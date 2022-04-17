 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   I guess it was. . . quite a catch. YEAHHHHHHHH   (apnews.com) divider line
11
    More: News, Atlantic Ocean, Spanish police, Africa, Europe, Canary Islands, Brazil, Caribbean, South America  
•       •       •

484 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2022 at 10:53 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Could have a hell of a party with that.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"You interdict three tons and whattya get?"

Tennessee Ernie Coke.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There goes Eric's weekend.

/ What a blow.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a lot of cocaine lines.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Keith Richards inconsolable
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You put the coke in the coconut and then you toot it all up!

/hard pass, actually
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So that's what a metric boatload looks like.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My heart just got 2 years younger reading this...

/wayyyyy too much cocaine back then
 
Wessoman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Two metric tons? That's like 6 hours of Eric Clapton's life.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
3 metric tons?

cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.