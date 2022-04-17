 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Does your ceiling match your couch? NOT a euphemism   (zillow.com) divider line
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some people should not be allowed to own houses.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Zillow is becoming a prime producer of content lately. I approve.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The interior of that house made be think of a doll house.  Paisley and pale colors for the most part.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep the UV lights out of here!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scumm: Zillow is becoming a prime producer of content lately. I approve.


I mean, if we're not allowed to make fun of people's appearance, disabilities, or anything else...all we have is people's terrible taste.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not one bathroom shown. I'm guessing shag carpet right up to each and every tub/toilet.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Charming

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just think about how much work it took to make that happen.  Amazing, in a terrible way.
 
Iggie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's totally giving "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" vibes.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, look! Another attention whore listing their home with no intention on selling it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd have expected the Brooklyn Palace to have had bigger grounds.  To have those 'Egg cream and hate the Dodgers,' parties we're always hearing about.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Combustion: all we have is people's terrible taste.


We have evolved for hundreds of thousands of years and we still haven't come up with a good people dipping sauce. Maybe we taste terrible to one another so that we do not eliminate our own species, you know... the reason why babies are so cute. Even if they are tasty, not touching them.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Better than your clothes matching your couch.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not pictured is the room full of haunted dolls.

I used to work a mile from there and the place is on brand.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Iggie: It's totally giving "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" vibes.


I see this has been covered. Excellent.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good thing I'm a hamster inseminator and my wife is a part time pumpkin seed sorter because we can afford this.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does my ceiling match my couch?... I guess that depends if all the mirrors on all my ceilings in every room count?
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Every single one of those pictures has some kind of uncanny valley effect going on.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Not one bathroom shown. I'm guessing shag carpet right up to each and every tub/toilet.


And all of it caked in shiat
 
Nogrhi [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well it's a euphemism now, isn't it???
 
kb7rky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
betterthanpants.comView Full Size
 
