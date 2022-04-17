 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Microwaving? That proves he's crazy, fry sauté, broil or bake are the only ways to cook meat   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Magistrate, Judge, Idaho, Bonner County, Idaho, Legal terms, Court records, James David Russell, Idaho judge  
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
BBQ.  Long pig, subby.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cakes are baked.  Meats are roasted.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Cakes are baked.  Meats are roasted.


https://www.gimmesomeoven.com/baked-chicken-breast/
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Local law enforcement authorities said last December that they believe the cannibalism charge may be the first of its kind in Idaho since the state banned the practice more than three decades ago.

Guess it hasn't been long enough for the old traditions to be forgotten.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So up until 30 years ago cannibalism was legal in Idaho?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: So up until 30 years ago cannibalism was legal in Idaho?


It isn't completely illegal
It shall be an affirmative defense to a violation of the provisions of this section that the action was taken under extreme life-threatening conditions as the only apparent means of survival.


And since the bill only outlawed consuming flesh and blood so would this be legal?

https://www.thedailybeast.com/breast-milk-cheese
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gotta say, if I was going to go full on cannibal, I would want to make the most of it.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Grilled, you left out the best one.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
the cannibalism charge is - perhaps thankfully - a novel one.

TFA seems to be on the fence about this.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You also left out braised and confit.
 
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've seen people try to microwave pancake batter.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was a terrible movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Mind you, it did have its moments.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The saddest book ever written?
publishersweekly.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Local law enforcement authorities said last December that they believe the cannibalism charge may be the first of its kind in Idaho since the state banned the practice more than three decades ago.

Guess it hasn't been long enough for the old traditions to be forgotten.


I came here to comment on that, wth?
Cannibalism was legal until 30 years ago?!
😱
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

spongeboob: RolandTGunner: So up until 30 years ago cannibalism was legal in Idaho?

It isn't completely illegal
It shall be an affirmative defense to a violation of the provisions of this section that the action was taken under extreme life-threatening conditions as the only apparent means of survival.


And since the bill only outlawed consuming flesh and blood so would this be legal?

https://www.thedailybeast.com/breast-milk-cheese


*eye roll*
That's not cannibalism, at all. It's just your fetish, dear.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: That was a terrible movie.

[Fark user image 850x1275]

Mind you, it did have its moments.

[Fark user image 400x216] [View Full Size image _x_]


How have I never heard of this movie?
And Frosty the Snowman was the killer, really how have I never heard of this?
It appears to be on YouTube
"MICROWAVE MASSACRE" - YouTube
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: spongeboob: RolandTGunner: So up until 30 years ago cannibalism was legal in Idaho?

It isn't completely illegal
It shall be an affirmative defense to a violation of the provisions of this section that the action was taken under extreme life-threatening conditions as the only apparent means of survival.


And since the bill only outlawed consuming flesh and blood so would this be legal?

https://www.thedailybeast.com/breast-milk-cheese

*eye roll*
That's not cannibalism, at all. It's just your fetish, dear.


My Farkhandle strikes again
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, no sous vide??  Fark Gastronomes are fainting into their pot au cremes!
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Must be one of those young bachelor cannibals.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, if you want the eyeballs to pop. So stupid.

Eyeballs should be done in a double boiler or put them into the Bain Marie with the rest of the ingredients if you're doing a liver or spleen.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: The saddest book ever written?
[publishersweekly.com image 435x600]


That cover needs at least 3 cats hanging out in the background before I would trust her recipes.
 
powhound
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Donner Party folk would like a word. As would those surviving the actual event of the Alive movie. Probably quite a few others also. I can see why eating your friend shouldn't be totally illegal. You never know what will happen when things go south. Like when you are camping and they drink the last Bud Light or something.
 
chewd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: The saddest book ever written?
[publishersweekly.com image 435x600]


Chapter One:

Just nuke everything for about 2 minutes.

The end.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: The saddest book ever written?
[publishersweekly.com image 435x600]


When you're microwaving and consuming another human are you really alone?
 
freidog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Still less heinous than microwaving fish in the office kitchen.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: What, no sous vide??  Fark Gastronomes are fainting into their pot au cremes!


This really is the right answer. We're talking about 70 year old meat here, it's going to be tough and stringy if you don't go low-and-slow with it.
 
Amoment
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm out
 
