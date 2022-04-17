 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Nailed it   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cult
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young Ones Crucifail
Youtube w8SKTTT-_F4
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article says he was playing the role of St Peter and collapsed on stage, no other details. I know in some countries there's pretty wild crucifixion reenactments. Without further information, this incident could be the result of a wide scope of medical conditions.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait 3 days and check him again, just to be sure.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Just wait 3 days and check him again, just to be sure.


Give him a good stab just to make sure though
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Just wait 3 days and check him again, just to be sure.


came in to post this.  bravo.
 
scalpod
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nicely done, Subby.  XD
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: The article says he was playing the role of St Peter and collapsed on stage


Well, someone didn't read the script.
 
scalpod
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I sure hope they used iron nails, for extra irony.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did they whip and beat him beforehand?

Just curious.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
it's not nice to fool Mother Mary!
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Initially when it happened we thought it was a joke, and that it was part of the drama,

If it happened right after the cock crowed, that would be a pretty good embellishment.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Just wait 3 days and check him again, just to be sure.


Came for this, leaving satisfied.

/ someone get the lights
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I clicked the BBC link in TFA, which suddenly translated itself into pidgin, which I had to translate back to English. I present the results:

One young seminarian don die as e dey act drama to mark di Easter celebration.
Di seminarian, Suel Ambrose be 25 years old. Ambrose just collapse die during di Easter passion play. Nobodi don know wetin kill di young man.

Di management of di Claratian University of Nigeria don suspend all Easter activities sake of di incident.
One pesin wey witness di incident say 'Na di part of di drama wia soldiers begin pursue children we dey wen Ambrose fall come begin bleed.
'We carry am go di school clinic wia di doctors try to save am but e no respond.
Na dat time we carry am go FMC for Owerri wia dem say don die,' di source tok.

Easter Passion Play na drama wey Christians dey take remember di death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Na play wey dem dey take tell di Easter story.
Dem dey use di word 'passion' to describe Jesus love wey make am surrender im life for 'sinners'.
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
throughtherosewindow.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Conan was a very contemplative barbarian.

/Too obscure?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This sounds like it was only a pageant of the story leading up to it.

If you want to talk about reenactments of the crucifixion, look at the Philippines.

media.cnn.comView Full Size


A warning for those who would Google it - they involve real nails.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size


At least he got out in the open air.

/Crucifixion's a doddle.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mock26: [throughtherosewindow.files.wordpress.com image 736x310]

Conan was a very contemplative barbarian.

/Too obscure?


Woe is him.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just because it is an awesome song :
Soundgarden - Jesus Christ Pose (Official Music Video)
Youtube 14r7y6rM6zA
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They used to not be Christian.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They tried to rouse him: "Hey! St. Peter!" they shouted, to no avail.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Always look on the bright side of life ...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thorpe: I clicked the BBC link in TFA, which suddenly translated itself into pidgin, which I had to translate back to English. I present the results:

One young seminarian don die as e dey act drama to mark di Easter celebration.
Di seminarian, Suel Ambrose be 25 years old. Ambrose just collapse die during di Easter passion play. Nobodi don know wetin kill di young man.

Di management of di Claratian University of Nigeria don suspend all Easter activities sake of di incident.
One pesin wey witness di incident say 'Na di part of di drama wia soldiers begin pursue children we dey wen Ambrose fall come begin bleed.
'We carry am go di school clinic wia di doctors try to save am but e no respond.
Na dat time we carry am go FMC for Owerri wia dem say don die,' di source tok.

Easter Passion Play na drama wey Christians dey take remember di death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Na play wey dem dey take tell di Easter story.
Dem dey use di word 'passion' to describe Jesus love wey make am surrender im life for 'sinners'.


Gotta admit Pidgin delivers as an interstitial language - while that looks odd as hell to me (as English is my first language, smatterings of others at best) I can read that and understand what they're talking about.  99% of that is comprehensible given the context

/the FMC part is the only, "Wait what?" bit
//as would an unfamiliar acronym be in any language
///trade lingo works as advertised
 
aremmes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At first I thought this was about those crazy Filipinos who nail themselves to crosses for realsies.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They're pretty hardcore if you ask me, though.
 
wademh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Just wait 3 days and check him again, just to be sure.


You have to put him in a cave first. Call Batman.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: They used to not be Christian.


So did everybody.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hope when they realised at least one of them yelled "Jesus Christ!" as they ran over.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Talon!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Matt Houston!
 
