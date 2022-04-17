 Skip to content
(CNN)   Amtrak train: 1. Car driving around barrier: -2   (cnn.com) divider line
43
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It's going to be a lengthy investigation."

Why? Shouldn't take more than five minutes.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It never ends well when somebody tries to beat a train," Gonzalez said.

Never? I'm sure cars beat the train all the time. Those don't get reported.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It's a train Michael. What could it weigh, 10 pounds?"
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the third one at that crossing. The people who made Pokemon Go should be ashamed of themselves.
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These stories both piss me off and break my heart.

The selfishness of the person who dies in the crash pisses me off...my heart breaks for the people they who have to grieve because of their selfishness.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The car, possibly a Chrysler 300,.."

Does not sound like there is much of that car left if they can't be sure what type it was.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's interesting.  We could have over/under passes at every train crossing.  But, we put money above lives.
Which reminds me
Anyone see the movie Compliance?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Darwin leads off with a standup double.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Those poor railway workers. But, all they can do is blow the horn more
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stilted: These stories both piss me off and break my heart.

The selfishness of the person who dies in the crash pisses me off...my heart breaks for the people they who have to grieve because of their selfishness.


I don't consider myself a patient person. But I have at least the bare minimum self preservation instincts and respect for physics not to drive around RR crossing barriers. I really don't understand people who are both so impatient and have so little regard for their own well being, that they do this.

The majority of my empathy is with the engineer of the train in particular. The friends of family of the reckless, impatient, idiot can't really be that surprised.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's interesting.  We could have over/under passes at every train crossing.  But, we put money above lives.
Which reminds me
Anyone see the movie Compliance?


It would probably be cheaper to install those pop-up barricades. But, people would probably get trapped on the tracks because they don't have the sense the gods gave pigeons.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Fatal Train accident in Braxton, California leaves one dead
Youtube mjuVVlSgYLc
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's interesting.  We could have over/under passes at every train crossing.  But, we put money above lives.
Which reminds me
Anyone see the movie Compliance?


A) you know some of these crossing are in a city... where there literally is not room to put in tunnels and bridges, right?
B) rather like warnings to avoid putting plastic bags over your head... this isn't exactly one I have a lot of sympathy for the one that offs themselves. The driver CHOSES to risk saving a few minutes over being completely flattened.

We aren't putting money above lives... the suicidal ones doing this are putting time over safety. The rest of society is not at fault for this for not doing enough.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's interesting.  We could have over/under passes at every train crossing.  But, we put money above lives.
Which reminds me
Anyone see the movie Compliance?


Not always. I know a lot of places you can't sink footings or dig in without hitting the water table.
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have absolutely zero sympathy for the driver. And for him I would say:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I potentially feel sorry for the passenger.
 
ozman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oblig.

Dumb Ways to Die
Youtube IJNR2EpS0jw
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just under a year ago I saw someone gun it and dive under descending railroad barriers that I had already stopped for.

The driver in TFA makes him look sane.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Amtrak doesn't need more idiots making them look bad.  They can handle that on their own.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ozman: Oblig.

[YouTube video: Dumb Ways to Die]


Had just thought "Someone should post that."
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's interesting.  We could have over/under passes at every train crossing.  But, we put money above lives.
Which reminds me
Anyone see the movie Compliance?


What value does the farking moron who crosses the crossing arms to beat a train have?

We dont need over or under passes.  We need more efficient way to identify these farking stupid people so we can exile them and have the danger they present to society removed.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's interesting.  We could have over/under passes at every train crossing.  But, we put money above lives.
Which reminds me
Anyone see the movie Compliance?


we could have universal health care, free education, and green energy too but we like income inequality more.
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's interesting.  We could have over/under passes at every train crossing.  But, we put money above lives.


No, no we couldn't. Do you know how many train crossings there are? I'd rather we fix infrastructure that matters, like crumbling bridges, before we protect people competing to earn a Darwin Award. If a bar across the road, flashing lights, and siren aren't enough to stop you from crossing for a couple minutes, I have zero sympathy and would actually consider it suicide.
 
BigMax
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: "The car, possibly a Chrysler 300,.."

Does not sound like there is much of that car left if they can't be sure what type it was.


"Possibly a Chrysler 300, now more like a Chrysler 150..."
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ozman: Oblig.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/IJNR2EpS0jw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Beat me by 7 minutes!
 
ozman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fireproof: ozman: Oblig.

[YouTube video: Dumb Ways to Die]

Had just thought "Someone should post that."


Hey Fireproof, been on my radar for awhile, meant to ask, What were you doing in AmSam when you were there. I spent 7 years there, from 1992-1999 as the Air Traffic Control Manager.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: "It never ends well when somebody tries to beat a train," Gonzalez said.

Never? I'm sure cars beat the train all the time. Those don't get reported.


The key word is "tries", implying lack of success.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Friend of the Devil: waxbeans: It's interesting.  We could have over/under passes at every train crossing.  But, we put money above lives.

No, no we couldn't. Do you know how many train crossings there are? I'd rather we fix infrastructure that matters, like crumbling bridges, before we protect people competing to earn a Darwin Award. If a bar across the road, flashing lights, and siren aren't enough to stop you from crossing for a couple minutes, I have zero sympathy and would actually consider it suicide.


Exactly. There are literally thousands of RR crossings in Bumfark, Nowhere that see almost as few car crossings as they do trains. There's a million better things to spend government money on than thousands on every single crossing in the country, many of which will save a lot more lives.
 
King Something
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Quantumbunny: waxbeans: It's interesting.  We could have over/under passes at every train crossing.  But, we put money above lives.
Which reminds me
Anyone see the movie Compliance?

A) you know some of these crossing are in a city... where there literally is not room to put in tunnels and bridges, right?
B) rather like warnings to avoid putting plastic bags over your head... this isn't exactly one I have a lot of sympathy for the one that offs themselves. The driver CHOSES to risk saving a few minutes over being completely flattened.

We aren't putting money above lives... the suicidal ones doing this are putting time over safety. The rest of society is not at fault for this for not doing enough.


Look ladies and gentlemen: an lie, that, this person assumed they could get away with. Because we assume people are IGNORANT.

Here evidence that it can and has been done.
This used to be a four way intersection.  Now it has an underpass . It is so ambulances can by pass the intersection all together.
It was actually awesome to see this built.
Who would think you could place a bridge where there wasn't originally a drop in elevation.
Welcome to 2022.
Ps. This was built a long time ago.
But since I live down the street.
I can promise you this wasn't a thing done in the sticks/bfe/boonies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: "It's going to be a lengthy investigation."

Why? Shouldn't take more than five minutes.


It's a complicated whodunit. I think it was the butler
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: waxbeans: It's interesting.  We could have over/under passes at every train crossing.  But, we put money above lives.
Which reminds me
Anyone see the movie Compliance?

we could have universal health care, free education, and green energy too but we like income inequality more.


💯
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Friend of the Devil: waxbeans: It's interesting.  We could have over/under passes at every train crossing.  But, we put money above lives.

No, no we couldn't. Do you know how many train crossings there are? I'd rather we fix infrastructure that matters, like crumbling bridges, before we protect people competing to earn a Darwin Award. If a bar across the road, flashing lights, and siren aren't enough to stop you from crossing for a couple minutes, I have zero sympathy and would actually consider it suicide.


Why not both?
We actually have enough of both.
The project to fix/do all of it would mean work for Americans for two to three generations.
But. Nooooooooo.
🤷‍♂🍸🙄🥺😒
 
squidloe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's interesting.  We could have over/under passes at every train crossing.  But, we put money above lives.
Which reminds me
Anyone see the movie Compliance?


Or people could follow the rules of the road and not go around a stopped car and barriers that were in the down position. But whatever.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ozman: Fireproof: ozman: Oblig.

[YouTube video: Dumb Ways to Die]

Had just thought "Someone should post that."

Hey Fireproof, been on my radar for awhile, meant to ask, What were you doing in AmSam when you were there. I spent 7 years there, from 1992-1999 as the Air Traffic Control Manager.


Heh, I actually have you favorited as having lived there.

I ran the tiny low-power TV station, Island Television (and it's cable-only slideshow-channel companion), that was owned by 93KHJ radio. I was there from 2008-10. I actually lived in what was probably the only apartment building in Tafuna tall enough to see parts of the airport from.

Really love talking about my time there, even if two years with almost no visits off-island due to my pay levels was a recipe for madness. Got married last year and would love to have honeymooned in the Samoas (mostly the other one, but hey), but you know, covid. Gotta take the wife there someday, if just to show her a piece of my background.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Friend of the Devil: waxbeans: It's interesting.  We could have over/under passes at every train crossing.  But, we put money above lives.

No, no we couldn't. Do you know how many train crossings there are? I'd rather we fix infrastructure that matters, like crumbling bridges, before we protect people competing to earn a Darwin Award. If a bar across the road, flashing lights, and siren aren't enough to stop you from crossing for a couple minutes, I have zero sympathy and would actually consider it suicide.


Europe does it. They have a bazillion trains that actually move a huge number of people around.

The reason we don't do it is money.
 
Loren
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's interesting.  We could have over/under passes at every train crossing.  But, we put money above lives.
Which reminds me
Anyone see the movie Compliance?


People die at crossings because they're being stupid.  And you can't put over/under passes at most train crossings without cutting off access to the road, or else putting the train up where it's even noisier.

Quantumbunny: A) you know some of these crossing are in a city... where there literally is not room to put in tunnels and bridges, right?
B) rather like warnings to avoid putting plastic bags over your head... this isn't exactly one I have a lot of sympathy for the one that offs themselves. The driver CHOSES to risk saving a few minutes over being completely flattened.


I do have sympathy for the passengers who didn't know what the driver was like.

Friend of the Devil: No, no we couldn't. Do you know how many train crossings there are? I'd rather we fix infrastructure that matters, like crumbling bridges, before we protect people competing to earn a Darwin Award. If a bar across the road, flashing lights, and siren aren't enough to stop you from crossing for a couple minutes, I have zero sympathy and would actually consider it suicide.


Yeah, bridges are to remove the traffic disruption.  They're normally not needed for safety.  (There is an elevated rail line in Kenya for legitimate safety reasons.  Things like elephants don't understand train safety, thus in one place they built an elephant-proof train track.  There are places they can walk under but mostly it's on top of an embankment they can't climb.  They're smart, they learn where they can cross.)
 
indylaw
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Here in my stupid city we have a commuter train collide with a car or someone walking along the tracks like once a month.

Every time, local media writes it up like it's the train's fault that someone was walking on the tracks or stopped on the tracks or tried to go around the crossing barriers.
 
ozman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fireproof: ozman: Fireproof: ozman: Oblig.


Really love talking about my time there, even if two years with almost no visits off-island due to my pay levels was a recipe for madness. Got married last year and would love to have honeymooned in the Samoas (mostly the other one, but hey), but you know, covid. Gotta take the wife there someday, if just to show her a piece of my background.

Honeymooned in Savai'i. If you did any diving in AmSam you may have known Chuck Brugman of Dive Samoa, He was (Passed away a few years ago) my father in law.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can hear them crying out "FREEDOOOO--!" right before the train hit them.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Friend of the Devil: waxbeans: It's interesting.  We could have over/under passes at every train crossing.  But, we put money above lives.

No, no we couldn't. Do you know how many train crossings there are? I'd rather we fix infrastructure that matters, like crumbling bridges, before we protect people competing to earn a Darwin Award. If a bar across the road, flashing lights, and siren aren't enough to stop you from crossing for a couple minutes, I have zero sympathy and would actually consider it suicide.


If a bar across the road, flashing lights, and siren aren't enough to stop you from crossing for a couple minutes


😆 🤣 😂
Even in San Antonio a city of million people.
We have 🚆 🚉 🚄 🚋 🚈 crossings that don't even have that.

We are cheap ugly people.
True story.
I blame Calvin.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dumbass.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: "The car, possibly a Chrysler 300,.."

Does not sound like there is much of that car left if they can't be sure what type it was.


To be honest, they're sure it's a Chrysler.

What they don't know is if it's a 300.

Or if it's been hit by a train or simply fell apart on its own.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hubris Boy: "It's going to be a lengthy investigation."

Why? Shouldn't take more than five minutes.


FTFA: The car, possibly a Chrysler 300....... and was "quickly engulfed in flames,"

If the authorities can't positively make out the make and model of the car that was involved, it's gonna take awhile.
 
