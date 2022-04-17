 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Irish Independent)   Dublin Airport got 12,272 noise complaints last year. Fark: From one person   (independent.ie) divider line
30
    More: Facepalm, Flight, Aircraft, Dublin Bus, Fixed-wing aircraft, Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, Takeoff, Cork Airport, Dublin Airport  
•       •       •

557 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2022 at 3:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe, just maybe, consider moving?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Maybe, just maybe, consider moving?


Or a shrink
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Block their #. They've demonstrated they only know how to abuse it.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
59 complaints a day?
How can you hear a plane going by if your ear is stuck on a phone all day?
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just imagine if the other people started complaining too.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My office is also dealing with someone like this. It's automated and we're pretty certain they're trying to target an embassy in their local area for some reason. The only part we're uncertain of is if the system is being automatically activated at certain times based on cameras pointed at the street or if they're manually running a script when they see something specific. Otherwise it's a form letter attached with no relevant info and telephoto pics attached that provide no useful data.

From one American dealing with an abusive asshole to the Dubliners dealing with this dirtbag, be well.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone needs to get a life.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Surely they anti harassment laws there. That's text book harassment.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Someone needs to get a life.


The airport should just buy that assclown some decent noise-canceling earbuds and be done with them.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a hypothesis about this. My elderly mom used to live in the flight path of a major airport, and as the years went on she began to complain more about the plane noise. This also coincided with the volume on her tv going up a lot. I think that as she lost hearing the ambient suburban noises (birds, traffic, lawn mowers...) that the planes stood out as the only noise she'd hear

/she has since moved
//tv is still crazy loud
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they couldn't hear him the first 12,271 times.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Everyone needs a hobby.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You know what they say.  The squeaky wheel gets the VROOOOOMMMRUBMBLERUBMLERUMBLE.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"The complainant lodged 12,272 complaints during 2021 with DAA at an average rate of 34 cases daily, the airport operator said."


Computer programmer who set up a script to automatically file a complaint for every flight -- or some percentage of them if it's a really large number -- that passes overhead?  Even better, someone who set up an outdoor microphone and a program to file complaints for every flight that exceeds a certain noise threshold? Or, just someone that notes them down as they happen all day and then sits down in the evening to batch-submit the day's complaints.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They use his calls to verify what they have on radar.
 
ongbok
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "The complainant lodged 12,272 complaints during 2021 with DAA at an average rate of 34 cases daily, the airport operator said."


Computer programmer who set up a script to automatically file a complaint for every flight -- or some percentage of them if it's a really large number -- that passes overhead?  Even better, someone who set up an outdoor microphone and a program to file complaints for every flight that exceeds a certain noise threshold? Or, just someone that notes them down as they happen all day and then sits down in the evening to batch-submit the day's complaints.


Or some guy who doesn't have any friends and isn't getting any pussy.

Face it, if you had some friends or was getting pussy even once a week, you wouldn't bother with this.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
However, complaints have been lodged from residents on the southside of the city including Blackrock, Dún Laoghaire, Ballybrack, Killiney and Sallynoggin, as well as Dunboyne, Co Meath.

Typical Sallynoggin behavior. They sure earned that name.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: My office is also dealing with someone like this. It's automated and we're pretty certain they're trying to target an embassy in their local area for some reason. The only part we're uncertain of is if the system is being automatically activated at certain times based on cameras pointed at the street or if they're manually running a script when they see something specific. Otherwise it's a form letter attached with no relevant info and telephoto pics attached that provide no useful data.

From one American dealing with an abusive asshole to the Dubliners dealing with this dirtbag, be well.


I bet it has something to do with this:

The spokesperson said DAA had introduced an online system called Webtrak so members of the public could get details on flight paths and noise levels from aircraft using Dublin Airport

I bet someone built a script that watches and automatically files a complaint about every new entry.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
33 complaints per day?
 
BigChad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"The unidentified complainant, who is understood to live in Ongar, north-west Dublin, has been largely responsible for a dramatic increase in complaints filed with DAA since 2019.
Before that DAA was receiving around 1,500 noise complaints a year, but last year's total was 13,569. However, the figure would have been just 1,296 if cases filed by the serial complainant were excluded."

Buys a house in the flight path in 2019, sends 18,499 complaints in 2020 and 2021.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I used to work at the information desk at the university when I was in college. Every. Single. Day. Multiple times a day a guy would call and start complaining about the noise. I'd always transfer him to the university police because he swore that the university students were making a ton of noise. He always sounded manic and upset. One day he finally said the noise was bothering the angels in his living room.

He also showed up one day at the desk and ranted there. With snot just rolling down his face.

Yeah cool story and all.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ongbok: New Rising Sun: "The complainant lodged 12,272 complaints during 2021 with DAA at an average rate of 34 cases daily, the airport operator said."


Computer programmer who set up a script to automatically file a complaint for every flight -- or some percentage of them if it's a really large number -- that passes overhead?  Even better, someone who set up an outdoor microphone and a program to file complaints for every flight that exceeds a certain noise threshold? Or, just someone that notes them down as they happen all day and then sits down in the evening to batch-submit the day's complaints.

Or some guy who doesn't have any friends and isn't getting any pussy.

Face it, if you had some friends or was getting pussy even once a week, you wouldn't bother with this.


So, we've ruled out gay men and straight women.  The plot thickens...
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Okay, Kieran.
 
suze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is he (still) married? Employed? Committed?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
#Perseverance
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They know the area the calls come from, start dragging every Airbus you can over that place at low alt, low speed; order the pilots to do it dirty with full flaps, speedbrakes and gear using whatever power they need to compensate.
 
inelegy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At some point in your life you rubbed a couple of lonely brain cells together and decided that it be a pretty neat idea for you to move near an airport that's been there for more than a century.  Airports, being what they are, seldom spring up overnight.  This is a widely accepted fact.  They also tend to lean somewhat towards the noisy side.

Short version:  You are an asshole and an idiot for complaining to anyone other than yourself.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigChad: FTFA:

"The unidentified complainant, who is understood to live in Ongar, north-west Dublin, has been largely responsible for a dramatic increase in complaints filed with DAA since 2019.
Before that DAA was receiving around 1,500 noise complaints a year, but last year's total was 13,569. However, the figure would have been just 1,296 if cases filed by the serial complainant were excluded."

Buys a house in the flight path in 2019, sends 18,499 complaints in 2020 and 2021.


I'm guessing buy a cheap house under the flight path, get the path changed, alle for profit, is the driving force
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like the entitled idiots who moved right next door to PDX and PIR. An airport and racetrack have existed in this location for over sixty years, but because you failed to perform due diligence before buying your McMansion, those institutions need to either quiet down or move - you are more important.

It should be SOP to simply punch the person in the mouth every time they open it to complain. You farked up. Stop making it other people's problems. Sell your house for a loss, and move somewhere more hospitable for your lifestyle.

Americans are the worst.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.