(Metro)   Oh hai. I'm back. Anyone miss me?   (metro.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not your average bear.
 
IDisME
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bears repeating.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He can't bear to be away
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
cdn.ponly.comView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I thought this was an Easter thing from the headline.

Now I'm contemplating the Easter Bear.
 
hogans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh hai. I'm back. Anyone miss me?

The first time? Yes, because no one was shooting at you. This time? They're not gonna miss you at all.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: He can't bear to be away


Here's ur sine.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sandbar67
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: No.


Yes.
 
SusanY
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Gladly, the cross-eyed bear."

Specially for Easter.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sandbar67: kdawg7736: No.

Yes.


Maybe
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"He had become infamous for biscuit thievery, bin-break ins and public urination."

So basically a good Saturday night? Banishment seems a bit harsh, it's unbearable to think of his possible fate. This sounds like a ready made Disney movie.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

andrewagill: I thought this was an Easter thing from the headline.

Now I'm contemplating the Easter Bear.


shop.bobo-bear.comView Full Size
 
strutin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FormlessOne: Oh hai. I'm back. Anyone miss me?

The first time? Yes, because no one was shooting at you. This time? They're not gonna miss you at all.


You're right, they gave it a chance, now it'll be euthanized.

A fed bear is a dead bear.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fred Penner needs to update his song.

/yes he's still alive
 
