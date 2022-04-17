 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFTV Orlando)   No shoes, no shirt, no service   (wftv.com) divider line
25
    More: Florida, Desserts, Lake County, Florida, free WFTV news, weather apps, latest news, LAKE COUNTY, Lake County deputies, Crime  
•       •       •

926 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2022 at 2:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's in good shape for having such a sweet tooth. Must be all the biking.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, nobody served him.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody said anything about pants...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: He's in good shape for having such a sweet tooth. Must be all the biking.


We could have had a thread about lava cake, but you went and made it about cycling.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shirtless Florida man

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
radiovox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth...works every time
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks like his getaway plan was "camouflage such that I can blend in with a couch at a nearby garage sale".
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shirt, no shoes, no service, no collusion.

Conclusion:  a die hard Trumper.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
On a side note, this dude is a thinner better looking clone of me.
I'm 400 pounds. Other than that and that he's handsome.  We're twins.
Well I have more ink and better ink.

Which reminds me I went to school with a kid that looked like and had the same first name and LAST name. Caused me to left out of the year book.
They refused to give me my money back.
Fml.
I should find that kid and take over his life.  😆
Or this dude. Hehehe
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No dice.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fu Manchu - No Dice
Youtube JtAndxwUdIU
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Pinnacle Point: He's in good shape for having such a sweet tooth. Must be all the biking.

We could have had a thread about lava cake, but you went and made it about cycling.


You're not my manager!
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If he had saved the money he spent to disfigure himself he wouldn't have had to steal.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: If he had saved the money he spent to disfigure himself he wouldn't have had to steal.


I'm sure every one of those tattoos has a deep and personal significance to him.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


/sheesh, all the other old Farks must be napping.
 
bittermang
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just give the guy some cake, he's so farking sad.

No ice cream though. There has to be a punishment due, that's the weight on which the whole system is balanced.
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brantgoose: No shirt, no shoes, no service, no collusion. Conclusion:  a die hard Trumper.


                                 
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Is the bad orange man here on this thread with us?  Does he speak to you?
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At least he took vanilla ice cream so the dog could have some too.


Adolf Oliver Nipples: If he had saved the money he spent to disfigure himself he wouldn't have had to steal.


The boobs on his back were free thanks to a previous incarceration.
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Thelyphthoric: [Fark user image image 469x634]


That looks fun
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Thelyphthoric: [Fark user image image 469x634]

That looks fun


Maybe, but you have to remember that it always looks more glamorous in the poster.
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Officials said that while searching Caster, they found a stainless-steel pan filled with cobbler, a lava cake and a large tub of vanilla ice cream on his person.

I'm not sure I want to know where he was hiding all that...

/and a little dog, too
 
jjorsett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Deputies said Caster had been arrested for theft several times in the past.

But THIS time they'll throw the book at him and get his anti-social ass away from normal people for a while, I'm sure.
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Thelyphthoric: [Fark user image image 469x634]


What's the scar on his chest?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.