(NJ.com)   Two perish after collision with steamroller on highway. Authorities are on the lookout for one Wile E. Coyote   (nj.com)
27
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size


/obligatory
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline was a little flat, subby.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's K-k-k-ken, c-c-coming to k-k-kill me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: [Fark user image image 423x320]


Beat me by seconds!  Well played.
 
robxiii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.makeagif.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

/obligatory


Literally done in one.  I loved the extras that included that poor guards family in Austin Powers

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
time is tight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
done in one

=-)
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt a car hit a steam roller.  A roller compactor would be more likely.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Driver had always said the car made him feel like part of the road.
 
Zroop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A steam roller:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not a steam roller:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.makeagif.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

/obligatory


And we're done here.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Martha, the balloon's gone up on the gay agenda, run!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Martha, the balloon's gone up on the gay agenda, run!

[Fark user image 718x1108]


Dogdamnit!!!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Shotgun Justice: I doubt a car hit a steam roller.  A roller compactor would be more likely.


Ohh, that changes everything. I'm so glad we have an expert to, needlessly, make corrections that are completely unnecessary
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maximum Overdrive Steamroller Death
Youtube tGmRdm_oJFQ
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Naked Gun - He'll be alright in a couple of minutes!
Youtube jQts7E1FvrE
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
funvizeo.comView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nice headline, ya hoser.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Imma gonna suggest the car entered the construction zone but the steamroller operator might have taken his roller and gone on the lunch run.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've always thought that those steam roller drivers were speeding too fast. It was only a matter of time when their joyriding antics caused an accident.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.makeagif.com image 320x240]

/obligatory


There is something satisfying about immediately having a reaction to something then seeing that everyone else on the internet had the exact same thought. I don't know if it's good or bad but I'm happy.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I blame James Taylor.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Murder was the Case that they gave me.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/jQts7E1FvrE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Whoever put that clip on YouTube is a moron, the very next line is a gag that made the whole scene
 
