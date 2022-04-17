 Skip to content
(The Advocate)   Sergeant Miles arrested over January 6th insurrection. Maybe he was just there to deliver a pizza or fix the cable   (advocate.com) divider line
    Florida, Arrest, Crime, Misdemeanor, Washington, D.C., Sergeant Miles, Phone records, Adult film entertainer Steven Miles, Criminal law  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was expecting a police sergeant or some military NCO.

I was wrong.

/LOL
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This headline is way funnier when you already know this guy's story going in.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cue the wonky background music
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Between this, Tucker Carlson's trailer for his gay porno shining UV light on your balls and the vintage balls in a chair thread, this is the gayest Easter ever!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who was he grooming?
 
xsarien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miles, 39, of Zephyrhills, Fla.,...

From a place that sounds like an STD, too
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet he reads Ted Cruz erotic fanfiction.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being a grown ass-man with tribal tattoos.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the wall, traitor.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alt right queers are a farking wild concept man.

It makes the idea of Kapos make a lot more sense to me in context. They'd be the same people marching the pink triangles in the gas chambers
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some prison is going to get a new pitcher.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chuck Tingle shakes his head in disappointment.
 
Theeng
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Alt right queers are a farking wild concept man.

It makes the idea of Kapos make a lot more sense to me in context. They'd be the same people marching the pink triangles in the gas chambers


Honestly it's not to me, the alt-right has had insane levels of success recruiting white guys who feel marginalized, heck Ernst Rohm was instrumental in the early days of the Nazis.  Being in the in-group means you're "one of the good ones".
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is he claiming he was a guest of VP Pence?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Theeng: hardinparamedic: Alt right queers are a farking wild concept man.

It makes the idea of Kapos make a lot more sense to me in context. They'd be the same people marching the pink triangles in the gas chambers

Honestly it's not to me, the alt-right has had insane levels of success recruiting white guys who feel marginalized, heck Ernst Rohm was instrumental in the early days of the Nazis.  Being in the in-group means you're "one of the good ones".


they forget Ernst Rohm died during the night of the long knives after being shot in the dick and the face
 
daffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did not need to know all of that. Thank you subby.
 
Theeng
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Theeng: hardinparamedic: Alt right queers are a farking wild concept man.

It makes the idea of Kapos make a lot more sense to me in context. They'd be the same people marching the pink triangles in the gas chambers

Honestly it's not to me, the alt-right has had insane levels of success recruiting white guys who feel marginalized, heck Ernst Rohm was instrumental in the early days of the Nazis.  Being in the in-group means you're "one of the good ones".

they forget Ernst Rohm died during the night of the long knives after being shot in the dick and the face


I have never accused the alt-right of intelligence.
 
powhound
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

comrade: Imagine being a grown ass-man with tribal tattoos.


I'm very buzzed, but thinking about being a grown ass .... and a man with tribal tatoos... that all sounds disturbing.
 
powhound
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jtown: I'll bet he reads Ted Cruz erotic fanfiction.


I'm sure he has handled a few flaccid penises.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
