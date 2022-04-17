 Skip to content
(WBAL-TV Baltimore)   Finally unstuck from Gibson Island, Ever Forward heads for shallower water to get stuck in Annapolis, Baltimore   (wbaltv.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Chesapeake Bay, Ever Forward cargo ship, Kent Island, Maryland, Chesapeake Bay Bridge, Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, Maryland, Sunday morning, coast of Gibson Island  
366 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2022 at 11:30 PM



Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes it's good to keep a grounded look, not here though.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Ever Forward was taken to Annapolis so that the U.S. Naval Academy could teach its captain and crew how to properly operate a ship.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Job security for the tug boats?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dodo David: The Ever Forward was taken to Annapolis so that the U.S. Naval Academy could teach its captain and crew how to properly operate a ship.


I may be mistaken. A Baltimore Sun article states, "Maryland law requires that a local, expert pilot join and guide a ship when it is moving in and out of state waters. The Association of Maryland Pilots has not replied to requests to comment, but a Maryland pilot was aboard the ship at the time of the grounding, U.S. Coast Guard officials said."

Thus, the real party responsible for the ship becoming stuck could be , , ,

aremmes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dodo David: The Ever Forward was taken to Annapolis so that the U.S. Naval Academy could teach its captain and crew how to properly operate a ship.


Yeah, the Navy will teach that crew how to ram other vessels like a boss.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And always twirling, twirling, twirling toward freedom.
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Should just change the name of the company to Everland.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm glad they were able to pull it free with tugboats.
I was concerned that liberating the ship would've required heavy machinery to hack the Gibson.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Teams removed hundreds of containers from the ship before attempting for a third time to refloat


I'm left wondering if they didn't try that the first and second time as well.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Teams removed hundreds of containers from the ship before attempting for a third time to refloat


I'm left wondering if they didn't try that the first and second time as well.


Maybe they did.  Technically, that would still be before the third time.
 
Theeng
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Dodo David: The Ever Forward was taken to Annapolis so that the U.S. Naval Academy could teach its captain and crew how to properly operate a ship.

I may be mistaken. A Baltimore Sun article states, "Maryland law requires that a local, expert pilot join and guide a ship when it is moving in and out of state waters. The Association of Maryland Pilots has not replied to requests to comment, but a Maryland pilot was aboard the ship at the time of the grounding, U.S. Coast Guard officials said."

Thus, the real party responsible for the ship becoming stuck could be , , ,

While the pilot is almost certainly screwed, I can and have seen Captains straight up ignore pilots as the Captain is the ultimate authority in such matters.  Also sometimes pilots are just absolute shiat and worthless.  I suspect they ran aground with confidence.

As for the Naval Academy, I have equivalent experience to most of the SWO LTs who teach at the Academy (really, I have two sea tours and had I gone to my shore tour I would've been eligible to teach there, this scares me) and honestly I don't have a super high opinion of navy training.  The Navy has actually put additional requirements to get that teaching position as it was seen as an easy shore tour so most people who picked it were not the cream of the crop.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good thing they didn't get in a Fender bender as well.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Teams removed hundreds of containers from the ship before attempting for a third time to refloat


I'm left wondering if they didn't try that the first and second time as well.

Maybe they did.  Technically, that would still be before the third time.


