(The Hill)   UN finds food is being used as a weapon of war in Russia-Ukraine conflict. War really never changes   (thehill.com) divider line
25
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why am I not surprised?  Food was used as a weapon during the Holodomor.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Russia open a Chipotle in Mariupol?
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, we already had the stupid Dominos pizza review thread on top of our daily Ukraine war w/ food thread

How many Food Wars threads do we need in one day?

That's it, it's time for the peanut butter and squid tentacles

Shokugeki no Soma - Squid tentacles with Penut butter Danielle RuEaves
Youtube 8G2WR-f3_l4
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thelink.harding.eduView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Did Russia open a Chipotle in Mariupol?


Hot Take: Chipotle is a good hangover cure
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Why am I not surprised?  Food was used as a weapon during the Holodomor.


Food has been used as a weapon since war was invented.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War never changes..

The populace only gets thinner.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird how there is starvation on the other side of the thing that somehow Easter is washing away. It's amazing that no one predicted food shortages. Hmmm. It's strange as hell that there were no predictions of this hundreds of times. Well at least this way all the blame can be placed on one little dude, once again. How convenient. So, we have that going for us, which is good.

Oh, and it's effing awesome that we aren't drilling this into the heads of children now.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Im guessing because a dirty rag on your face is all the protection one needs in these modern times. Science biatches!

Happy Zombie Day!
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Food fights are the best!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Intentionally destroying and taking food from civilians is just another Geneva article that was violated.
Apparently teaching their conscripts the rules isn't a thing either..Which is also a violation really..
At this point, Russia has pretty much said Fark the Geneva conventions when they apply to us,
we'll just use the rules against them..Which is pretty much par for the course for Russia..

Oddly enough Russia (Tsar Nicholas II) was the one who got the ball rolling for rules of war in 1899!
And even that version of the agreements on war included provisions that Russia has broken!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Did Russia open a Chipotle in Mariupol?


A Taco Bell. Truly they are monsters.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: kbronsito: Did Russia open a Chipotle in Mariupol?

A Taco Bell. Truly they are monsters.


Farking hell no Wonder the city is about to fall.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
David Beasley, the executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme, on Sunday said "food is being used as a weapon of war" in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Asked if he is confident that the World Food Programme can keep food supply lines open, Beasley said "no, I'm not."

God damn the UN is farking helpless.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

aungen: Gyrfalcon: kbronsito: Did Russia open a Chipotle in Mariupol?

A Taco Bell. Truly they are monsters.

Farking hell no Wonder the city is about to fall.


Thermobaric tacos
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: The_Sponge: Why am I not surprised?  Food was used as a weapon during the Holodomor.

Food has been used as a weapon since war was invented.


Pictured: War crime
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/due to *extreme* bad luck, that was my first farking three MREs in basic. I somehow always ended up grabbing that one.
// And no. The drill sergeant did not let me swap. He just laughed and laughed.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
pokerchipforum.comView Full Size

:)
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Current members of the United Nations HUMAN RIGHTS Council:

China
Libya
Venezuela
Cuba
United Arab Emirates
Russia
Pakistan

                                                               
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

/ Honestly, this institution has become a JOKE.
//Get the U.S. out of the U.N.; get the U.N. out of the U.S.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When attempting to understand the Russian invasion of Ukraine, all you have to do is ask yourself this question:

Are there any tactics, decisions, plans, or modes of behavior that are so low, so vile, and so farking unspeakably evil that even the goddamned Russians will not stoop to them?

The answer is no.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: kbronsito: Did Russia open a Chipotle in Mariupol?

A Taco Bell. Truly they are monsters.


Don't touch my nacho fries or I'll declare war.
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Weird how there is starvation on the other side of the thing that somehow Easter is washing away. It's amazing that no one predicted food shortages. Hmmm. It's strange as hell that there were no predictions of this hundreds of times. Well at least this way all the blame can be placed on one little dude, once again. How convenient. So, we have that going for us, which is good.

Oh, and it's effing awesome that we aren't drilling this into the heads of children now.
[Fark user image 250x201]
Im guessing because a dirty rag on your face is all the protection one needs in these modern times. Science biatches!

Happy Zombie Day!


WTF?  I mean WTAF?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh my God, did they deploy a haggis?
 
Theeng
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hobo as a nerd: StoPPeRmobile: Weird how there is starvation on the other side of the thing that somehow Easter is washing away. It's amazing that no one predicted food shortages. Hmmm. It's strange as hell that there were no predictions of this hundreds of times. Well at least this way all the blame can be placed on one little dude, once again. How convenient. So, we have that going for us, which is good.

Oh, and it's effing awesome that we aren't drilling this into the heads of children now.
[Fark user image 250x201]
Im guessing because a dirty rag on your face is all the protection one needs in these modern times. Science biatches!

Happy Zombie Day!

WTF?  I mean WTAF?


ignore them, it's better for your sanity.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hobo as a nerd:

I dunno what they're ranting about.

But if it is Zombie Day, you should remember George Romero was a Yinzer so zombies should speak with a Pittsburgh accent.

Braaaaaaiiiiins, n'at.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Current members of the United Nations HUMAN RIGHTS Council:

China
Libya
Venezuela
Cuba
United Arab Emirates
Russia
Pakistan

                                                               [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 200x200]
/ Honestly, this institution has become a JOKE.
//Get the U.S. out of the U.N.; get the U.N. out of the U.S.


Propose a better way. Do you posit that the US has the moral high ground to unilaterally be a benevolent actor in these situations?
 
