(AP News)   Day 53 of WW3: Russia bears down on Mariupol, renews strikes on Kyiv, another Russian general gets taken out, and a famous chef will need a new kitchen to feed those in need. It's your Sunday Ukraine War thread   (apnews.com) divider line
•       •       •

Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So if you feel like you need to do something more than obsess over this in Internet discussions and can give some money (and more links below if you don't), here are some charities that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua


You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Pope Francis on Sunday said the world is marking an "Easter of war," and called for peace in Ukraine, which he said has been dragged into a "cruel and senseless war."
"We have seen all too much blood, all too much violence. Our hearts, too, have been filled with fear and anguish," the Pope said while delivering his annual "Urbi et Orbi" Easter blessing, adding "our eyes, too, are incredulous on this Easter of war."
"May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged. In this terrible night of suffering and death, may a new dawn of hope soon appear! Let there be a decision for peace. May there be an end to the flexing of muscles while people are suffering," Pope Francis said from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after Easter Mass.
Around 100,000 people attended the Pope's Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square and nearby areas, according to the Vatican's press office.
Among them were several Ukrainian politicians, including Ivan Fedorov, the elected mayor of the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol who was detained by Russian forces last month and accused of terrorism offenses.
"I hold in my heart all the many Ukrainian victims, the millions of refugees and internally displaced persons, the divided families, the elderly left to themselves, the lives broken and the cities razed to the ground. I see the faces of the orphaned children fleeing from the war," Pope Francis continued.
The Pope also highlighted acts of charity amid the "pain of war," such as "the open doors of all those families and communities that are welcoming migrants and refugees throughout Europe."
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Three sappers -- or military engineers -- from Ukraine's State Emergency Service were killed and four others seriously injured while removing cluster munitions in the northeastern Kharkiv region on Sunday, according to the head of the regional administration.
Separately, three civilians were killed and dozens were wounded in shelling by Russian troops in the last 24 hours in the region, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, wrote on a verified Telegram page on Sunday.
"They are currently receiving treatment in the hospital. 31 people were injured in Russian shelling, including four children," Sinegubov said.
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, has been subjected to intense bombardments throughout the past weeks of conflict.
According to Sinegubov, Russian forces have fired 23 artillery, mortar and cluster shells in the areas of Northern Saltivka, Pyatihatki, Oleksiyivka, the city center, Kharkiv Tractor Plant and Dergachi. There was also one missile strike in the area.
"The enemy cannot approach Kharkiv as our armed forces are holding strong positions and are even advancing in some directions. Therefore, Russians resort to shameful shelling of residential neighborhoods," he said.
He appealed to people not to go out unnecessarily and to comply with limits on the number of people allowed to stay in one place.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Before Russia's war on Ukraine began, Kira Obedinsky was a joyful, loved 12-year-old girl. Now orphaned, injured and alone in a Russian-controlled hospital in eastern Ukraine, she has become an unwitting pawn in Moscow's information war.
Obedinsky's mother died when she was a baby. Her father Yevhen Obedinsky, a former captain of Ukraine's national water polo team, was shot and killed as Russian forces fought their way into the southeastern city of Mariupol on March 17.
Days later, Kira and her father's girlfriend tried to flee the city on foot alongside neighbors. But after she was injured in the blast from a landmine, Kira was taken to a hospital in the Donetsk region, which is controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.
Now Kira's grandfather, Oleksander, fears he will never see her again. He said an official from the breakaway government in Donetsk phoned and invited him to travel there to claim her, which is impossible because of the war.
He says he spoke to the hospital and was told Kira will eventually be sent to an orphanage in Russia. They took away her documents, he said, and was told Kira will be provided with new ones in Russia.
The Russian government has said it has helped move at least 60,000 Ukrainian people to safety across the Russian border. The Ukrainian government has said around 40,000 have been relocated against their will describing it as abduction and forced deportation.
Russian media, which has repeatedly downplayed the brutality of the conflict in Ukraine, has shown video of Kira talking happily about how she's sometimes allowed to call her grandfather.
This is "proof" that she wasn't abducted, according to one Russian TV presenter, who dubbed the claim another "Ukrainian fake."
Meanwhile, Oleksander has received an audio message from Kira telling him not to cry. But the young girl who has lost her family, her freedom and her home in Russia's war, cannot stop her own tears.
"I haven't seen you for so long", she says. "I want to cry."
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A tale in three parts:

Russia has demanded Ukrainian forces still fighting to defend the besieged city of Mariupol lay down their weapons. The apparent ultimatum comes as Russia continues its relentless and devastating attack on the southeastern city.
Russian state media Ria reported that "without exception" all "Ukrainian armed units and foreign mercenaries" must exit from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Moscow time (same as local time) "without any weapons and ammunition," citing the Russian Defense Ministry.
An estimated 100,000 people remain in Mariupol and its immediate surroundings, which are reported to be largely under Russian control, with Ukrainian troops confined to pockets of resistance.

Ukrainian forces will continue to defend the city of Mariupol despite an ultimatum by Russia, Mariupol officials said Sunday.
An adviser to the mayor of Mariupol has responded to the demand by the Russian Ministry of Defense that Ukrainian soldiers still resisting in part of the city should surrender, saying Ukrainian forces continue to fight.
"In the (Saturday) evening, the occupiers announced they would provide 'a surrender corridor' for the remaining troops," Petro Andriushchenko said on Telegram.
"But as of today, our defenders continue to hold the defense," he said.
Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, lies in the center of Russia's push to link up its forces in the east and south of Ukraine.
Andriushchenko also said resistance to the Russians continued beyond the Azovstal steel works, a gigantic facility that has been a bastion for Ukrainian forces fighting in Mariupol.
"Despite the occupiers' desire to show that the place of hostilities is limited to the Azovstal steel plant, this does not correspond with reality," he said. "Last night there were fights on the Taganrog Street that is located five kilometers away from Azovstal."
He said that "during the fighting, the occupiers shelled private residential houses with heavy artillery again. The shelling of the port area also continued."

Russia's Ministry of Defense on Sunday threatened the "elimination" of resistance soldiers still fighting in the besieged southwestern Ukraine city of Mariupol as it confirmed that an ultimatum demanding their surrender had been ignored.
In a statement, it said that Ukrainian soldiers surrounded in a gigantic steelworks in the city had been urged "to voluntarily lay down arms and surrender in order to save their lives."
"However, the Kiev nationalist regime, according to the radio intercept, forbade negotiations about surrendering," the ministry claimed.
The ministry also asserted that according to Ukrainian soldiers who had previously surrendered "there are up to 400 foreign mercenaries who joined the Ukrainian forces" trapped at the steel plant, including, it said, Europeans and Canadians.
"In case of further resistance, all of them will be eliminated," it said.
The Defense Ministry claimed that dozens of military facilities in eastern Ukraine had been destroyed in the latest Russian attacks. These included fuel and ammunition depots, the ministry said, around Severodonetsk, Kremmina and other towns in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
It also claimed that Russian air defense system had shot down 10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the Donbas region.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Ukrainian armed forces said Sunday that as Russia continues to prepare reinforcements for an offensive in the east, its troops are facing supply problems.
In a statement posted on Facebook, the Ukrainian armed forces claimed that "the Russian military is constantly complaining about the lack of rotation, equipment that is constantly failing, the quality of food and fuel supplied."
Ukraine reported relatively little combat overnight but said that Russia continued to launch air strikes on Mariupol, where Ukrainian units surrounded in a steel plant are still putting up resistance.
The armed forces also asserted that in areas under Russian occupation "looting and violence by the Russian military against the civilian population continues. These actions are encouraged by their military command."
Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation, which is responsible for military action in the east, said 10 attacks by Russian troops had been repulsed Saturday, and that 15 Russian tanks and other equipment had been destroyed.
Some Russian shelling continued into the night, according to regional authorities.
Serhii Haidai, head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said four high-rise buildings in the city of Severodonetsk were hit and caught fire. He provided no details on casualties.
Haidai has previously estimated that 70% of the city is already destroyed.
"There is almost nothing to destroy there. The enemy have destroyed most of the housing stock during the past six weeks," Haidai said.
Haidai also said one person had been injured in shelling of the nearby town of Kreminna.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Russia's unrelenting assault on the city of Mariupol and the likely discovery of more Russian crimes against civilians will make further diplomatic talks impossible, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday.
"The destruction of all our guys in Mariupol -- what they are doing now -- can put an end to any format of negotiations," he said, according to an article posted on the presidential website.
It added that while Zelensky was open to discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that is becoming less likely as Russia continues to escalate its war. If more apparent Russian war crimes surface, "there will be no chance that negotiations will be held," Zelensky said.
The article was titled: "The more Russia escalates, the less likely the President of Ukraine is to negotiate."
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Russian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov claimed in a statement Saturday the Russian military had shot down a Ukrainian military transport plane carrying military equipment from Western countries.
The statement said "a Ukrainian military transport aircraft was shot down in the air" in the Odesa region while "delivering a large batch of weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western countries."
No further evidence was provided. CNN could not verify the claim and reached out to the Pentagon for comment.
Russia has claimed to have destroyed more Ukrainian military aircraft than were known to be in Ukraine's inventory, according to open-source information.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Shipments from the Biden administration's latest security assistance package to Ukraine "have begun arriving," a White House official told CNN Saturday.
President Biden this week approved an additional package of $800 million worth of weapons, ammunition, and security assistance to Ukraine.
Heavy-duty weaponry:The US has, for the first time, agreed to provide Kyiv with the types of high-power capabilities some Biden administration officials a few short weeks ago viewed as too great of an escalation risk, including 11 Mi-17 helicopters; 18 155 mm Howitzer cannons and 300 more Switchblade drones.
On Friday, a senior defense official told CNN the first flight of weapons and equipment was expected to arrive in the region in the following 24 hours and would be picked up at the border by Ukrainians and taken into the country.
The official referred CNN to the US Department of Defense for more details.
The $800 million shipment brings the total amount of military assistance the US has provided to Ukraine to more than $3 billion.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Defense Ministry: Russians fail to launch large-scale offensive in Donbas as Ukrainian forces hold them back. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on TV that Russia is building up troops and equipment in Ukraine's east but is failing to enter the new stage of the war.

EU to provide Ukraine with additional 45 million euros in humanitarian aid. The funding is part of the 1 billion euros support package raised at the global pledging event "Stand Up For Ukraine" on April 8, the European Commission announced in a statement on April 17.

Mykolaiv Oblast governor reports shootout between Russian troops, Russia's proxies in neighboring region. According to Vitaliy Kim, shooting between the Russian military and forces of the Russian-occupied areas in Donbas took place in occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast.
VHTS Comment:Um.....what...?

UK intelligence: Although offensive shifts to eastern Ukraine, Russia's ultimate goal hasn't changed. According to the latest update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russia still aims to make Ukraine abandon its Euro-Atlantic orientation and assert its dominance in the region.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Finnish Foreign Minister: Threats from Russia will not affect country's decision to join NATO. In an interview with Finnish Yle news, the country's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said there is no reason to panic about Russia's threats over Finland's potential NATO membership. Haavisto also said that if Finland does submit an application for membership, it will happen in the next six weeks.

Von der Leyen: EU to sanction Sberbank in latest round of sanctions. Head of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said the EU's sixth round of sanctions with target the banking sector, "especially Sberbank, which accounts for 37% of the Russian banking sector," and oil.

Zelensky vows housing to Ukrainians who lost their homes as a result of Russia's war. President Zelensky announced plans to provide temporary housing to internally displaced people, as well as to restore all homes and communities that have been affected by Russian attacks. Zelensky also said Ukraine will provide housing for all those who have defended the state or are working in the public interest who have lost their homes.

General Staff: Russia postpones military rotation in Syria due to war in Ukraine. Ukraine's General Staff added that due to a lack of troops, Russia has been working to recruit the military reserve force to sign short-term military contracts - from 3 months to up to a year.
VHTS Comment:Yeah, everything is going according to plan, right.....

#Russian military in #Melitopol stole 3 million hryvnias, which were intended to pay pensions. This was reported by the #Zaporozhye Regional Military Administration. The director of "Ukrposhta", Igor Smelyansky, promised to do everything possible to return the money.

Monument to Soviet commander Georgy Zhukov was dismantled in #Kharkiv The monument was dismantled by the military. The press service of the Kharkiv City Council, which has long and consistently opposed the dismantling of the monument, has not yet given any comments.

#Latvia has allocated 100 thousand euros to support the work of the International Criminal Court in The #Hague to investigate war crimes committed by the #Russian military in #Ukraine.

The White House presented a souvenir coin dedicated to #Ukraine. The cost of the coin is $100. All money from the sale will be used for humanitarian aid to #Ukrainians.

Embassy of the United States of America in #Kyiv confirms that more than 550 children were killed or injured since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla #Denisova states that #Russia plans to hold a so-called 'referendum' in #Kherson Region between May 1 and May 10.

The Economist: Despite being outgunned and outnumbered, Ukraine inflicted more casualties in 24 hours than Russia suffered over eight years of engagements in Syria.

On Solovyov's program, they started talking about the withdrawal of troops from #Ukraine, because "the army has fulfilled its task".
VHTS Comment:Solovyov is a talking head on Russian propaganda networks.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kudos to Subby, BTW. Although I was up from insomnia, I did have to feed the kitties.

Yay, Easter Sunday, when I get to facetime my fascist in-laws.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess with no updates/pushbacks on that russian show last night about the army should be leaving Ukraine, we'll have to chalk it up to Rule of Acquisitions number 76.

\Declare peace every once in a while, it confuses your enemies.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Olga Tokariuk
@olgatokariuk
Mriyas and Javelins: new Ukrainian toys. I bought a Mriya for my kid, because every child needs to have a Dream
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Olga Tokariuk
@olgatokariuk
·
1h
Replying to 
@olgatokariuk
Here is the link to the website indicated on the tag. These toys are manufactured in Chernihiv region of Ukraine. They have a large variety of them (Bayraktars too), but I am not sure if they ship abroad:
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bad news for Russia they keep losing generals. Good news for Russia they can talk about all the upward mobility you can have in your military career.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Kudos to Subby, BTW. Although I was up from insomnia, I did have to feed the kitties.

Yay, Easter Sunday, when I get to facetime my fascist in-laws.


At least you can hang up on them.  Consider yourself lucky.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Easter.  The time of year we remember when Jesus died on the cross, was laid in the tomb, with a stone rolled in front.

Then three days later he came out and we had 6 more weeks of winter.

/ my favorite joke as a kid
// still a kid in much bigger clothes
/// Happy Easter to those that observe
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

notmyjab: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Kudos to Subby, BTW. Although I was up from insomnia, I did have to feed the kitties.

Yay, Easter Sunday, when I get to facetime my fascist in-laws.

At least you can hang up on them.  Consider yourself lucky.


No, I can't. Mrs VHTS is also on the call, you know.

Last night she was saying, "Oh, god, I hate my family. I mean, I love my family, but sometimes..."

I get that. I'm just glad most of my family is dead or estranged. They were WORSE.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

notmyjab: Easter.  The time of year we remember when Jesus died on the cross, was laid in the tomb, with a stone rolled in front.

Then three days later he came out and we had 6 more weeks of winter.

/ my favorite joke as a kid
// still a kid in much bigger clothes
/// Happy Easter to those that observe


CHRISTIAN: We have a holiday on the Friday when you were crucified.
JESUS: Neat, what's it called?
CHRISTIAN: Good Friday.
JESUS: What. The. F&ck.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That website has the tractor with tank on a pillow
toys-kopitsa.com.uaView Full Size

And a Molotov pillow
toys-kopitsa.com.uaView Full Size
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: notmyjab: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Kudos to Subby, BTW. Although I was up from insomnia, I did have to feed the kitties.

Yay, Easter Sunday, when I get to facetime my fascist in-laws.

At least you can hang up on them.  Consider yourself lucky.

No, I can't. Mrs VHTS is also on the call, you know.

Last night she was saying, "Oh, god, I hate my family. I mean, I love my family, but sometimes..."

I get that. I'm just glad most of my family is dead or estranged. They were WORSE.


Rig up another computer in the house to start saturating your internet connection 10 minutes into the call?

'I'm sorry, but you're breaking up.  Can you repeat that?' And the voices out of sync / people talking at the the same time headaches until they finally give up and decide it's not worth it.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: [Fark user image image 680x383]


Lol.  We were at the beach this past week, and the rental house had a dog-eared copy of Cardinal of the Kremlin on the shelf.   Re-read it for the first time in 25 years or so.  Written in 1987, if I'm not mistaken, it was a fascinating reminder of how the Soviets used to do things (or at least a Maryland stock broker novelist's carefully researched fictionalized take on it).  It held up surprisingly well, SDI lasers and all.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alexander Khrebet/Олександр Хребет
@AlexKhrebet
Medvedchuk's crony and pro-Russian MP Illya Kyva, who fled #Ukraine to Russia, calls on the Kremlin to launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine. He said, "this will put an end to the confrontation with Ukraine's authorities and the entire West."

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: That website has the tractor with tank on a pillow
[toys-kopitsa.com.ua image 300x350]
And a Molotov pillow
[toys-kopitsa.com.ua image 300x350]


I WANT THE TANK

That little blue tank is my favorite part of this whole evil, horrible, F*CK RUSSIA shiat show.

TRACTOR TOWING RUSSIAN TANK CARTOON 😂 Will Russia manage to erase it's humiliation from history?
Youtube R4AyV6m4LfA
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Alexander Khrebet/Олександр Хребет
@AlexKhrebet
Medvedchuk's crony and pro-Russian MP Illya Kyva, who fled #Ukraine to Russia, calls on the Kremlin to launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine. He said, "this will put an end to the confrontation with Ukraine's authorities and the entire West."

[pbs.twimg.com image 530x680]


Would definitely put and end to it, but not in the way he's thinking.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Finnish Foreign Minister: Threats from Russia will not affect country's decision to join NATO.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Tracianne: That website has the tractor with tank on a pillow
[toys-kopitsa.com.ua image 300x350]
And a Molotov pillow
[toys-kopitsa.com.ua image 300x350]

I WANT THE TANK

That little blue tank is my favorite part of this whole evil, horrible, F*CK RUSSIA shiat show.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/R4AyV6m4LfA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Totally agree....was actually hoping for a stuffed tractor/w tank like the javelin and mriya  lol
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Tracianne: That website has the tractor with tank on a pillow
[toys-kopitsa.com.ua image 300x350]
And a Molotov pillow
[toys-kopitsa.com.ua image 300x350]

I WANT THE TANK

That little blue tank is my favorite part of this whole evil, horrible, F*CK RUSSIA shiat show.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/R4AyV6m4LfA]


Doh! Little blue TRACTOR!!

Moar Easter Coffee, for (S)He is having trouble rising this Sunday morning.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
#Estonia joins #Bulgaria in closing access to its ports to #Russian ships
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a constipated rabbit with artisanal bowel syndrome shiatting out colored eggs on my lawn.  And the neighbor's kids are eating them.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: notmyjab: Easter.  The time of year we remember when Jesus died on the cross, was laid in the tomb, with a stone rolled in front.

Then three days later he came out and we had 6 more weeks of winter.

/ my favorite joke as a kid
// still a kid in much bigger clothes
/// Happy Easter to those that observe

CHRISTIAN: We have a holiday on the Friday when you were crucified.
JESUS: Neat, what's it called?
CHRISTIAN: Good Friday.
JESUS: What. The. F&ck.


Imagine what he would think of everyone wearing crosses. Or displays of his dying body on the cross. That when thing is farked up.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Alexander Khrebet/Олександр Хребет
@AlexKhrebet
Medvedchuk's crony and pro-Russian MP Illya Kyva, who fled #Ukraine to Russia, calls on the Kremlin to launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine. He said, "this will put an end to the confrontation with Ukraine's authorities and the entire West."

[pbs.twimg.com image 530x680]


He sounds nice.
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: There's a constipated rabbit with artisanal bowel syndrome shiatting out colored eggs on my lawn.  And the neighbor's kids are eating them.


In high school I suffered from one of the more aggressive types of artisanal bowel syndrome where all I shat out was terrible Inuyasha fan art
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm was thinking 'hearts and minds' and was thinking the Patriarch Kiril of the Russian Orthodox Church should be a military target. If Putin loses his Mandate from Heaven, it opens him to internal pressure.

Dan Brown tells me those religious nuts get awful murder-y.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: notmyjab: Easter.  The time of year we remember when Jesus died on the cross, was laid in the tomb, with a stone rolled in front.

Then three days later he came out and we had 6 more weeks of winter.

/ my favorite joke as a kid
// still a kid in much bigger clothes
/// Happy Easter to those that observe

CHRISTIAN: We have a holiday on the Friday when you were crucified.
JESUS: Neat, what's it called?
CHRISTIAN: Good Friday.
JESUS: What. The. F&ck.

Imagine what he would think of everyone wearing crosses. Or displays of his dying body on the cross. That when thing is farked up.


Yeah, that pretty much began my exit from Christianity, when five year old me walked into my Grandma's church to get baptized and there above the door to the chapel was a lifesized Christ nailed to the cross, stabbed in the side, crown of thorns, realistic (to five year old me) blood dripping, look of agony on his upturned face. It was worse than all but the most gruesome Halloween decorations at the time.

If THAT is what they do to the guy they supposedly worship...
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a side note:

Everyone should be writing their congressional representatives and senators DEMANDING help be given to Ukraine, and to SUPPORT PRESIDENT BIDEN / NATO / aid organization efforts to help the Ukrainian government and people. Also note your disapproval for politicians that continue to try and use Ukraine, or the inflation caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, to try and score political points like some sort of feral animal. Finally note that anyone supporting Russia should be verbally taken down a notch due to their assent to the equivalent of armed robbery by one sovereign nation against another sovereign nation. Russia's leaders are nothing less than criminals trying to steal wealth from a neighbor, and are committing mass murder to accomplish that goal.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry everyone, Steiner's counter offensive will turn the tide.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Olga Tokariuk
@olgatokariuk
Mriyas and Javelins: new Ukrainian toys. I bought a Mriya for my kid, because every child needs to have a Dream
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x477]

Olga Tokariuk
@olgatokariuk
·
1h
Replying to 
@olgatokariuk
Here is the link to the website indicated on the tag. These toys are manufactured in Chernihiv region of Ukraine. They have a large variety of them (Bayraktars too), but I am not sure if they ship abroad:


Any money going into Ukraine helps them, I suppose, but there's just something off about making plushy weapons for a war that's ongoing.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: Easter.  The time of year we remember when Jesus died on the cross, was laid in the tomb, with a stone rolled in front.

Then three days later he came out and we had 6 more weeks of winter.

/ my favorite joke as a kid
// still a kid in much bigger clothes
/// Happy Easter to those that observe


I hear Donald Trump's fans think he's a messiah.
We could prove/disprove that easily.
Let's give it the old college try, whaddya think?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: notmyjab: Easter.  The time of year we remember when Jesus died on the cross, was laid in the tomb, with a stone rolled in front.

Then three days later he came out and we had 6 more weeks of winter.

/ my favorite joke as a kid
// still a kid in much bigger clothes
/// Happy Easter to those that observe

CHRISTIAN: We have a holiday on the Friday when you were crucified.
JESUS: Neat, what's it called?
CHRISTIAN: Good Friday.
JESUS: What. The. F&ck.

Imagine what he would think of everyone wearing crosses. Or displays of his dying body on the cross. That when thing is farked up.


Good thing he wasn't put to death in an electric chair.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Tracianne: That website has the tractor with tank on a pillow
[toys-kopitsa.com.ua image 300x350]
And a Molotov pillow
[toys-kopitsa.com.ua image 300x350]

I WANT THE TANK

That little blue tank is my favorite part of this whole evil, horrible, F*CK RUSSIA shiat show.

[YouTube video: TRACTOR TOWING RUSSIAN TANK CARTOON 😂 Will Russia manage to erase it's humiliation from history?]


I've been catching my family up on Ukraine memes. Perhaps it's time to show them this one.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: ace in your face: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: notmyjab: Easter.  The time of year we remember when Jesus died on the cross, was laid in the tomb, with a stone rolled in front.

Then three days later he came out and we had 6 more weeks of winter.

/ my favorite joke as a kid
// still a kid in much bigger clothes
/// Happy Easter to those that observe

CHRISTIAN: We have a holiday on the Friday when you were crucified.
JESUS: Neat, what's it called?
CHRISTIAN: Good Friday.
JESUS: What. The. F&ck.

Imagine what he would think of everyone wearing crosses. Or displays of his dying body on the cross. That when thing is farked up.

Yeah, that pretty much began my exit from Christianity, when five year old me walked into my Grandma's church to get baptized and there above the door to the chapel was a lifesized Christ nailed to the cross, stabbed in the side, crown of thorns, realistic (to five year old me) blood dripping, look of agony on his upturned face. It was worse than all but the most gruesome Halloween decorations at the time.

If THAT is what they do to the guy they supposedly worship...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Olga Tokariuk
@olgatokariuk
Mriyas and Javelins: new Ukrainian toys. I bought a Mriya for my kid, because every child needs to have a Dream
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x477]

Olga Tokariuk
@olgatokariuk
·
1h
Replying to 
@olgatokariuk
Here is the link to the website indicated on the tag. These toys are manufactured in Chernihiv region of Ukraine. They have a large variety of them (Bayraktars too), but I am not sure if they ship abroad:


No NLAWs?
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: notmyjab: Easter.  The time of year we remember when Jesus died on the cross, was laid in the tomb, with a stone rolled in front.

Then three days later he came out and we had 6 more weeks of winter.

/ my favorite joke as a kid
// still a kid in much bigger clothes
/// Happy Easter to those that observe

I hear Donald Trump's fans think he's a messiah.
We could prove/disprove that easily.
Let's give it the old college try, whaddya think?


Can they all fit in there before we seal it?
 
cartmans_evil_twin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Kudos to Subby, BTW. Although I was up from insomnia, I did have to feed the kitties.

Yay, Easter Sunday, when I get to facetime my fascist in-laws.


Fasctime.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Finnish Foreign Minister: Threats from Russia will not affect country's decision to join NATO.

[Fark user image 600x338] [View Full Size image _x_]


The world had already learned a lesson - obtain nuclear weapons, and suddenly other countries are a lot less interested in invasion.

Now countries are learning that you want to be in NATO, for similar reasons.  Except without the mandatory radioactive fallout.

Join NATO, and you've got every other NATO member at your back if a non-NATO member attacks you.

Join NATO, and you'll never be attacked by a NATO member - because a NATO member attacking another NATO member is immediately kicked out and becomes a non-NATO member attacking a NATO member.

Given those two facts, if you can get NATO membership the real question is... why wouldn't you?
 
hammerswork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: As a side note:

Everyone should be writing their congressional representatives and senators DEMANDING help be given to Ukraine, and to SUPPORT PRESIDENT BIDEN / NATO / aid organization efforts to help the Ukrainian government and people. Also note your disapproval for politicians that continue to try and use Ukraine, or the inflation caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, to try and score political points like some sort of feral animal. Finally note that anyone supporting Russia should be verbally taken down a notch due to their assent to the equivalent of armed robbery by one sovereign nation against another sovereign nation. Russia's leaders are nothing less than criminals trying to steal wealth from a neighbor, and are committing mass murder to accomplish that goal.


So much this.  Give your elected official the knowledge that their constituents support helping. Write a letter every week.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doing my teeny tiny bit in support. Making these to take to dinner with the family (Pampushky, aka Ukrainian Garlic Rolls):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: Tracianne: Olga Tokariuk
@olgatokariuk
Mriyas and Javelins: new Ukrainian toys. I bought a Mriya for my kid, because every child needs to have a Dream
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x477]

Olga Tokariuk
@olgatokariuk
·
1h
Replying to 
@olgatokariuk
Here is the link to the website indicated on the tag. These toys are manufactured in Chernihiv region of Ukraine. They have a large variety of them (Bayraktars too), but I am not sure if they ship abroad:

Any money going into Ukraine helps them, I suppose, but there's just something off about making plushy weapons for a war that's ongoing.


We all cope on our own way.

Sometimes you deal with stressful situations by making fun of it, like Hawkeye Pierce.

I could see arguing against desensitizing kids against wartime atrocities through stuff like playing 'cowboys and Indians' when you're in a country not at war... but I'm up for whatever it takes to help the kids keep their sanity and come through this okay.

If it means propaganda so they don't find out about the horrible atrocities when they're still in elementary school, I'm okay with it.

We just don't want to accidentally create the next Inogo Montoya / Mexican Joker by accident.

/would buy a stuffed tractor if I knew it was supporting Ukraine
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: namegoeshere: Tracianne: That website has the tractor with tank on a pillow
[toys-kopitsa.com.ua image 300x350]
And a Molotov pillow
[toys-kopitsa.com.ua image 300x350]

I WANT THE TANK

That little blue tank is my favorite part of this whole evil, horrible, F*CK RUSSIA shiat show.

[YouTube video: TRACTOR TOWING RUSSIAN TANK CARTOON 😂 Will Russia manage to erase it's humiliation from history?]

I've been catching my family up on Ukraine memes. Perhaps it's time to show them this one.


Knowing the context enhances the humor.

It's a parody of a kids' cartoon. English version:

Learn Animal Sounds and Colors - The Blue Tractor - Educational Songs For Kids - Learn English
Youtube SWPXwPKI-SI
 
