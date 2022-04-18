 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Southern state celebrates failed insurrection. No, not that one. No, not that one either   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Bay of Pigs Invasion, Fidel Castro, Cuba - United States relations, Cuba, Cuban exile, Cuban exiles, plenty of horrors, Cuban American history  
usernameguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Lieutenant Justine.

/No, you shove off!
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


biatch ass made Cubans

Your a  part or not
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I prefer insurrections that don't fail ... but only in other countries.
 
DHT3
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ah, yes.
Is there nothing more American than a commitment to overseas friends that goes unfulfilled? After genocide, it's one of our oldest pastimes
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cubans in Miami think they know...

You've destroyed all that.
Your kids will have fun.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If it hadn't been for the wealthy Cubans who gained their wealth from exploiting the poor and what middle class there was under Batista, who then fled to Florida when Castro took over, became U.S. citizens and leveraged that to distort the politics of that state and the USA as a whole to ultra-conservatism, we very probably wouldn't have DeSantis nor TFG and we absolutely wouldn't've had Bush №43. There were a lot more than 537 such Cuban voters in Florida in 2000.

/I just realized that Bush won Florida and thus the Presidency that year in the popular vote by one fewer vote than there are total votes in the Electoral College (538). Interesting coincidence, that.
 
Amoment
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Right-wing Cubans hate Cuba.
I can't help Cubans.
Real Cubans, hate is too strong
 
