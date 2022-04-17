 Skip to content
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I didn't go. My friends didn't go. We had a house party instead. 👍
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boring story bro/sis: I only went to my school's prom because I knew that a girl that I had a well-known crush on wouldn't be going, and so I could go without it being thought that I was kind of stalking her ._. Even then, I was so cripplingly shy that I hung around outside my school for over an hour, trying to muster the courage to go in, before a female friend stumbled upon me and literally, physically, dragged me inside (thank you, S.S. :) Once I was inside, I got hugged by- and danced moved almost in time to the music with- another friend I had a secret crush on (I still think fondly of you, T.W. <3 ) Weeks afterwards, a small envelope with just my name on it was posted through my door; apparently S.S. had had her camera on her, and had taken a photo of me blushing furiously whilst holding T.W.'s hands; I wish I'd kept that photograph, but I had to destroy it so that my family wouldn't go psycho :(
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I didn't go.  I was supposed to go, but...

I was pretty good friends with a young lady a couple years younger than me (which to be fair, in high school years is fairly huge).  We had been on the yearbook staff together for a couple of years.  Lots of afternoons/evenings spent out together (or with others, but just pointing out that us being out together/on assignment/spending time outside of class wasn't unusual) getting pictures, etc.  We were friends.  That she was built like the proverbial brick shiathouse didn't factor into it  (too much...).

So a month or two out I asked her if she wanted to go to the prom with me.  She said yes & plans started to develop.  Dinner reservations (after lots of time deciding/discussing where to go (the prom was over in San Francisco so there were a 'lot' of good restaurant choices)), I rented a tux, she got a dress, etc.  And because she had a family thing to do late the next morning, we were going to come back right after prom was over (rather than the semi-traditional - go to the coast, where a few juniors had spent the day gathering driftwood, & building a bonfire that would be lit once people showed up.  Thereupon the prom people would spend the rest of the night sitting around the bonfire & enjoying one of the last times everyone would be together as after graduation everyone would be scattering in all directions).  Not the preferred timeline for either of us, but family, whatcha gonna do?

The week before prom arrives & things are looking good, excitement building (this is one of the first being thrust out into the wild, 'adult', kind of endeavors for most of us (not 'adult' that way you pervs (although to be fair there was probably plenty of that going to be going on too, just not in my/our plans - she was my pal, I didn't think of her 'that' way (well, too much.  I was a teenage boy after all where a stiff breeze could get me excited...), but rather figuring out all the logistics & taking care of things without parents along or doing things).  Anyway, both of us were looking forward to Saturday night.

Thursday evening rolls around & I get a phone call from "Y" who sounds like she's been crying & is highly pissed.  Apparently her dad (who really wasn't in the picture, she lived with her mom (back when divorce wasn't 'that' common)) had heard a day or two before that she was going & decreed that she wasn't going to go (& her mom, who had primary custody, caved & went along with it).  No specific reason given, just a 'no'.  I quickly joined her in being highly pissed off.

So less than 48 hours before the festivities were to begin, they all came crashing down.  I was out the tux rental fee.  She was out the cost of her dress & getting her hair done (Thurs afternoon, maybe that's what set her dad off when he dropped by that evening).  I guess the bright side is that there wasn't also a limo rental as I was planning on using mom's car.  Still highly pissed off though.  Everyone else went to prom & made those lifetime memories that you're reading about in this thread & I ... went over to a friend's house (he was too shy at that point to ask anyone - married 25+ years now with a couple of kids so he got over it...) & we watched a couple of movies/listened to music or other 'normal' Saturday evening activities for us.

Another month passed, graduation arrived, & everyone scattered to the winds.  After that I never saw or heard from "Y" again (back in the 80s/pre FB & easy keeping in touch), hopefully she has had a good life (& hopefully by the time 'her' prom rolled around she promised to kick her dad hard in the balls if he interfered again...)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was 19.
I was on the underground newspaper staff.
Under a pseudonym, I wrote a sophomorinic article called "what women really want"
The "Author" described dreamy middle school boys when she was in elementary school, because they had their own money for candy. "She" went on to talk about being in middle school and liking high school boys, because they were out of the angst of puberty and knew how carry themselves, even pick out what to wear, and be individuals. Then, "she" explained getting into high school showed her that the upperclassmen were the dating goal, because they had cars, and went on to explain that being a senior taught her to lust after college men, because they had jobs, and promising futures.

The article was a hit and hot topic of lunchroom, and bong session discussion during those mid 70s days.

I ended up taking the smartest, prettiest, and wealthiest young lady in our high school to the prom.

I asked her out when I saw her at lunch, Autumn, senior year. And she was shocked I wanted to date her.

There was a bit of an age difference.
I explained if I didn't take her out this very weekend and establish a rapport with her parents, then they probably wouldn't let me take her to homecoming. And if I didn't get her to home coming, then they would probably pooh pooh the prom idea.
Well, we dated. And did homecoming. She was born a little old lady with grace, poise, and brains. I never since have met anyone so grounded, smart, thrifty, or snarky, in my life. By prom, I was beyond smitten. And walked in with a stunning, jawdropping, head turning, whothehellizzat looking young woman. This created an audible curtain of hushed buzzing around us, but I didn't care. I was done with the awkward years.
I was going forward into the world.
Yeah. I was 19, she was 14.
And it was 1975.
We went to concerts. ZZ Top, Aerosmith, Wild Cherry, Foghat. We went to drive ins. We rode bikes. Played tennis. Hiked. Picnics.
And that summer feeling lasted a lifetime, and can never be forgotten between us.

And we are still close.

We might not see eye to eye all the time on things.
She's a stark conservative, who loves being able to pop into any suburban retail outlet or gym on a whim.
I'm a lefty Libby, who loves to hit auctions, flea markets, and build trails, cut firewood, and build stone walls in my "country" club of a rural private gym.

But we will always be besties.
And her investment advice is always spot on.
Regrets?
0.00
Prom was a blip.
After prom? Blip.

I remember every kiss, sigh, and hand held. I remember getting caught in downpours, and not caring. I remember falling asleep at the drive in and waking up past curfew.
I remember her grandad teaching me how to shoot billiards, and hold my scotch. How to trim a cigar.
I remember her mother's giggle.
I remember her perfume and het jewelry.
The pattern of her outfits.

And the class reunion is coming up.
(Two miles from her house)
They want trivia.
I suggested finding out who wrote that article.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, I read that as "High School Porn" and I'm a mixture of relieved and disappointed.
 
rohar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Well, I read that as "High School Porn" and I'm a mixture of relieved and disappointed.


Well, as long as we're here:  When I was 17 I was going to a DODDs school in Frankfurt Germany.  A really good friend at the time was a 20 year old local prostitute.  I wandered around interesting social circles.

/just friends, nothing ever happened
//in retrospect, shoulda taken her to my prom just for the shock value
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I went to four. My favorite was the one that was so lame, we left after the meal and drove an hour and a half to see Rocky Horror. In 80's prom fashion, so a floor length ball gown with layers of underskirts. May have even had hoops. Not only did we get in free for dressing for the occasion, but we got to MC the event and spin the earth on stage.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Led Zepplin was in town the same night and I had a ticket, but my parents gave me an ultimatum, go to the prom or stay home.  I sold my ticket, stayed home and listened to Led Zepplin records.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Only thing I remember about prom was that the prom queen was an exchange student from Japan.

Other than that, no, I didn't go.  Prom is for the popular kids.
 
