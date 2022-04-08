 Skip to content
(Forbes)   He was the very model of a Russian Major General, leading orcs in Putin's wars however vile or criminal; he was sent to make a show of brutish Russian firepower, farked around and now he's found a-pushing up a sunflower   (forbes.com) divider line
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
autofire372 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to go, subby. +1
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's looking more and more like being a General in the current Russian army is akin to wearing a red shirt in a Star Trek episode.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY material

But now I have an earworm, darn you subby !
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have any of you ever studied russian military structures and can explain the reasoning for not having an NCO corp? I am googling now, but was just curious if anyone had learned the entire philosophy behind it.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MarciusDecimus: Have any of you ever studied russian military structures and can explain the reasoning for not having an NCO corp? I am googling now, but was just curious if anyone had learned the entire philosophy behind it.


I think it's the Aesop fable, the Mice and the Weasels
 
Reek!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MarciusDecimus: Have any of you ever studied russian military structures and can explain the reasoning for not having an NCO corp? I am googling now, but was just curious if anyone had learned the entire philosophy behind it.


Competence is actively selected against?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, losing count.  Almost as many dead generals as there are disgraced Kraken lawyers.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MarciusDecimus: Have any of you ever studied russian military structures and can explain the reasoning for not having an NCO corp? I am googling now, but was just curious if anyone had learned the entire philosophy behind it.


Because Russian leadership are control freaks. A strong NCO corp requires giving agency to "commoners". Those corporals and sergeants get too many ideas about how they could run things if you don't treat them like the hired help
 
minnkat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a solemn tradition in Russia to display photos of sons and husbands lost to battle

Fark user imageView Full Size

Russian Major General Vladimir Frolov


/ Ukranians understand and respect this tradition, and they have dispatched a framed photo of Major General Frolov to his wife and his mother,  with his own penis stuffed into his mouth
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in case you are wondering:
Pirates of Penzance - Major-General's Song (1983) WITH LYRICS
Youtube nVFiRXch7Pk
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MarciusDecimus: Have any of you ever studied russian military structures and can explain the reasoning for not having an NCO corp? I am googling now, but was just curious if anyone had learned the entire philosophy behind it.


Just read a long article n it. Money, a reliance on conscription, and stubborness. Pretty much the basics.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MarciusDecimus: Have any of you ever studied russian military structures and can explain the reasoning for not having an NCO corp? I am googling now, but was just curious if anyone had learned the entire philosophy behind it.


No idea but what I see is a low-talent low-morale army ran by mobsters.

I was an American Marine where they started putting you in leadership roles as a corporal. You still most absolutely had a chain of command but you had a passing familiarity with their responsibilities and could take initiative when needed. You could do Sergeant's job and had a reasonable idea of what Staff Sergeant's job was. I'm sure in the officer ranks it was very similar.

You typically need your general staff in the field if morale is so low that you don't trust your field officers to execute orders or if your communications are so compromised that you must be there in person. Knowing the Russians it's both.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MarciusDecimus: Have any of you ever studied russian military structures and can explain the reasoning for not having an NCO corp? I am googling now, but was just curious if anyone had learned the entire philosophy behind it.


Russia's military is primarily conscripts who serve for a year. There is no incentive to maintain a body of non-commissioned officers, so it's all commissioned officers giving the orders.

The US military is full of people who can't hack it in the real world, earning effectively twice as much as they would be able in a civilian role. Thus, they stay in forever, or until they can find a decent paying job.

I imagine Russia has a different problem: nobody wants to be in the military in the first place and get out at their first chance.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MarciusDecimus: MarciusDecimus: Have any of you ever studied russian military structures and can explain the reasoning for not having an NCO corp? I am googling now, but was just curious if anyone had learned the entire philosophy behind it.

Just read a long article n it. Money, a reliance on conscription, and stubborness. Pretty much the basics.


For those interested.

https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Journals/NCO-Journal/Archives/2019/March/Russian-ncos/
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MarciusDecimus: Have any of you ever studied russian military structures and can explain the reasoning for not having an NCO corp? I am googling now, but was just curious if anyone had learned the entire philosophy behind it.


Delegation of authority was seen as dangerous in the USSR, combined with the fact that being a conscript in the Army was so actively awful that very, very few enlisted men had any desire to make a career out of it is my understanding.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder if anyone has manage to chart the reeducation in total experience in years that has been lost at the senior officer level.

I guess they are just promoting up through the Frank's to fill these spots but the years experience would go down drastically I think.

And then I wonder if their military training is so awful would it even make a difference.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ween - Push Th' Little Daisies
Youtube dxGiisvPPeY
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We're entering "The second in command of Al Qaeda has been killed for the umpteenth time" territory.
 
rashishi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Russian command staff have dedicated all of their time to stealing.  Putting competent people in positions of authority puts the grift at risk.  It was all good until some idiot decided to take on an army that fought back.
 
6655321
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Curly Shuffle
Youtube u4_ApvtdSzg
 
heavymetal [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: MarciusDecimus: Have any of you ever studied russian military structures and can explain the reasoning for not having an NCO corp? I am googling now, but was just curious if anyone had learned the entire philosophy behind it.

Russia's military is primarily conscripts who serve for a year. There is no incentive to maintain a body of non-commissioned officers, so it's all commissioned officers giving the orders.

The US military is full of people who can't hack it in the real world, earning effectively twice as much as they would be able in a civilian role. Thus, they stay in forever, or until they can find a decent paying job.

I imagine Russia has a different problem: nobody wants to be in the military in the first place and get out at their first chance.


Never served, but come from a military family and I work with a lot of active duty and retired military. If you play your cards right as many retired who I work with have done, you can come out of those 20 years pretty well off. First they get their pension, free medical care, some also get disability pay; then they get a job as a contractor making $30-$60 an hour taking advantage of ex-military hiring preferences. With that job no deductions for health insurance, because that is paid for already. It's all gravy. Of course it's the rewards of paying their dues in life. For many it is not about not being able to make it in the civilian world, it's about getting those 20 years in so they will have it made in the civilian world.

For some reason I don't think a 20 year career in the Russian military, unless you are an officer high up enough on the grift chain, has as lucrative of a retirement as the U.S. military does.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

darch: It's looking more and more like being a General in the current Russian army is akin to wearing a red shirt in a Star Trek episode.


I was thinking more "Second in command in/of ISIS...", but your point is well taken too.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Summoner101: We're entering "The second in command of Al Qaeda has been killed for the umpteenth time" territory.


Damnit... shakes tiny fists as if finishing a #1

/really don't want to shake the after effects of a #2
//really should refresh after reading through the thread too...alas
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Should the Ukraine be taking credit for Russian officers killed by their own troops or incompetence?  Maybe we need an official scorer who can give Russia the Assist and Ukraine the Goal, or something.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Have any of you ever studied russian military structures and can explain the reasoning for not having an NCO corp? I am googling now, but was just curious if anyone had learned the entire philosophy behind it.

It's long but an excellent read:
Gen. Mark Hertling
"I Commanded U.S. Army Europe. Here's What  I Saw in the Russian and Ukrainian Armies.
The two armies at war today couldn't be more different."

https://www.thebulwark.com/i-commanded-u-s-army-europe-heres-what-i-saw-in-the-russian-and-ukrainian-armies/
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Summoner101: We're entering "The second in command of Al Qaeda has been killed for the umpteenth time" territory.



You say that like it's a bad thing.

What have they done on our soil in the last 20+ years?
 
Eddie Barzoom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Have any of you ever studied russian military structures and can explain the reasoning for not having an NCO corp? I am googling now, but was just curious if anyone had learned the entire philosophy behind it.


You fool! You want to teach the Peasantry, that I may add we have spent centuries psychologically breaking down, concepts like leadership, initiative, individuality, and command structure? And then put them in a position to rise in ranks and take command once we are sent to Siberia? And start a system in which personal merit and accountability are considered definable measure of success, as opposed to the current system of backstabbing, gaslighting, and betrayal?
 
darch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: darch: It's looking more and more like being a General in the current Russian army is akin to wearing a red shirt in a Star Trek episode.

I was thinking more "Second in command in/of ISIS...", but your point is well taken too.


Lol. That works too.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Have any of you ever studied russian military structures and can explain the reasoning for not having an NCO corp? I am googling now, but was just curious if anyone had learned the entire philosophy behind it.


It's because the vast majority of their forces are conscripts that only serve one year, then go into reserve status, though unlike American Reserves, I don't think you have to show up for weekend drills.  The theory is that in a major war they call up all previous reserve classes, and the older guys, who have a full military years of service, plus some experience managing a small shop or something similar are made the NCOs.

They also have regulars, but the regulars largely serve in separate "elite" military units.  The officers in the conscript forces spend most of their time trying to teach conscripts how to soldier.  Basically the whole idea of your one year of military service isn't to have you serving as frontline infantry, but to train you so that you can be called up later to serve as front line infantry.  

Also a big reason why Putin is wanting to win by May 9th, because most of the draftees are doing their service scheduled around their college education.  This is one reason why he waited until late February to attack, because that is when the bulk of his conscripts completed the bulk of their training, and why he wants to have the war over by May 9th, because most of the conscripts are supposed to go home in May and be replaced by completely new, completely green recruits around then.

He will have to do one of two things after May 9th, either swap out the conscripts and thus dig in and hope to hold the line while the conscripts learn how to soldier for a few months, or refuse to release the conscripts, which is going to cause a huge problem back at home.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
AKA "Frothy" Frolov.

Just kidding.

BTW "frothy" in Russian is ПЕНИСТЫЙ .

/Пенис.
//lol
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Headline of the 2022 contest is over.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

omg bbq: I was an American Marine where they started putting you in leadership roles as a corporal. You still most absolutely had a chain of command but you had a passing familiarity with their responsibilities and could take initiative when needed.


At that rank, are you considered responsible enough to choose which color of crayons you want to have for lunch, or is that a Sergeant's job?

/I kid, nothing but love, even for the Marines
// Go Army
/// Ain't Ready for Marines Yet, I know
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder how many of those 14 generals took bullets to the front and how many to the back?
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*ohnoanyway.jpg*
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

Guy I knew (enlisted) had this hung up in his cube.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Beautiful, Subby!

/keep those dead Russian generals comin'
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Have any of you ever studied russian military structures and can explain the reasoning for not having an NCO corp? I am googling now, but was just curious if anyone had learned the entire philosophy behind it.


This article about the top Ukrainian general covers how Ukraine is adopting and adding to NATO style leadership as different from the Russian model.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Have any of you ever studied russian military structures and can explain the reasoning for not having an NCO corp? I am googling now, but was just curious if anyone had learned the entire philosophy behind it.


inklings into the "Russian mind"As posted in another FARK thread
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

McGrits: MarciusDecimus: Have any of you ever studied russian military structures and can explain the reasoning for not having an NCO corp? I am googling now, but was just curious if anyone had learned the entire philosophy behind it.

This article about the top Ukrainian general covers how Ukraine is adopting and adding to NATO style leadership as different from the Russian model.


https://www.politico.com/news/2022/04/08/ukraines-iron-general-zaluzhnyy-00023901?_amp=true

Forgot the link
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

capt.hollister: HOTY material

But now I have an earworm, darn you subby !


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: omg bbq: I was an American Marine where they started putting you in leadership roles as a corporal. You still most absolutely had a chain of command but you had a passing familiarity with their responsibilities and could take initiative when needed.

At that rank, are you considered responsible enough to choose which color of crayons you want to have for lunch, or is that a Sergeant's job?

/I kid, nothing but love, even for the Marines
// Go Army
/// Ain't Ready for Marines Yet, I know


We liked it when they picked for us. It showed that they still cared.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: The US military is full of people who can't hack it in the real world, earning effectively twice as much as they would be able in a civilian role. Thus, they stay in forever, or until they can find a decent paying job.


Interesting that the tone you struck makes "those people" sound like the problem for not being able (in your mind) to "hack it" in the "real world". As if their socioeconomic standing was their fault, and not the fault of a society that marginalizes minorities,  reveres sociopaths that drive entire communities into poverty, values wealth and power above all else and revels in seeing their fellow citizens suffer and be left to die a slow death with no hope of prosperity in the "wealthiest nation on earth", because hey "fark you, I got mine". The fact that presently, the military and law enforcement is the only legitimate paths of livelihood available to people not "smart enough to be born right" should be alarming to you, instead it seems to be a source of smug contentness
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: MarciusDecimus: Have any of you ever studied russian military structures and can explain the reasoning for not having an NCO corp? I am googling now, but was just curious if anyone had learned the entire philosophy behind it.

It's because the vast majority of their forces are conscripts that only serve one year, then go into reserve status, though unlike American Reserves, I don't think you have to show up for weekend drills.  The theory is that in a major war they call up all previous reserve classes, and the older guys, who have a full military years of service, plus some experience managing a small shop or something similar are made the NCOs.

They also have regulars, but the regulars largely serve in separate "elite" military units.  The officers in the conscript forces spend most of their time trying to teach conscripts how to soldier.  Basically the whole idea of your one year of military service isn't to have you serving as frontline infantry, but to train you so that you can be called up later to serve as front line infantry.  

Also a big reason why Putin is wanting to win by May 9th, because most of the draftees are doing their service scheduled around their college education.  This is one reason why he waited until late February to attack, because that is when the bulk of his conscripts completed the bulk of their training, and why he wants to have the war over by May 9th, because most of the conscripts are supposed to go home in May and be replaced by completely new, completely green recruits around then.

He will have to do one of two things after May 9th, either swap out the conscripts and thus dig in and hope to hold the line while the conscripts learn how to soldier for a few months, or refuse to release the conscripts, which is going to cause a huge problem back at home.


You know, i don't think I could design a more useless military if I tried.
 
