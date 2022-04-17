 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water   (local10.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure, if by water, you mean a sticky, unwashed Petri dish always stored in a humid and warm location. One staffed by those willing to take a job away from friends and family, or perhaps without either. By all means, proceed. Pack light. You don't need condoms, or sanitation. I mean, when are you ever going to be in Haiti again?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry but you're just begging to catch it if you're dumb enough to go on a cruise.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought people the reason people go on cruises TO CATCH Covid-19?
 
BumpInTheNight [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even before the covid pandemic, cruise ships had a well deserved reputation for amassing and then distributing all kinds of human-borne plagues and maladies.

It takes a special kind of stupid to not only fail to recognize that, but then go whining to the news when you end up in a condition where you're using every fixture in a bathroom at the same time.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We've gone 2 and a half years without getting COVID and were very cautious about that," said Ray Rinaldi, who went on a cruise with his wife, Linda. "I went on this cruise thinking I wouldn't get it. I'm vaxed, I'm double-boosted," said Linda.

Shocking, isn't it?

Next time pack a sandwich and row a boat out into the middle of a pond
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side you get sick from Covid so fast you'll have no time to catch Norovirus.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cruises have ALWAYS been a hotbed of illnesses.  How many articles would you read in a month about cruises that had a good number of people that got sick?  Vaccination doesn't prevent COVID.  It prevents serious illness.

Congrats on being an idiot.  Your only saving grace is that you are vaccinated.
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark did they expect?  Vaccinated people get COVID all the time, they are just 99.999% less likely to die from it.
 
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: staffed by those willing to take a job away from friends and family


After being locked in with their family for two years I'd be much more suspicious if they didn't want to get away from them.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All it takes is one stupid decision.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litespeed74: I thought people the reason people go on cruises TO CATCH Covid-19?


Don't forget all those gastrointestinal viruses.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: On the plus side you get sick from Covid so fast you'll have no time to catch Norovirus.


Heh.  I've said from day zero of Covid I'd sooner spend my last hours struggling for breath on a ventilator than endure a few days of Norovirus.

I was only half-kidding
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Sorry but you're just begging to catch it if you're dumb enough to go on a cruise.


You're going to catch it if you ever go out of your house or have contact with fellow humans. Vaccination does little in avoiding infection, just in ameliorating the effects and risks of very bad outcomes. If cruising is your thing, may as well do it, since it will make no difference in the end.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Even before the covid pandemic, cruise ships had a well deserved reputation for amassing and then distributing all kinds of human-borne plagues and maladies.


It only makes sense. Hundreds of people packed onto a boat. I imagine there are a lot of buffets. Those alone are germ breeding grounds anywhere.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: a well deserved reputation for amassing and then distributing all kinds of human-borne plagues and maladies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm wondering how you can possibly get COVID-19 on a ship that's supposedly 100 percent vaccinated," Ray said.

Because that's not how vaccines work.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> All crew and guests who are eligible to be vaccinated must be fully vaccinated.

I'd love to see the numbers around how many were "not eligible".
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We avoided Covid for years, so we decided to call its bluff"
 
BumpInTheNight [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mugato: BumpInTheNight: Even before the covid pandemic, cruise ships had a well deserved reputation for amassing and then distributing all kinds of human-borne plagues and maladies.

It only makes sense. Hundreds of people packed onto a boat. I imagine there are a lot of buffets. Those alone are germ breeding grounds anywhere.


I've never understood why they only provide one huge spoon or fork for a whole serving tray.  Like why not give each person their own utensils and while I'm at it I know its more sanitary to have those plastic guards everywhere but my god are they ever a pain when you're eating something that's tricky to keep balanced on that big fork.  I'm not a wide-mouth bass here, sometimes it takes a few bites to finish that forkful.
 
wademh
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

foo monkey: "I'm wondering how you can possibly get COVID-19 on a ship that's supposedly 100 percent vaccinated," Ray said.

Because that's not how vaccines work.


Indeed. Vaccines provide some level of protection against an infection taking hold, more against illness, more still against serious illness. They can also provide some protection against a person with a breakthrough infection from subsequently infecting others. This last for multiple reasons from the fact that some of the virus they shed is already bound to antibodies to the fact that they tend to be infectious for a shorter time-frame.

But with Omicron, the rate of breakthrough infections is pretty high meaning the vaccine doesn't provide you much protection from getting an active infection. Vaccination does provide more protection against illness and serious illness.

The good  news is that some Omicron spike protein based vaccine variants are in clinical trials. There's preliminary preclinical data that shows it should improve protection against infection compared to the original vaccine. Even so, this is a highly infectious virus. Cruise ships are the wrong place to be.
 
wademh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Knautilus: What the fark did they expect?  Vaccinated people get COVID all the time, they are just 99.999% less likely to die from it.


For values of 99.999% equal to 95% for vaccinated and boosted and 90% for just vaccinated.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: "We've gone 2 and a half years without getting COVID and were very cautious about that," said Ray Rinaldi, who went on a cruise with his wife, Linda. "I went on this cruise thinking I wouldn't get it. I'm vaxed, I'm double-boosted," said Linda.


uploads.dailydot.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Mugato: Sorry but you're just begging to catch it if you're dumb enough to go on a cruise.

You're going to catch it if you ever go out of your house or have contact with fellow humans. Vaccination does little in avoiding infection, just in ameliorating the effects and risks of very bad outcomes. If cruising is your thing, may as well do it, since it will make no difference in the end.


This opinion is false, and inaccurate, and should be ignored when evaluating your own health and safety.
 
bittermang
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You dumbass assin' asses took your your dumb asses onto a dumbass cruise. A farking floating disease colony with a wet bar that you can't leave.

Somebody whip up a couple of more Herman Cain Awards, we can leave them at their eventual headstone.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
sounds like my aunts.  They are traveling somewhere every month any complaining about the whole thing. They recently blew $5k on a cruise that they couldn't enjoy. Why? they couldn't find flights to get to the port. for two days they shuffled up and down the east coast trying to find a connecting flight to JAX. But cancellations made them miss it. Oh well.

The few cruises they have done this year were blunted by the locations not really accepting people due to some pandemic apparently still going on.

cancelled a trip to europe because of the testing, possible quarantines and places not allowing people in due to some pandemic apparently still going on.

/pandemics over right?
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cruise ships were known to be filthy petri dishes back when we *didn't* have a deadly pandemic. I can't imagine why anyone would take a chance on them now.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She's flabbergasted she caught Covid on a cruise. That's like expecting not to get wet walking outside during a Cat5 hurricane.
 
bittermang
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Do you know how hurt I've been for two years now? I haven't been able to go out and lick ANY surfaces in public. FOR TWO YEARS! An eternity in a weird sociopaths lifetime.

But do you know how interesting a Walmart tastes? How flavorful the drip tray on a Chipotle drink fountain is? No. No you don't. And I'm starting to forget. My tongue might as well fade from me.

But I have done what is right for the greater good. I've stayed home. I've limited all unnecessary trips. I've gotten every shot. I test frequently, and mask up everywhere. And yes, I've stopped licking surfaces in public.

These assholes go on a butt farking dust orgy on the high seas, and are SHOCKED that they got sick? Next time, don't take a cruise and literally tongue fark Typhoid Mary's asshole.

/We all just want normal back
//But 9/11 changed everything, Brian Griffin
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They were shocked huh? Fukin morons!
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: > All crew and guests who are eligible to be vaccinated must be fully vaccinated.

I'd love to see the numbers around how many were "not eligible".


And drill down into numbers on the self-reported "vaccinated", many of whom brag about downloading fake vax cards :/
 
BumpInTheNight [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bittermang: Do you know how hurt I've been for two years now? I haven't been able to go out and lick ANY surfaces in public. FOR TWO YEARS! An eternity in a weird sociopaths lifetime.

But do you know how interesting a Walmart tastes? How flavorful the drip tray on a Chipotle drink fountain is? No. No you don't. And I'm starting to forget. My tongue might as well fade from me.

But I have done what is right for the greater good. I've stayed home. I've limited all unnecessary trips. I've gotten every shot. I test frequently, and mask up everywhere. And yes, I've stopped licking surfaces in public.

These assholes go on a butt farking dust orgy on the high seas, and are SHOCKED that they got sick? Next time, don't take a cruise and literally tongue fark Typhoid Mary's asshole.

/We all just want normal back
//But 9/11 changed everything, Brian Griffin


As someone who identifies as the inside of the office microwave, we miss you too.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PunGent: Dustin_00: > All crew and guests who are eligible to be vaccinated must be fully vaccinated.

I'd love to see the numbers around how many were "not eligible".

And drill down into numbers on the self-reported "vaccinated", many of whom brag about downloading fake vax cards :/


They're relying on self-reporting???

As long as they do that, this is likely going to be a regular outcome.
 
