 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KQED San Francisco)   Cop illegally searches guy for parking in a red zone, faces no repercussions for 4th amendment violation. Wait, he was suspended?   (kqed.org) divider line
46
    More: Asinine, Constable, Police, Police brutality, San Francisco police officer, SFPD Officer Brett Hernandez, Ibrahim Nimer Shiheiber, Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, Police officer  
•       •       •

1347 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2022 at 4:52 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sadly this is normally not the outcome
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A Philly cheese steak in San Fran? Probably made with sourdough bread and some foo foo Napa Valley goat and yak milk blue cheese
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fjnorton: Sadly this is normally not the outcome


It's really the only sensible thing to do, if its done safely. Therapeutically there's no danger involved.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The white zone is for loading and unloading only.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't you tell me which zone is for parking and which zone is for stopping!
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiheiber said a Black female officer whispered to him where he needed to go: the Department of Police Accountability.

Welp, they just made life tougher for all the black female police officers in the department. I wonder how many there are.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I can't clutch my pearls to this!
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There should be separate police accountability boards in EVERY county. No organization on Earth should be allowed to wholly examine themselves for misconduct.

"We did a deep, thorough investigation and found ourselves to be completely innocent." is all too common amongst police/companies/governments and is plain dumb.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: A Philly cheese steak in San Fran? Probably made with sourdough bread and some foo foo Napa Valley goat and yak milk blue cheese


I thought you couldn't make something worse than the original, but you have pulled together a collage of things that would appeal to people with no gag reflex.
 
spvone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All cops Are Bastards
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiheiber also filed a civil lawsuit against the city, which is ongoing. He said police officers do have a difficult and dangerous job.
"If I was a police officer, I wouldn't make my job harder and go mess with people that didn't warrant my attention," he said. "'Cause there's actual things out there."

The victim here almost gets it. Actual policing is difficult work which why lazy POS officers like this fill their day with harassing the innocent with their insecure tough guy routine instead of the difficult task of stopping serious crime.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he shouldn't have dressed that way.

Wait, what was the issue again?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: whither_apophis: A Philly cheese steak in San Fran? Probably made with sourdough bread and some foo foo Napa Valley goat and yak milk blue cheese

I thought you couldn't make something worse than the original, but you have pulled together a collage of things that would appeal to people with no gag reflex.


I know, it's missing the avocado!
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fjnorton: Sadly this is normally not the outcome


My favorite part is the fact when this is said and done his credibility in court has become suspect eroding his ability to push false narrative.
 
The Bird [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How this should have gone down:
Cops: You can't park there. Move it.
Guy: OK
(Moves car)
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

covfefe: Don't you tell me which zone is for parking and which zone is for stopping!
[c.tenor.com image 360x216] [View Full Size image _x_]


Look Covfefe, don't start up with your white zone shiat again. There's just no stopping in a white zone.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fjnorton: Sadly this is normally not the outcome


he'll be off probation in 48 hours, and no more will be heard of this case.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There has to some sprawl of results in the MMPI that screams, "Don't let this person into a position of authority." So, naturally, cities routinely use that advice to hire worse.
 
King Something
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Qualified Immunity™ means that the officer won't lose so much as one cent in the civil suit. Any money the victim gets will come from the city taxpayers.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Copping a feel?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: There should be separate police accountability boards in EVERY county.


China does a lot of things wrong, but their crime of "Picking Quarrels and Provoking Trouble" is one thing that I would welcome to come to the USA as a very specific crime that could only be charged to sworn law enforcement officers. The accountability board should have the ability to charge an officer with this crime.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Every defense lawyer should use this to challenge every case this cop is involved with... just like every lawyer should demand unedited footage if their client has an interaction with this cop.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That paid vacation will surely teach him a lesson

/better than nothing
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: A Philly cheese steak in San Fran? Probably made with sourdough bread and some foo foo Napa Valley goat and yak milk blue cheese


Dude.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: fjnorton: Sadly this is normally not the outcome

My favorite part is the fact when this is said and done his credibility in court has become suspect eroding his ability to push false narrative.


The article says that the cop was NOT placed on the list of proven liars, He'll be back to lie another day.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Bird: How this should have gone down:
Cops: You can't park there. Move it.
Guy: OK
(Moves car)


Nope.
Always Question all authority figures.
Why?
Sandra, manager of a ChickWich fast food restaurant, receives a call from someone identifying himself as Officer Daniels. He claims to be in contact with the regional manager about a customer who had money allegedly stolen by an employee that day. Daniels claims that he is searching the suspect's residence, but will remain on the phone while Sandra detains the employee until the police arrive. Sandra identifies Becky as the suspect based on the description; Daniels confirms the name.
Sandra brings Becky to the restaurant office with another employee, Marti. She denies the theft. At Daniels' behest, Sandra searches Becky's pockets and purse and finds nothing. Telling her that the alternative is to have Becky go to jail, Daniels has her strip-search Becky. Daniels tells Sandra that he and other officers are searching Becky's home on suspicion that her brother is involved in drugs, and that Becky may be involved. He has Sandra put Becky's clothes into a bag and take it to her car for inspection by the police.
Sandra insists she resume managing the restaurant as it is busy. After Daniels stipulates that a male employee watch Becky for "security reasons", another employee, Kevin, is brought in, but questions Daniels' instructions and leaves. Sandra's fiancé Van takes over; under pressure from Daniels over the beers he drank before driving to the restaurant, he has Becky perform nude jumping jacks, ostensibly to shake loose any contraband concealed in her body. After Becky protests, Daniels has Van spank her. Eventually, Becky is coerced into performing oral sex on Van. Van leaves with guilt and is replaced by the custodian, Harold, who is outraged by Daniels' instructions. Harold tells Sandra about Daniels' orders; she calls the regional manager, who tells her he has no idea about any investigation.
The police discover that a similar incident happened elsewhere. Daniels is identified by closed circuit recordings and arrested; he is a family man working as a telemarketer. Becky meets an attorney to discuss options for suing Sandra. Sandra, now unemployed and no longer seeing Van, tells a journalist she is a blameless victim.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Must have pissed off his captain somehow.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: FleshFlapps: fjnorton: Sadly this is normally not the outcome

My favorite part is the fact when this is said and done his credibility in court has become suspect eroding his ability to push false narrative.

The article says that the cop was NOT placed on the list of proven liars, He'll be back to lie another day.


That was also prior to the department getting caught stuffing shiat under the rug.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Bird: How this should have gone down:
Cops: You can't park there. Move it.
Guy: OK
(Moves car)


The Blazing Saddles version was funnier.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

foo monkey: whither_apophis: A Philly cheese steak in San Fran? Probably made with sourdough bread and some foo foo Napa Valley goat and yak milk blue cheese

Dude.


I'd eat it.
 
PTRDude
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The officers said his car was illegally parked, and Shiheiber argued with them briefly about whether or not he was "stopped" or "parked,"

Both officers must have the patience of saints to have not beaten him right there.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

covfefe: Don't you tell me which zone is for parking and which zone is for stopping!
[c.tenor.com image 360x216]


Don't start in with your White Zone shiat!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PTRDude: The officers said his car was illegally parked, and Shiheiber argued with them briefly about whether or not he was "stopped" or "parked,"


Officer, I'm not DRIVING, I'm TRAVELING!
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: covfefe: Don't you tell me which zone is for parking and which zone is for stopping!
[c.tenor.com image 360x216]

Don't start in with your White Zone shiat!


Why pretend, we both know perfectly well what this is about. You want me to have an abortion.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The Bird: How this should have gone down:
Cops: You can't park there. Move it.
Guy: OK
(Moves car)

Nope.
Always Question all authority figures.
Why?
Sandra, manager of a ChickWich fast food restaurant, receives a call from someone identifying himself as Officer Daniels. He claims to be in contact with the regional manager about a customer who had money allegedly stolen by an employee that day. Daniels claims that he is searching the suspect's residence, but will remain on the phone while Sandra detains the employee until the police arrive. Sandra identifies Becky as the suspect based on the description; Daniels confirms the name.
Sandra brings Becky to the restaurant office with another employee, Marti. She denies the theft. At Daniels' behest, Sandra searches Becky's pockets and purse and finds nothing. Telling her that the alternative is to have Becky go to jail, Daniels has her strip-search Becky. Daniels tells Sandra that he and other officers are searching Becky's home on suspicion that her brother is involved in drugs, and that Becky may be involved. He has Sandra put Becky's clothes into a bag and take it to her car for inspection by the police.
Sandra insists she resume managing the restaurant as it is busy. After Daniels stipulates that a male employee watch Becky for "security reasons", another employee, Kevin, is brought in, but questions Daniels' instructions and leaves. Sandra's fiancé Van takes over; under pressure from Daniels over the beers he drank before driving to the restaurant, he has Becky perform nude jumping jacks, ostensibly to shake loose any contraband concealed in her body. After Becky protests, Daniels has Van spank her. Eventually, Becky is coerced into performing oral sex on Van. Van leaves with guilt and is replaced by the custodian, Harold, who is outraged by Daniels' instructions. Harold tells Sandra about Daniels' orders; she calls the regional manager, who tells her he has no idea about any investigation.
The police discover that ...


The Aristocrats!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cops have to deal with a lot of legal issues, but when it's allowable to search a vehicle is pretty straightforward. If this cop doesn't even understand that, it's safe to say he's clueless about more complex matters.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: A Philly cheese steak in San Fran? Probably made with sourdough bread and some foo foo Napa Valley goat and yak milk blue cheese


Yak Whizz?
 
dracos31
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: PTRDude: The officers said his car was illegally parked, and Shiheiber argued with them briefly about whether or not he was "stopped" or "parked,"

Officer, I'm not DRIVING, I'm TRAVELING!


Settle down, Gary.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Cops have to deal with a lot of legal issues, but when it's allowable to search a vehicle is pretty straightforward. If this cop doesn't even understand that, it's safe to say he's clueless about more complex matters.


This cop needs to not be a cop, but if you think there was a vehicle search you need to not be a person who comments about cops.
 
wademh
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Damnit, I want to start seeing cops charged with filing false reports.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not changing my browser for you and I'm not accepting your cookies either.

I'll also add that I had what the menu called a Philadelphia cheesesteak in San Francisco once and it was...interesting. Grilled vegetables and a thin slice of beef on focaccia bread. I'm not saying it wasn't nice in its own way, I'm just saying that if you tried that in Philly you'd be pelted with batteries.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The Bird: How this should have gone down:
Cops: You can't park there. Move it.
Guy: OK
(Moves car)

Nope.
Always Question all authority figures.
Why?
Sandra, manager of a ChickWich fast food restaurant, receives a call from someone identifying himself as Officer Daniels. He claims to be in contact with the regional manager about a customer who had money allegedly stolen by an employee that day. Daniels claims that he is searching the suspect's residence, but will remain on the phone while Sandra detains the employee until the police arrive. Sandra identifies Becky as the suspect based on the description; Daniels confirms the name.
Sandra brings Becky to the restaurant office with another employee, Marti. She denies the theft. At Daniels' behest, Sandra searches Becky's pockets and purse and finds nothing. Telling her that the alternative is to have Becky go to jail, Daniels has her strip-search Becky. Daniels tells Sandra that he and other officers are searching Becky's home on suspicion that her brother is involved in drugs, and that Becky may be involved. He has Sandra put Becky's clothes into a bag and take it to her car for inspection by the police.
Sandra insists she resume managing the restaurant as it is busy. After Daniels stipulates that a male employee watch Becky for "security reasons", another employee, Kevin, is brought in, but questions Daniels' instructions and leaves. Sandra's fiancé Van takes over; under pressure from Daniels over the beers he drank before driving to the restaurant, he has Becky perform nude jumping jacks, ostensibly to shake loose any contraband concealed in her body. After Becky protests, Daniels has Van spank her. Eventually, Becky is coerced into performing oral sex on Van. Van leaves with guilt and is replaced by the custodian, Harold, who is outraged by Daniels' instructions. Harold tells Sandra about Daniels' orders; she calls the regional manager, who tells her he has no idea about any investigation.
The police discover that a similar incident happened elsewhere. Daniels is identified by closed circuit recordings and arrested; he is a family man working as a telemarketer. Becky meets an attorney to discuss options for suing Sandra. Sandra, now unemployed and no longer seeing Van, tells a journalist she is a blameless victim.


How long AFTER your refractory period did you take to write this shiat up?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shiheiber continued to insist that the officers did not have the right to touch him, even as they forcibly grabbed him, took him to the ground and handcuffed him.

"I was scared," Shiheiber said in a recent interview. "You have no options. If my fight-and-flight instinct kicks in, and I try to defend myself, they're going to say I'm resisting. And if I don't try to defend myself, I don't know what this guy's going to do."

"The fact that he was walking away, failing to comply with commands, being verbally aggressive towards us, it's my training and experience that that is an indicator that somebody might have weapons on their persons and for the safety of myself and my partner, fear of our safety I conducted a pat search," he said, according to a recording of the interview released by the DPA.

This is the crux of the problem right here. When someone has an encounter with the police, that person is 100% responsible for managing the police officers' emotions. The person has to be perfectly calm, still, quiet and obedient even when the police make that impossible lest the officer's training to be volatile and violent kicks in, and when it does the police nearly always have zero responsibility for how they react, even with deadly force while the person who suffered as a result bears all of it.
 
Snargi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: A Philly cheese steak in San Fran? Probably made with sourdough bread and some foo foo Napa Valley goat and yak milk blue cheese


The best place for a Philly cheese steak in the bay area is a place called The Cheese Steak Shop on Hopyard Rd in Pleasanton.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: .

How long AFTER your refractory period did you take to write this shiat up?


🙄

The strip search phone call scam was a series of incidents, mostly occurring in rural areas of the United States, that extended over a period of about twelve years, starting in 1992. The incidents involved a man calling a restaurant or grocery store, claiming to be a police officer and then convincing managers to conduct strip searches of female employees (or in one case a customer), and to perform other bizarre acts on behalf of "the police". The calls were most often placed to fast-food restaurants in small towns.
Over 70 such occurrences were reported in 30 U.S. states,[citation needed] until an incident in 2004 in Mount Washington, Kentucky, which led to the arrest of David Richard Stewart. Stewart was acquitted of all charges in the Mount Washington case. He was suspected of, but never charged with, having made other, similar scam calls.[1][2] Police reported that the scam calls ended after Stewart's arrest.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: JustHereForThePics: .

How long AFTER your refractory period did you take to write this shiat up?

🙄

The strip search phone call scam was a series of incidents, mostly occurring in rural areas of the United States, that extended over a period of about twelve years, starting in 1992. The incidents involved a man calling a restaurant or grocery store, claiming to be a police officer and then convincing managers to conduct strip searches of female employees (or in one case a customer), and to perform other bizarre acts on behalf of "the police". The calls were most often placed to fast-food restaurants in small towns.
Over 70 such occurrences were reported in 30 U.S. states,[citation needed] until an incident in 2004 in Mount Washington, Kentucky, which led to the arrest of David Richard Stewart. Stewart was acquitted of all charges in the Mount Washington case. He was suspected of, but never charged with, having made other, similar scam calls.[1][2] Police reported that the scam calls ended after Stewart's arrest.


https://www.okwhatever.org/topics/naughty/strip-search-phone-scam
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.