more seriously, whale meat needs to be cooked properly - not just blown up - or the meat develops the weirdest and most-unpleasant kind of fishy-gameyness.

But, terrible though it might be, all you need to do to sell exploded whale carcass here is to package it with a cute cartoon character of a whale playing with a grenade.
 
