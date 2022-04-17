 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Sure, etch away, but maybe it's long past overdue to heavily regulate the salvage and recycling industries?
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They aren't the ones stealing shiat
This is a step towards preventing the theft. People already have to show ID when they scrap. It is regulated.
Maybe if you took some time to learn a little, you wouldn't look like a dumbass.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: They aren't the ones stealing shiat
This is a step towards preventing the theft. People already have to show ID when they scrap. It is regulated.
Maybe if you took some time to learn a little, you wouldn't look like a dumbass.


1: why would you pass up this fine opportunity to not be a jerk
and
2: when a couple of methheads come in with 15 catalytic converters, they get their meth money from the scrap yards. They are so clearly in on it that it's laughable that you'd defend them.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The recycling industry is doing just fine. My city pays the recycling company, the recycling company comes by every week for 18 months and puts my recycling into the trash because it's in a plastic bag and the recycling company has a secret rule where they won't accept recycling in a plastic bag. Perfect system. I pay the city, the city pays the recyclers, the city's goal is not accomplished, and somebody walks away with a lot of money.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: They aren't the ones stealing shiat
This is a step towards preventing the theft. People already have to show ID when they scrap. It is regulated.
Maybe if you took some time to learn a little, you wouldn't look like a dumbass.


Getting a kick out of this?
 
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: The recycling industry is doing just fine. My city pays the recycling company, the recycling company comes by every week for 18 months and puts my recycling into the trash because it's in a plastic bag and the recycling company has a secret rule where they won't accept recycling in a plastic bag. Perfect system. I pay the city, the city pays the recyclers, the city's goal is not accomplished, and somebody walks away with a lot of money.


Ya see, and here I am working for a living like a moron.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right this moment there are no less than 5 ads on Craigslist for my area offering to buy catalytic converters. As long as there is a market for them and they are relatively easy to acquire it'll keep happening.  One of those things needs to change - because you're not going to change nefarious human nature.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: They aren't the ones stealing shiat
This is a step towards preventing the theft. People already have to show ID when they scrap. It is regulated.
Maybe if you took some time to learn a little, you wouldn't look like a dumbass.


Also the more reputable, better paying scrap yards tend to filter out the new customers who are iffy. One proven stolen item and the entire yard has to be shut down and searched.

So, the moral of the story is... If you are trying to offload illegal scrap, comparison shop and turn it in to the shop in the worst part of town with the lowest payout.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think there's a rule in Florida that your truck had to be more than 30 years old, down a taillight and contain at least 20% rust for you to haul scrap metal. that or be otherwise unsafe in some fashion

That's every truck I see with an unsecured load of scrap and copper.

/used to drive by the scrapyard to get to work
//and the auto junkyard that lets you pull parts
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes let's punish legitimate business instead of criminals stealing from people

How about mandatory 10 year minimum sentences for stealing car parts and punish the people actually doing wrong
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The etching process only takes a few minutes. Some also get their car windows marked.

And less time to defeat.

FTA: Once they're under, they can see that it's marked, and it'll make them think about it twice.

I read someone telling me what someone else is "thinking" fifty times a day and it is exhausting.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great!  Now, can anyone point me to one single reported story in which: (a) police apprehended a person with a pile of cats; (b) the police searched that pile for etched ones; (c) they found one; (d) the existence of the etched cat was used as a basis to prosecute the person?

Etching cats or painting them orange or whatever is the same "security theater" as the TSA.  It is promoted by law enforcement as a "feel-good" thing that people can do and think they're being proactive, but it is a next-to-meaningless act in terms of having any practical effect and it takes the heat off the police for not actually doing a damn thing to address the actual theft problem.
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: FTA: The etching process only takes a few minutes. Some also get their car windows marked.

And less time to defeat.

FTA: Once they're under, they can see that it's marked, and it'll make them think about it twice.

I read someone telling me what someone else is "thinking" fifty times a day and it is exhausting.


I know that you are now thinking of not reading.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warlordtrooper: Yes let's punish legitimate business instead of criminals stealing from people

How about mandatory 10 year minimum sentences for stealing car parts and punish the people actually doing wrong


who are they selling the stolen parts too?  or who is purchasing the stolen parts?

These items have to be getting fenced/laundered somewhere or somehow.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are the cops focused on this petty ass crime, when I have lost LITERAL BILLION$ by people right-clicking and saving my catalytic converter NFTs?
 
Airius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uzzah: Great!  Now, can anyone point me to one single reported story in which: (a) police apprehended a person with a pile of cats; (b) the police searched that pile for etched ones; (c) they found one; (d) the existence of the etched cat was used as a basis to prosecute the person?

Etching cats or painting them orange or whatever is the same "security theater" as the TSA.  It is promoted by law enforcement as a "feel-good" thing that people can do and think they're being proactive, but it is a next-to-meaningless act in terms of having any practical effect and it takes the heat off the police for not actually doing a damn thing to address the actual theft problem.


Yup. The police should sell hot cats to scrapyards and the ones that buy it, you now have probable cause for a warrant to search the whole place and put the buyers in the pokey abd charge them 1 full charge for every hot item you find.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subby.  Last time I scrapped a bunch of aluminum I had to sign a piece of paper saying it wasn't stolen.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like how we need to go after those who employ undocumented immigrants rather than the immigrants themselves.

Someone's buying these. Do something about that.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: Warlordtrooper: Yes let's punish legitimate business instead of criminals stealing from people

How about mandatory 10 year minimum sentences for stealing car parts and punish the people actually doing wrong

who are they selling the stolen parts too?  or who is purchasing the stolen parts?

These items have to be getting fenced/laundered somewhere or somehow.


I do sense this will be the case where 5% of the worse actors in the industry probably account for 95% of illicit purchasing.

Said terrible shops already have files to scratch VIN numbers off parts they sell to the worst mechanics
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Right this moment there are no less than 5 ads on Craigslist for my area offering to buy catalytic converters. As long as there is a market for them and they are relatively easy to acquire it'll keep happening.  One of those things needs to change - because you're not going to change nefarious human nature.


Honey pots
/s

Remember when Craig's List, Google, and Wikipedia's use of whitespace emphasized function because AOL's advertisers had maxed out screen space and invented click harvesting through anticipated navigational error?

I had hoped Craig's List would empower sex workers and make pimps and traffickers a thing of the past.

Good times...I can't say catalytic convertor without thinking about the 70s and the long, greasy struggle to keep oil king and now that we are on the cusp of alternative energy for transportation...

Addicts are harvesting the things...It's Snowcrash, but real. An excruciatingly slow snowcrash.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dedmon: cretinbob: They aren't the ones stealing shiat
This is a step towards preventing the theft. People already have to show ID when they scrap. It is regulated.
Maybe if you took some time to learn a little, you wouldn't look like a dumbass.

1: why would you pass up this fine opportunity to not be a jerk
and
2: when a couple of methheads come in with 15 catalytic converters, they get their meth money from the scrap yards. They are so clearly in on it that it's laughable that you'd defend them.


Legitimate scrap yards don't buy 15 catalytic converters from any schmoe off the street. When I was young, many decades ago, we collected scrap metal for beer money. We sometimes brought in stolen items and they called us on it every time. We ain't taking that. You bring in 15 CC and you better be driving a Joe's Muffler's truck and have business cards from said business.

I suspect the large majority of stolen CC are not taken to legitimate scrapers. There may be a few taking them, but word would spread fast to thieves and eventually cops.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: The recycling industry is doing just fine. My city pays the recycling company, the recycling company comes by every week for 18 months and puts my recycling into the trash because it's in a plastic bag and the recycling company has a secret rule where they won't accept recycling in a plastic bag. Perfect system. I pay the city, the city pays the recyclers, the city's goal is not accomplished, and somebody walks away with a lot of money.


It seams pretty obvious to me but maybe you need help understanding. DON'T PUT YOUR RECYCLING IN NON RECYCLABLE BAGS!!!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hobo as a nerd: I know that you are now thinking of not reading.


No. Your words made me think of how the pun of exhausting was beneath your purview.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I live in Oklahoma, which is the largest producer of meth.  I also have a lot of experience as an honest guy who scraps.  Here, in the deep, DERP Red State of Oklahoma, Tina and/or Travis the Tweaker cannot just walk in with a catalytic converter unless he/she has 1) the title of the vehicle, and 2) a sales receipt.  The same measures are in place for copper wire -- anything with the sheathing burned off is rejected.  Someone comes in with 8-gauge or larger (in a serious quantity) and the scrapyards are required to demand an electrician's license.  I have the cooling coils from an A/C unit that was torn up by a tornado and cannot scrap them unless I have an HVAC license.  10 years ago, I had no problem scrapping coils from my old unit as I had the receipt from the replacement.  Oh, and the authorities will pull sting operations on the scrap yards every once in a while, because the scrap yards are required to get the Peddler's ID.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Great!  Now, can anyone point me to one single reported story in which: (a) police apprehended a person with a pile of cats; (b) the police searched that pile for etched ones; (c) they found one; (d) the existence of the etched cat was used as a basis to prosecute the person?

Etching cats or painting them orange or whatever is the same "security theater" as the TSA.  It is promoted by law enforcement as a "feel-good" thing that people can do and think they're being proactive, but it is a next-to-meaningless act in terms of having any practical effect and it takes the heat off the police for not actually doing a damn thing to address the actual theft problem.


There's things that actually do work. Somehow Youtube decided I was interested in the subject so it offered me a bunch of videos. They amount to some combination of welding hardened steel along the exhaust path, special bolts that ordinary tools can't reach or turn, and shields attached over critical areas. Looks to me like the defenses might be more expensive than a new converter.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nothing a little file can't take care of.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Now, can anyone point me to one single reported story in which: (a) police apprehended a person with a pile of cats


Be careful what you wish for
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: The recycling industry is doing just fine. My city pays the recycling company, the recycling company comes by every week for 18 months and puts my recycling into the trash because it's in a plastic bag and the recycling company has a secret rule where they won't accept recycling in a plastic bag. Perfect system. I pay the city, the city pays the recyclers, the city's goal is not accomplished, and somebody walks away with a lot of money.


I doubt any large cities take plastic bags any more. Mine hasn't for a while.

Protip: Don't put your recyclables in plastic bags. This will increase the recycling in your city, speed up the pickup process and maybe keep your bill from raising. It's also good for the planet, if you're into that.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chitownmike: moothemagiccow: The recycling industry is doing just fine. My city pays the recycling company, the recycling company comes by every week for 18 months and puts my recycling into the trash because it's in a plastic bag and the recycling company has a secret rule where they won't accept recycling in a plastic bag. Perfect system. I pay the city, the city pays the recyclers, the city's goal is not accomplished, and somebody walks away with a lot of money.

It seams pretty obvious to me but maybe you need help understanding. DON'T PUT YOUR RECYCLING IN NON RECYCLABLE BAGS!!!


cityofpensacola.comView Full Size
So, let me reiterate.

I can take my bags to a recycle bin.
I can put my recyclables in a recycle bin.
But I can't put my recyclables in a bag in a recycle bin.

Is that right?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

phishrace: Dedmon: cretinbob: They aren't the ones stealing shiat
This is a step towards preventing the theft. People already have to show ID when they scrap. It is regulated.
Maybe if you took some time to learn a little, you wouldn't look like a dumbass.

1: why would you pass up this fine opportunity to not be a jerk
and
2: when a couple of methheads come in with 15 catalytic converters, they get their meth money from the scrap yards. They are so clearly in on it that it's laughable that you'd defend them.

Legitimate scrap yards don't buy 15 catalytic converters from any schmoe off the street. When I was young, many decades ago, we collected scrap metal for beer money. We sometimes brought in stolen items and they called us on it every time. We ain't taking that. You bring in 15 CC and you better be driving a Joe's Muffler's truck and have business cards from said business.

I suspect the large majority of stolen CC are not taken to legitimate scrapers. There may be a few taking them, but word would spread fast to thieves and eventually cops.


There's a lot of money in it, enough to tempt any operator.  Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium are in catalytic converters in recoverable amounts, thousands of dollars worth for some converters - many hundreds at a bare minimum for anything remotely modern.  There is not other form of 'scrap' that's as lucrative by weight and volume barring possibly specialty radiological machine emitting cores, and those are hell to deal with for obvious reasons and not terribly common.  They also very much require special licensing to handle at all legally (or remaining amongst the living-ally.)

/The lure of easy money has a very strong appeal.  <C> Glenn Frey 1984
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

phishrace: Protip: Don't put your recyclables in plastic bags.


The city I moved from only accepted recycling in big plastic bags.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Yes let's punish legitimate business instead of criminals stealing from people


Accepting stolen goods puts a dent in one's legitimacy.
 
phishrace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: phishrace: Dedmon: cretinbob: They aren't the ones stealing shiat
This is a step towards preventing the theft. People already have to show ID when they scrap. It is regulated.
Maybe if you took some time to learn a little, you wouldn't look like a dumbass.

1: why would you pass up this fine opportunity to not be a jerk
and
2: when a couple of methheads come in with 15 catalytic converters, they get their meth money from the scrap yards. They are so clearly in on it that it's laughable that you'd defend them.

Legitimate scrap yards don't buy 15 catalytic converters from any schmoe off the street. When I was young, many decades ago, we collected scrap metal for beer money. We sometimes brought in stolen items and they called us on it every time. We ain't taking that. You bring in 15 CC and you better be driving a Joe's Muffler's truck and have business cards from said business.

I suspect the large majority of stolen CC are not taken to legitimate scrapers. There may be a few taking them, but word would spread fast to thieves and eventually cops.

There's a lot of money in it, enough to tempt any operator.  Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium are in catalytic converters in recoverable amounts, thousands of dollars worth for some converters - many hundreds at a bare minimum for anything remotely modern.  There is not other form of 'scrap' that's as lucrative by weight and volume barring possibly specialty radiological machine emitting cores, and those are hell to deal with for obvious reasons and not terribly common.  They also very much require special licensing to handle at all legally (or remaining amongst the living-ally.)

/The lure of easy money has a very strong appeal.  <C> Glenn Frey 1984


Even in large cities, there aren't that many legit operators. As I mentioned, word would spread fast if they were taking hot CC.

While extracting the valuables isn't simple, there are youtube videos showing how to do it. Takes more than a hibachi and a bag of charcoal, but not rocket science.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I swapped mine for a dogalytic diverter.
It might be a little less energy efficient but I believe the barking helps to deter thieves.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: chitownmike: moothemagiccow: The recycling industry is doing just fine. My city pays the recycling company, the recycling company comes by every week for 18 months and puts my recycling into the trash because it's in a plastic bag and the recycling company has a secret rule where they won't accept recycling in a plastic bag. Perfect system. I pay the city, the city pays the recyclers, the city's goal is not accomplished, and somebody walks away with a lot of money.

It seams pretty obvious to me but maybe you need help understanding. DON'T PUT YOUR RECYCLING IN NON RECYCLABLE BAGS!!!

[cityofpensacola.com image 850x1133]So, let me reiterate.

I can take my bags to a recycle bin.
I can put my recyclables in a recycle bin.
But I can't put my recyclables in a bag in a recycle bin.

Is that right?


Recycling is hard

Just burn all your trash
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Hey subby.  Last time I scrapped a bunch of aluminum I had to sign a piece of paper saying it wasn't stolen.


I used to just put my aluminum cans in with the regular trash but years ago I decided to keep/crush all my cans because I was essentially just throwing money away, even if a little at once.

I weighed what I have relatively recently and based on that weight I estimate I have ~12,000 cans.
I've no idea what the recycle place is going to do/say whenever I get around to stopping by but they're probably not used to your Average Joe having that much so I'm sure there'll be questions.

/No, I wasn't purposefully a part of the aluminum shortage we had going on last year or whatever.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Etch away, you can etch away, stay all day if you want to...

Gouge Away
Youtube 2twLJU_ggGI
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: I live in Oklahoma, which is the largest producer of meth.  I also have a lot of experience as an honest guy who scraps.  Here, in the deep, DERP Red State of Oklahoma, Tina and/or Travis the Tweaker cannot just walk in with a catalytic converter unless he/she has 1) the title of the vehicle, and 2) a sales receipt.  The same measures are in place for copper wire -- anything with the sheathing burned off is rejected.  Someone comes in with 8-gauge or larger (in a serious quantity) and the scrapyards are required to demand an electrician's license.  I have the cooling coils from an A/C unit that was torn up by a tornado and cannot scrap them unless I have an HVAC license.  10 years ago, I had no problem scrapping coils from my old unit as I had the receipt from the replacement.  Oh, and the authorities will pull sting operations on the scrap yards every once in a while, because the scrap yards are required to get the Peddler's ID.


When you start your post with outright fabrications it makes it hard to take anything you say seriously
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dedmon: cretinbob: They aren't the ones stealing shiat
This is a step towards preventing the theft. People already have to show ID when they scrap. It is regulated.
Maybe if you took some time to learn a little, you wouldn't look like a dumbass.

1: why would you pass up this fine opportunity to not be a jerk
and
2: when a couple of methheads come in with 15 catalytic converters, they get their meth money from the scrap yards. They are so clearly in on it that it's laughable that you'd defend them.


Know how I can tell you've never scrapped?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: chitownmike: moothemagiccow: The recycling industry is doing just fine. My city pays the recycling company, the recycling company comes by every week for 18 months and puts my recycling into the trash because it's in a plastic bag and the recycling company has a secret rule where they won't accept recycling in a plastic bag. Perfect system. I pay the city, the city pays the recyclers, the city's goal is not accomplished, and somebody walks away with a lot of money.

It seams pretty obvious to me but maybe you need help understanding. DON'T PUT YOUR RECYCLING IN NON RECYCLABLE BAGS!!!

[cityofpensacola.com image 850x1133]So, let me reiterate.

I can take my bags to a recycle bin.
I can put my recyclables in a recycle bin.
But I can't put my recyclables in a bag in a recycle bin.

Is that right?


Yes, you also can't mix plastic, aluminum and glass
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chitownmike: It seams pretty obvious to me but maybe you need help understanding. DON'T PUT YOUR RECYCLING IN NON RECYCLABLE BAGS!!!


My county requires it. Blue Bags.
 
