(Portland Press Herald)   Health insurer blames hospital for routinely overcharging on basic supplies like saline. Hospital says insurer uses loopholes to avoid paying for legitimate services. Both agree there's no universal solution to complex medical billing   (pressherald.com) divider line
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Merica!
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patients can still declare bankruptcy, so it all works out.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no solution to the problem except for the ones that every other developed country on the planet have used to great success.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hospital I go to, and a Medical group I typically customize are now both now owned by the Health First insurance company.

I wonder who is at fault.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take "Things that never happen in any other civilized country in the world" for $300, Alex.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kate Ende, policy director for the Maine nonprofit Consumers for Affordable Health Care, said the dispute illustrates how the health care system's complex way of financing and the push-pull of negotiations between insurance companies and health care providers often doesn't end in a way that's best for consumers.


"When lions and hyenas disagree about how to share the zebra, it often doesn't end in a way that's best for the zebra."

/do other countries routinely use the term 'consumer' (or their language's equivalent) interchangeably with the term 'patient'?
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
??? Transparency ???
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: [Fark user image image 700x1212]


Don't cross the streams
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A civilization is only worth the services it provides its citizenry.  Now, I don't think the US is shirking on the level of services it provides, I think it's shirking on the TYPE of services and how they're distributed.

The US is a great place to be rich and powerful.  Everyone else is on borrowed time.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other words, they're working together to fark everyone over. Got it.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what about like... universal healthcare.


because i know from firsthand experience that it works, significantly better than the US's system and for less money too.

maybe that's an option?
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the Obvious tag in Mexico on a medical tourism "vacation" or something?

Yes, this is how things work. Changing it would cost someone with lots of lobbying power money. We all know the rules about that. Don't fark with the money.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: There's no solution to the problem except for the ones that every other developed country on the planet have used to great success.


Universal healthcare is so hard to implement that only 32 out of 33 developed nations have successfully done so.
 
beans morocco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: There's no solution to the problem except for the ones that every other developed country on the planet have used to great success.


That won't work in this country because we value bureaucracy more than results.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are some things that shouldn't be for profit: Education, medical care, and prisons are three of them.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beans morocco: Serious Black: There's no solution to the problem except for the ones that every other developed country on the planet have used to great success.

That won't work in this country because we value bureaucracy more than results.


Only if it's *our* side's bureaucracy.  That other side's bureaucrats are assholes.

Well, I guess that's not quite accurate here in the US.  The Republicans insist that all government bureaucracy is bad.  And then strive to do such a horrible job so everyone agrees with them about how awful it is.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beans morocco: Serious Black: There's no solution to the problem except for the ones that every other developed country on the planet have used to great success.

That won't work in this country because we value bureaucracy more than results.


Close.  You value unfounded political positions over evidence.

Even if that weren't true, a disturbing percentage of the population supports shiatty services because of a philosophy something like, "if you can't afford it, Jesus doesn't want you to have it".

And a lot of people haven't been personally affected yet and don't have any empathy for others or ability to anticipate they could be next in need.  And if that wasn't a factor and they were affected by something, they'd consider themselves a special exception.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If only there were a solution for saline.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Oneiros: The Republicans insist that all government bureaucracy is bad. And then strive to do such a horrible job so everyone agrees with them about how awful it is.


Only for the sake of making an argument to privatize what should rightly be public services, because if you're not squeezing out every last penny in the name of shareholders (or gods forbid, don't even have private shareholders for the org) then you are seriously making Republican Jesus cry like a little biatch.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

beans morocco: Serious Black: There's no solution to the problem except for the ones that every other developed country on the planet have used to great success.

That won't work in this country because we value bureaucracy corporate profits more than results.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

beans morocco: Serious Black: There's no solution to the problem except for the ones that every other developed country on the planet have used to great success.

That won't work in this country because we value bureaucracy more than results.


I worked for the bureaucratic universal healthcare provider in my country for many years, it was annoying as hell, but we still spend less than half that the US does on healthcare and have better outcomes (longer average lifespan, less obesity, lower infant mortality)
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Kate Ende, policy director for the Maine nonprofit Consumers for Affordable Health Care, said the dispute illustrates how the health care system's complex way of financing and the push-pull of negotiations between insurance companies and health care providers often doesn't end in a way that's best for consumers.


"When lions and hyenas disagree about how to share the zebra, it often doesn't end in a way that's best for the zebra."

/do other countries routinely use the term 'consumer' (or their language's equivalent) interchangeably with the term 'patient'?


Also, calling them "consumers" is pretty f*cked up. They're patients.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Another Government Employee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's time for Contract Chicken, where each side calls the others greed out.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
$136 for a $2 bag of saline? Anthem, MaineHealth trade blame in billing disputes


'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only First World Nation Where This Regularly Happens
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Serious Black: There's no solution to the problem except for the ones that every other developed country on the planet have used to great success.


TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Between Medicare and Medicaid, the feds are already spending as much money per total population as Norway is for medical care. If we get the cost issue fixed, we can skip all of this nonsense and have universal healthcare for not an extra penny spent.

But it will never happen because of lobbyists.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Serious Black: There's no solution to the problem except for the ones that every other developed country on the planet have used to great success.


That's just crazy talk.

Seems to me that it's better to just continue spending more money than we have for health care that isn't any better than in any other country, for life expectancies that are actually worse on average. Trying to change things for the better is just silly.
 
