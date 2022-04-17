 Skip to content
(Honolulu Star Advertiser)   911 what is your emergency - oh hi, I've been out hiking and feel really tired, can you send a helicopter to pick me up   (staradvertiser.com) divider line
28
28 Comments
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hopefully the cost of the helicopter was billed to the lazy hiker.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Done in one

Mountains are not Disneyland
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman, who had been hiking alone, became exhausted after hiking on the trail for two hours, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release.

HFD received a distress call about the hiker just before 2 p.m., and rescue personnel who walked up the trail made contact with her at around 2:30 p.m. She did not report any injuries or medical issues.

So she hiked for two hours before succumbing to sheer exhaustion, but the rescue team was able to reach her, on foot, in half an hour.

I have a funny feeling this woman has never taken a flight of stairs in her life.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Hopefully the cost of the helicopter was billed to the lazy hiker.


Oh don't worry, she'll get billed, she'll just never pay the bill.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Taking selfies every 10 feet is exhausting.
 
Bslim
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The woman, who had been hiking alone, became exhausted after hiking on the trail for two hours,

static.reuters.comView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: So she hiked for two hours before succumbing to sheer exhaustion, but the rescue team was able to reach her, on foot, in half an hour.

I have a funny feeling this woman has never taken a flight of stairs in her life.


A lot of places have access roads for park personnel that get them to various places on the trail so they don't have to start at the trailhead.

That said, yeah, if she was only out there for 2 hours, unless she was at risk of dehydration, she should have just rested on the side of the trail and walked back when she could.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, there could be other options....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey Guys? While we're up here anyway, could we do a flyover of Diamond Head? I hear it's a scenic view.
 
buster_v
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I really hope there's more to this story because this is just dumb
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Pocket Ninja: So she hiked for two hours before succumbing to sheer exhaustion, but the rescue team was able to reach her, on foot, in half an hour.

I have a funny feeling this woman has never taken a flight of stairs in her life.

A lot of places have access roads for park personnel that get them to various places on the trail so they don't have to start at the trailhead.

That said, yeah, if she was only out there for 2 hours, unless she was at risk of dehydration, she should have just rested on the side of the trail and walked back when she could.


All of the above, for sure. My question is why the medic agreed to call the helicopter. If the woman wasn't lost, injured, or otherwise suffering from a medical issue, why would a helicopter be authorized?
 
EL EM
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Where's a mountain Lion when we need one?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I went hiking for multiple hours with my friends out at Ricketts Glen State Park, Pennsylvania. It took me a hell of a lot longer than two hours to get tired. How old is this lady?
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
911. What's your emergency?

I've been hiking and I can't get back.

Ok, ma'am. Are you a resident of Hawaii?

No.

Do you have a subscription to our emergency services providers?

No.

Ok. Let me transfer you to our sales department. Please have your credit card and bank routing numbers ready. If you don't have them, ask for the amazing rates for loans we can offer.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EL EM: Where's a mountain Lion when we need one?


So she has to fight off a predator while trying to get to the chopper?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, it could entirely reasonable.

A lot of people don't admit to serious problems and use words like "I feel tired" etc, to cover major problems.
You might even have parents like this. And even young and 'healthy' people can have problems too.

They can downplay things that can be a signal of a problem. "oh my left arm hurts and I feel dizzy and can't catch my breath"

The fact they called 911 shows it was a problem. 911 isn't there to make judgment calls on validity of requests.
Often the response prevents a warning signal from becoming a serious medical problem.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The woman, who had been hiking alone, became exhausted after hiking on the trail for two hours.

Probably gonna need one of those super heavy lift helicopters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

nytmare: EL EM: Where's a mountain Lion when we need one?

So she has to fight off a predator while trying to get to the chopper?


No that would be overkill. The big cat alone is fine.

media-amazon.comView Full Size

This would be a tad excessive.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Um...

She was unprepared, wildly. She was at least smart enough to recognize that before it was too late. Skimmed through the thread and almost every post was made by an idiot. She lived which is what 911 is for, dumbasses.
 
starlost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: eurotrader: Hopefully the cost of the helicopter was billed to the lazy hiker.

Oh don't worry, she'll get billed, she'll just never pay the bill.


And that is one of the reasons the cost of these events is so high claimed the owner of a regional rescue service i read a article about.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When my Dad was taken to the ER.

He first called my sister. (a nurse)...saying "oh, can you bring me soup and crackers...I'm just fine, just a bit short of breath and wobbley (he was 80)"
He wasn't fine. She gets there takes his BP/Pulse and he's basically having a heart attack. He's down playing it. And she's like NOPE....NOPE...911. And yup. Heart attack.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm assuming she is a millennial named Karen!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Um...

She was unprepared, wildly. She was at least smart enough to recognize that before it was too late. Skimmed through the thread and almost every post was made by an idiot. She lived which is what 911 is for, dumbasses.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The woman, who had been hiking alone, became exhausted after hiking on the trail for two hours.

Probably gonna need one of those super heavy lift helicopters.

[Fark user image 425x331]


Isn't this something from the Book of Revelation? Giant killer locusts? Ring any bells?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When I was a kid my Father had a former coworker who livedd in Montreal and owned a helicopter.

It was $600 an hour to operate then. I imagine it would cost 10x that now.

Still affordable versus suburban commuting. You make up the difference by getting to work on time.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
According to Great Canadian, Margaret Atwood, the themes of Canadian, American and British literature are respectively:

Canlit:           Survival
American lit: Making it
Brit lit:           Having it made.

Prove her wrong.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That trail is notorious for bad markings, which can easily result in a nightmarish hike which leads you to the middle of nowhere.

The "short trail" (which is probably what she intended) is a half mile loop, but if you make a wrong turn, you could find yourself lost or desperate within a couple hours.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Los Angeles Fire Department receives several of these calls a week.

While some calls are genuine emergencies typically the call to 9-1-1 is, "I went hiking in Griffith Park and now I'm lost and scared," and here comes the rescue helicopter.
 
