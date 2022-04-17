 Skip to content
(MassLive)   And the Lord spake saying "Takest thou money and buy many handguns, and thou shalt takest those guns and sellest for a profit. Then thy foe, who, being naughty in my sight, shall snuff it"   (masslive.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's one of the favorites Bible quotes, Book of Kalashnikov verse 47.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
An Attleboro man, who claims he is sovereign only under God's authority,

So THAT'S who the Hebrew National guy is.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thine money
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"In one document, he argued, "I am not a 'person' when such term is defined in statutes of the United States or statutes of the several states when such definition includes artificial entities.""

So when he has battery commited against him in prison, the other person should claim they are not a 'person' so should not face any charges.
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A whole 5 freaking years for being a  gun running felon.  No wonder this is so common
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Thine money



Or maybe 'thy'. I think we talked about this in high school english class one time.
 
Bslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"An Attleboro man, who claims he is sovereign only under God's authority, was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for trafficking dozens of guns from Georgia into Massachusetts."
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I voluntarily choose to comply with the man-made laws which serve to bring harmony to society, but no such laws, nor their enforcers, have any authority over me," he wrote.

Yeah, you just keep trying to remember that when you drop your soap
 
Dodo David
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTA: "In various motions filed in court, Philippe demanded his charges be dropped, claiming that he is, "a Sovereign only under God's authority, a peaceful inhabitant without subjects.""

Well, in that case, Philippe should have gotten George Burns to testify on his behalf.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tnpir
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Using sovcit bullsh*t unironically should immediately elevate you to the death penalty.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
NSFW
Jackie Brown
Youtube HKv6GQvyWW8
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission."
 
MIRV888
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The 'I am a god' defense never works.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh, he's one of *those* nut jobs, the ones all judges hate seeing appear before them because the judge knows he is going to have to put up with utter BS from a nutjob who will insist on defending himself, all while the nutjob is insisting the court has no authority over him.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Judge: Ok Richard, show me where exactly in The Bible it mentions guns and you are good to go.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Judge: Ok Richard, show me where exactly in The Bible it mentions guns and you are good to go.


Something about There he lusted after his carbines, whose caliber were like those of donkeys and whose emission was like that of a military rifle."
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't skip out on reading TFA on this one, it is nutso gold lol. It checks all the "sovereign" people memes and then some. Also, 5 farkin years of time? We gotta get better at punishment and long term watching of these nut jobs.

Crazies like this and that pipe bomb dude from earlier in the week are just one more Trump-replica-encouraging-them from organizing into mass killings of their fellow Americans.
 
