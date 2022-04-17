 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Russia: Moskva crew doing fine, seen here greeting Admiral Yevmenov, will be taking extended vacation away from cameras for a very very very very long time   (bbc.com) divider line
28
    More: Unlikely, Crimea, Ukraine, Russia, Sevastopol, first time, Black Sea, small garrison of Ukrainian border troops, first day of Russia  
•       •       •

1562 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Apr 2022 at 8:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's the status of the general that commanded in Chechnya?  And the one from Syria?  Or are they the same guy?  It seems like the ones dying are the ones that haven't been in modern fights.  Like American military forces weren't really prepared for Afghanistan, the Russians are fighting today, using tactics from years ago.  It's not turning out so good for them.
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
🎵 D-d-d-danger lurks around you
There's two missiles out to find you
The bottom of the sea, it will hide you
Moskva..! Woo-oo..! 🎶

/ I may be slightly drunk
// (I was left frustrated by a date I didn't even want to go on 🤷🏻‍♂)
/// 🎵 You've been sent to die for Putin's gain
/V On the..! Moskva..! 🎶
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And lo, they have risen! Truly an Easter miracle. Guess having that piece of the true cross on board came in handy after all.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask Whitmanov, Haddadovich and Priceski, basking in the Black Sea Sun
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Follow the Moskva down to Gorky Park

Listening to the Winds of Change.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Assuming the admiral wasn't on board, two surviving officers seems about right.   None of the 100 sailors looks charred, though, so I'm skeptical that they were all aboard the ship when it was hit.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Boy it sure would have been funny had that Adm from the video said something to the effect of 'We very much look forward to serving Mother Russia against Ukraine!' and some dumb ruskie video editor forgot to edit that out.
 
Eddie Barzoom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fano: Ask Whitmanov, Haddadovich and Priceski, basking in the Black Sea Sun


"Their debt to society paid in full"
 
karl2025
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Warthog: Assuming the admiral wasn't on board, two surviving officers seems about right.   None of the 100 sailors looks charred, though, so I'm skeptical that they were all aboard the ship when it was hit.


Any injured ones would be in a hospital and not on a parade ground, no? It's obviously ridiculous to say they suffered no casualties, but the ship wasn't atomized. There are going to be sailors who got through it fine.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It is not clear when the meeting took place.

I'll put a fiver on old footage taken before the shiat hit the fan.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

karl2025: Warthog: Assuming the admiral wasn't on board, two surviving officers seems about right.   None of the 100 sailors looks charred, though, so I'm skeptical that they were all aboard the ship when it was hit.

Any injured ones would be in a hospital and not on a parade ground, no? It's obviously ridiculous to say they suffered no casualties, but the ship wasn't atomized. There are going to be sailors who got through it fine.


The claim is at least one of the magazines went up.  Given the size of the magazines on that ship, the original reports of just a couple dozen survivors was all too credible.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Like our previous winners, Whitman, Price, and Haddad.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It is not clear when the meeting took place.

In a link that I posted yesterday (but can't find), one website noted that the one first officer looks just like Anton Kuprin, the captain that was killed aboard the Moskva -- lending credence to use of old video footage.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I believe most of the crew of the Moskva perished.  What we see in the photos of the alleged crew are facsimiles -- simulacra, as it were -- of the crew of the Moskva commonly known as other Russian sailors.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Fano: Ask Whitmanov, Haddadovich and Priceski, basking in the Black Sea Sun

"Their debt to society paid in full"


The Swimming Man?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Talk about Fake News! My take is that the ship could well have been struck with both missiles, rolled over within minutes, and only a handful of sailors were able to get clear as the ship went down, and that doesn't account for any flaming oil slicks
 
wage0048
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Earth King has invited them to Lake Laogai.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fano: Ask Whitmanov, Haddadovich and Priceski, basking in the Black Sea Sun


Last war's winners!
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: Talk about Fake News! My take is that the ship could well have been struck with both missiles, rolled over within minutes, and only a handful of sailors were able to get clear as the ship went down, and that doesn't account for any flaming oil slicks


Username checks out. No one but you makes this claim, not even the Ukrainians.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've seen this episode before.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think they are being honest - there looks to be about 85 men there. That means over 400 went down with the ship, including the captain.

That is a severe blow.
 
stevecore
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Xai: I think they are being honest - there looks to be about 85 men there. That means over 400 went down with the ship, including the captain.

That is a severe blow.


Good. I have no more sympathies for even the Russian people struggling now that their economy is crippled. Let them all go down. The whole country needs to be destroyed. It's very telling they lived behind the veiled threat of "we will nuke you if you don't" for decades.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are we still talking about the Snake Island Memorial Artificial Reef?
 
6655321
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Crew in training for the Soviet Synchronized Sinking team in the next Olympics.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Warthog: Assuming the admiral wasn't on board, two surviving officers seems about right.   None of the 100 sailors looks charred, though, so I'm skeptical that they were all aboard the ship when it was hit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: Talk about Fake News! My take is that the ship could well have been struck with both missiles, rolled over within minutes, and only a handful of sailors were able to get clear as the ship went down, and that doesn't account for any flaming oil slicks


The satellite pic has been posted a couple of times. It's glowing really, really hot all over before it sinks. It had a very lot of asplodey stuff on board, and it seems as if most of it asploded. I don't think many of them had to worry about drowning.

Also I should save random tweets I run across but there was one claiming that the Muscova was number one on the US Navy'shiat list if we had ever gotten into it with Russia.Grain of salt because random tweet.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.