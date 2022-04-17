 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Multi-city riots in response to a rumored Quran-burning have entered their fourth day in the conservative, fundamentalist stronghold of... Sweden   (bbc.com) divider line
86
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good
Don't farking burn books
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coincidentally right when Sweden is ready to join NATO. So f*cking obvious.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we need to have a discussion on why these farkwits always have to react to something pretty uneventful with violence?

I'm Catholic and if someone burned a Bible on the altar of the local church I'd probably giggle and be like, yeah, my feelings too.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a fan of burning books and this particular farkwit who decided doing so was a good idea. ALSO fark the people who are violently protesting. fark them entirely and completely.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: Maybe we need to have a discussion on why these farkwits always have to react to something pretty uneventful with violence?

I'm Catholic and if someone burned a Bible on the altar of the local church I'd probably giggle and be like, yeah, my feelings too.


It's a symbol. Like burning a flag; or a photo of the Prime Minister/President; or Guy Fawkes.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Muslims win the pennant! The Muslims win the pennant! The Muslims win the pennant!
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sim Tree: Flushing It All Away: Maybe we need to have a discussion on why these farkwits always have to react to something pretty uneventful with violence?

I'm Catholic and if someone burned a Bible on the altar of the local church I'd probably giggle and be like, yeah, my feelings too.

It's a symbol. Like burning a flag; or a photo of the Prime Minister/President; or Guy Fawkes.


Pretty sure we've witnessed all of those being burned in protest quite frequently with out resorting to violence.

Remember when they got so pissed at Charlie Hebdo, they murdered a dozen people?

Again, maybe we need to have a discussion about this "religion of peace" and how to ack rite in modern society?
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sim Tree: Flushing It All Away: Maybe we need to have a discussion on why these farkwits always have to react to something pretty uneventful with violence?

I'm Catholic and if someone burned a Bible on the altar of the local church I'd probably giggle and be like, yeah, my feelings too.

It's a symbol. Like burning a flag; or a photo of the Prime Minister/President; or Guy Fawkes.


Calling the Bible and Quran symbols is a stretch.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who are the rioters? The  article is rather light on what exactly is going on.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So... on one hand - rioting because someone's burning books is in the "not helping" category.

On the other hand: If this were instead a Torah burning the local Jewish population would be looking at these far right white supremacists going around calling Jews animals and burning Torahs and thinking "Wait a minute.. something about this seems oddly familiar... oh... oh dear... fark".

The message to the Islamic population is the same as one a Jewish population should take from the same group. It's not "just" a book burning, it's a threat against the Islamic population as a whole.

Though this gets missed in a lot of reporting where the mainstream media seems keen to focus instead on the action of the burning rather than the very clear message it is intended to convey.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Sim Tree: Flushing It All Away: Maybe we need to have a discussion on why these farkwits always have to react to something pretty uneventful with violence?

I'm Catholic and if someone burned a Bible on the altar of the local church I'd probably giggle and be like, yeah, my feelings too.

It's a symbol. Like burning a flag; or a photo of the Prime Minister/President; or Guy Fawkes.

Calling the Bible and Quran symbols is a stretch.


They are definitely for the symbol minded
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan, who leads the Stram Kurs, or Hard Line, movement said he had burned Islam's most sacred text and would repeat the action.

Someone needs to kidnap this guy, and release him into the middle of Iran. Let him do his book burning stunt there, and see how it works out for him.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fano: mcsiegs: Sim Tree: Flushing It All Away: Maybe we need to have a discussion on why these farkwits always have to react to something pretty uneventful with violence?

I'm Catholic and if someone burned a Bible on the altar of the local church I'd probably giggle and be like, yeah, my feelings too.

It's a symbol. Like burning a flag; or a photo of the Prime Minister/President; or Guy Fawkes.

Calling the Bible and Quran symbols is a stretch.

They are definitely for the symbol minded


Yes, I've watched George carlin too.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Coincidentally right when Sweden is ready to join NATO. So f*cking obvious.


Reads just like this but the start line is different  but noticed Africa or other places.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Again, maybe we need to have a discussion about this "religion of peace" and how to ack rite in modern society?


What would you like to say in this "discussion"?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Maybe we need to have a discussion on why these farkwits always have to react to something pretty uneventful with violence?

I'm Catholic and if someone burned a Bible on the altar of the local church I'd probably giggle and be like, yeah, my feelings too.


Step 1: the Russian-aligned fascist tool says he did a bigoted thing

Step 2: Russian sock puppets pretending to be members of the local Islamic community stir up violence

https://www.vice.com/amp/en/article/3kvvz3/russian-facebook-trolls-got-people-to-protest-against-each-other-in-texas

Step 3: NATO distracted
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan, who leads the Stram Kurs, or Hard Line, movement said he had burned Islam's most sacred text and would repeat the action.

Someone needs to kidnap this guy, and release him into the middle of Iran. Let him do his book burning stunt there, and see how it works out for him.


That's like saying we need to kidnap this countries most revered LGBT activist and drop them off in Ryadh.

First world counties legally allow for people to be assholes and protect their right to be assholes regardless if their behavior would be illegal somewhere less civilized.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Coincidentally right when Sweden is ready to join NATO. So f*cking obvious.


https://www.vice.com/amp/en/article/3kvvz3/russian-facebook-trolls-got-people-to-protest-against-each-other-in-texas

2016 Texas. Same playbook.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the peaceful people who live in the rioting area. Soon, they'll start to sympathize with the rioters thru the Helsinki Syndrome. As in Helsinki, Sweden.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jso2897: Flushing It All Away: Again, maybe we need to have a discussion about this "religion of peace" and how to ack rite in modern society?

What would you like to say in this "discussion"?


Either play nice or well give you something to cry about. If they are going to act with the maturity of a three year old, we'll start treating them like three year olds.

Their sky fairy is no more important than any other sky fairy. Get over it, shut the hell up, and sit the fark down.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Maybe we need to have a discussion on why these farkwits always have to react to something pretty uneventful with violence?

I'm Catholic and if someone burned a Bible on the altar of the local church I'd probably giggle and be like, yeah, my feelings too.


In a Western, Christian-majority country that isn't any sort of even potential credible threat. If that happened to you in, for example, Egypt, where Christians are a marginalised minority you would likely have a very different reaction.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Islam is a religion that deserves criticism, but it should be criticized by ex-Muslims who understand the religion. Not by shiatheads that would beat up a Sikh cause they think the religion is a skin color.
 
Fissile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Coincidentally right when Sweden is ready to join NATO. So f*cking obvious.


NATO burned those Que-ron things?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I used to think that the natural progression of humanity was from less to more liberty. I thought it was inevitable and that efforts against it were destined to be overcome and represented nothing but the dying gasps of "the old ways."

I don't know if I believe that anymore. I think that multiculturalism is becoming a tool of authoritarianism. The more divergent cultures that you've got living on top of each other, the more laws you need to keep everyone from killing each other. The more laws there are, the more opportunities for unscrupulous people to grasp power.

Everyone is pushing for it. The Left wants hate speech laws and more social control. The Right is trying to control history (and believe me, if they could make burning the Bible or the flag a death sentence, they would in a heartbeat). Big Tech is trying to position itself as the arbiter of truth and the gatekeeper of ideas. It goes on and on. Not everyone is trying to control the same things, but they are all trying to get more control.

Watch what happens here. The end result will be to cave to Muslim pressure. The end result will be that in the name of tolerance and social justice, the people of Sweden will be a little less free.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Target Builder: So... on one hand - rioting because someone's burning books is in the "not helping" category.

On the other hand: If this were instead a Torah burning the local Jewish population would be looking at these far right white supremacists going around calling Jews animals and burning Torahs and thinking "Wait a minute.. something about this seems oddly familiar... oh... oh dear... fark".

The message to the Islamic population is the same as one a Jewish population should take from the same group. It's not "just" a book burning, it's a threat against the Islamic population as a whole.

Though this gets missed in a lot of reporting where the mainstream media seems keen to focus instead on the action of the burning rather than the very clear message it is intended to convey.


No joke about the not helping. If the response to "These animals are barbarians and will try to kill us all!" is to try to burn down a few cities...that doesn't exactly defuse the point.  Reminds me of the BLM protestors saying, "The state is heavy handed in their application of force!" and the response was "Nuh uh!" screamed by kettling riot police...

The people burning books aren't exactly making the case for their enlightenment, either. It's assholes all the way down.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan, who leads the Stram Kurs, or Hard Line, movement said he had burned Islam's most sacred text and would repeat the action.

Someone needs to kidnap this guy, and release him into the middle of Iran. Let him do his book burning stunt there, and see how it works out for him.

That's like saying we need to kidnap this countries most revered LGBT activist and drop them off in Ryadh.


No it's not. This guy is a far right extremist, that needs to go into the trash bin of history, like all Nazis.
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: jso2897: Flushing It All Away: Again, maybe we need to have a discussion about this "religion of peace" and how to ack rite in modern society?

What would you like to say in this "discussion"?

Either play nice or well give you something to cry about. If they are going to act with the maturity of a three year old, we'll start treating them like three year olds.

Their sky fairy is no more important than any other sky fairy. Get over it, shut the hell up, and sit the fark down.


You could say that to any bunch of religious people.
They usually don't listen  when you talk to them that way, though.
I doubt you would actually talk to anyone that way anyhow - maybe you should moderate your comments to something more closely resembling the very mild things you would say in person.
You strike me as very much the internet sort of tough guy, and not a real life one at all.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Maybe we need to have a discussion on why these farkwits always have to react to something pretty uneventful with violence?


"we" have had this discussion. You will not listen. You would rather side with: Rasmus Paludan, who leads the Stram Kurs, or Hard Line, movement said he had burned Islam's most sacred text and would repeat the action.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Flushing It All Away: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan, who leads the Stram Kurs, or Hard Line, movement said he had burned Islam's most sacred text and would repeat the action.

Someone needs to kidnap this guy, and release him into the middle of Iran. Let him do his book burning stunt there, and see how it works out for him.

That's like saying we need to kidnap this countries most revered LGBT activist and drop them off in Ryadh.

No it's not. This guy is a far right extremist, that needs to go into the trash bin of history, like all Nazis.


To be fair, Muslims who react to a burning of a Koran are also off the charts Conservative. Maybe we just need to push them all into a human sized blender if they can't play nicely?

Nothing of value would be lost, that's for sure.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Flushing It All Away: Maybe we need to have a discussion on why these farkwits always have to react to something pretty uneventful with violence?

I'm Catholic and if someone burned a Bible on the altar of the local church I'd probably giggle and be like, yeah, my feelings too.

Step 1: the Russian-aligned fascist tool says he did a bigoted thing

Step 2: Russian sock puppets pretending to be members of the local Islamic community stir up violence

https://www.vice.com/amp/en/article/3kvvz3/russian-facebook-trolls-got-people-to-protest-against-each-other-in-texas

Step 3: NATO distracted


Ding.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan, who leads the Stram Kurs, or Hard Line, movement said he had burned Islam's most sacred text and would repeat the action.

Someone needs to kidnap this guy, and release him into the middle of Iran. Let him do his book burning stunt there, and see how it works out for him.

That's like saying we need to kidnap this countries most revered LGBT activist and drop them off in Ryadh.

First world counties legally allow for people to be assholes and protect their right to be assholes regardless if their behavior would be illegal somewhere less civilized.


Thank you. There's a lot right now and you can't fight fascism with fascism
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Keep burning quarans until people get the hint and stop being violent over it.  Dont ever stop until the sky daddy believers give up their violence.

Anybody who does anything other than shrug shoulders and say meh over any religious book burning, especially a copy that isnt ancient or is the last copy should be exiled to Antarctica.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I want that sauce Morty!: Islam is a religion that deserves criticism, but it should be criticized by ex-Muslims who understand the religion. Not by shiatheads that would beat up a Sikh cause they think the religion is a skin color.


Out of all my friends, the one who has a serious beef with Islam is originally from Iran....and he's Jewish.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fissile: GardenWeasel: Coincidentally right when Sweden is ready to join NATO. So f*cking obvious.

NATO burned those Que-ron things?


Catch up to how Russia works.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Keep burning quarans until people get the hint and stop being violent over it.  Dont ever stop until the sky daddy believers give up their violence.

Anybody who does anything other than shrug shoulders and say meh over any religious book burning, especially a copy that isnt ancient or is the last copy should be exiled to Antarctica.


You forgot to say "problem solved".
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jso2897: Flushing It All Away: jso2897: Flushing It All Away: Again, maybe we need to have a discussion about this "religion of peace" and how to ack rite in modern society?

What would you like to say in this "discussion"?

Either play nice or well give you something to cry about. If they are going to act with the maturity of a three year old, we'll start treating them like three year olds.

Their sky fairy is no more important than any other sky fairy. Get over it, shut the hell up, and sit the fark down.

You could say that to any bunch of religious people.
They usually don't listen  when you talk to them that way, though.
I doubt you would actually talk to anyone that way anyhow - maybe you should moderate your comments to something more closely resembling the very mild things you would say in person.
You strike me as very much the internet sort of tough guy, and not a real life one at all.


I don't regularly see Christians regularly  burning down cities or shooting up newspaper offices because Richard Dawkins said something mean about Jesus on The Young Turks.

The zealous overreaction to well, every god damned thing, is certainly unique with this religion.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I want that sauce Morty!: Islam is a religion that deserves criticism, but it should be criticized by ex-Muslims who understand the religion. Not by shiatheads that would beat up a Sikh cause they think the religion is a skin color.


Yeah, the people who immediately jumped to "This is proof we should persecute all Muslims" have instantly discredited their own cause. Sorry you guys suck. Maybe try not to be so obviously bigoted out of the gate next time.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm siding with the Swedish atheist on this one.
 
mononymous
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
way to poke the hornet's nest, guy...
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: The zealous overreaction to well, every god damned thing, is certainly unique with this religion.


I'll just put this statement here, so that people can see it and read it.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Flushing It All Away: Maybe we need to have a discussion on why these farkwits always have to react to something pretty uneventful with violence?

"we" have had this discussion. You will not listen. You would rather side with: Rasmus Paludan, who leads the Stram Kurs, or Hard Line, movement said he had burned Islam's most sacred text and would repeat the action.


Does Muhammed know about digital? If you lose your hardcopy, you can always just print off another one. Its not that big of a deal.
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Reading the article, it seems like the only rioting is going on where these right wingers are congregating.
This is not Islamic initiated violence at all, it appears.
Fark has once again jumped to a false conclusion, perhaps?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wonder if this has anything to do with the numerous news of women (and minors) being gRaped by illegal immigrants there.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jso2897: Flushing It All Away: The zealous overreaction to well, every god damned thing, is certainly unique with this religion.

I'll just put this statement here, so that people can see it and read it.


Me too. What's your Christian or Jewish or Rastafarian counter example? Or is this the exact uniqueness I am talking about?

media1.giphy.comView Full Size


i.makeagif.comView Full Size


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


The list goes on, of course, but boy howdy, I can't remember the last time Joel
Osteen blew up a movie theatre to prove the power of Christ compels you.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: I'm siding with the Swedish atheist on this one.


What "atheist"?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mononymous: way to poke the hornet's nest, guy...


I think what sticks in the craw of the citizens of these country's native culture is that homeowners don't usually have to tolerate hornet nests.

Its like the city came along and installed a hornet nest in your yard and then told you had to put up with it and just do your best to work around it.

And if you get stung, well then you're clearly a racist.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: jso2897: Flushing It All Away: The zealous overreaction to well, every god damned thing, is certainly unique with this religion.

I'll just put this statement here, so that people can see it and read it.

Me too. What's your Christian or Jewish or Rastafarian counter example? Or is this the exact uniqueness I am talking about?

[media1.giphy.com image 480x356] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.makeagif.com image 320x242] [View Full Size image _x_]

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 332x250] [View Full Size image _x_]

The list goes on, of course, but boy howdy, I can't remember the last time Joel
Osteen blew up a movie theatre to prove the power of Christ compels you.


Wow - you cited three entire incidents out of 15000 years of human civilization.
Well, that certainly proves..............nothing.
Don't overthink it pal - you can't possibly prove that any religion is any worse than any other, and you know it.
Why waste our time?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just remember: The people who believe this stuff, actually believe this stuff.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: jso2897: Flushing It All Away: Again, maybe we need to have a discussion about this "religion of peace" and how to ack rite in modern society?

What would you like to say in this "discussion"?

Either play nice or well give you something to cry about. If they are going to act with the maturity of a three year old, we'll start treating them like three year olds.


The Quran burner or the rioters?

Flushing It All Away: I don't regularly see Christians regularly  burning down cities or shooting up newspaper offices because Richard Dawkins said something mean about Jesus on The Young Turks.

The zealous overreaction to well, every god damned thing, is certainly unique with this religion.


You kidding? You don't follow what radical Christian terrorists do in the US?

Flushing It All Away: jso2897: Flushing It All Away: The zealous overreaction to well, every god damned thing, is certainly unique with this religion.

I'll just put this statement here, so that people can see it and read it.


Me too. What's your Christian or Jewish or Rastafarian counter example?


Sectarian terrorism in Ireland. Stern Gang in Israel.
 
Snort
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Burn whatever you want.  You bought it.
 
