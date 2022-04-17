 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   1900 sq.ft. house with no purple walls, starry night ceilings, or drawbridges sells for $2.5 million cash, only $1.3 million over listing price. Where can such a bargain be found? As if you didn't know   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a realtor who has no clue what current market prices are.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, not New Jersey?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My second guess:  um, Toronto or Montreal?
 
ongbok
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Sounds like a realtor who has no clue what current market prices are.


Must have known something because it sold for $1,3 million over asking.
 
wild9
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just went under contract with our home. 3 bedroom, 1 bath at 15k over asking...240k in the Cincy area. Fella is apparently a single guy from California. The market is wild as we put it on the market Thursday and was under contract Saturday.
 
patcarew
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hong Kong? Sydney? Vancouver? Palo Alto? Chelsea?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Even at asking price, are decent hardworking people no longer allowed to buy houses?  I mean the asking price suggests you need an income north of $400k much less the actual sale price.  How many people do you know that make even half of that $400k?
 
Matt Dodson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guessed LA so ... okay.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's too low for San Francisco, so I'm at a loss.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And the award for the least helpful photos in an article goes to..

5 missing the house in question, come on down!

//their team is  going to be so proud. Now they've been working on this lack of relevance for months, bob. They've really put a great crew together - I think they all deserve to share in the honors. Can we get an exclusive with this years "Guy who suggested 5 irrelevant stock photos in the initial meetings"?
 
doomjesse
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The cost of my house wouldn't even be considered a proper down payment for that thing.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

