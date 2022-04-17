 Skip to content
(BBC)   The tallest mountain in Wales is growing. And not in a good way   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sad, Afon Ogwen, Wales, North Wales, Rebecca Williams, popular mountain paths, assistant director of National Trust Cymru, human stools, Ms Davies  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw. They were leaving eggs.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Brits are turning into us.  And not in a good way.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There are "Mountains" in Wales?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you don't want people shiating all over the place....maybe, just maybe, you should make a public toilet available.

/ I realize that the previous statement was HERESY
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Poop thread?
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
snowdonhikes.comView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The man who went up a hill and came down a pound is lighter.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DrWhy: The man who went up a hill and came down a pound is lighter.


... came down a pound or so lighter.

/fml
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I remember a bit about how the Gotthard tunnel made better time in being dug because they were stringent about "hygiene",  which mainly consisted of providing a portable toilet that could be kept near the work area. Throughout history, mines and tunnels were filthy places, people would just drop a deuce near where they were working. Not only were miners exposed to fumes and physical hazards, but they'd often be working while sick with GI bugs.
 
wademh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
wikihow.comView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is why hiking is for idiots.
 
roydrj
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
May be places to visit like this should post a sign .... primitive visiting area, all poop must be buried or back out.

Oh, may be even better have all visitors required to be weighted at the beginning, then any changes in weight when returning will be taxed by removal or added body material. Being of the same DNA not required.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is why we need to have the plebes stay in the mega cities.  The elites need unspoiled areas and need the plebes and chuds to grind reaources.

Problem solved.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A spokesman said: "It is a mountain. It isn't an attraction and people need to take that into account."

Oh yeah, to-tally.  You couldn't even get away with saying that over here.  The business owners would string you up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So you cater to tourists, have facilities serve them, whoops facilities are closed, tourists come anyway and do what they gotta do. Having a hard time blaming the tourists here.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't know the lay of the land, but is it so impossible there to go off trail and out of sight to drop off some friends?
 
Nullav
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wademh: [wikihow.com image 728x546]


There are no good pipe bombs, but that is surely among the worst.
 
King Something
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Leon wanted for questioning.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
People who dont hike with poop tubes deserve to be eaten by bears and wolves
 
Erek the Red
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: There are "Mountains" in Wales?


Answered that in '95, it was a good period piece movie.

Colm Meany had the best part in the movie as Morgan "the Goat".
 
