(ABC 15)   No you can't put your grandmother in the freezer   (abc15.com) divider line
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
YOUR NOT MY SUPERVISOR!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's something wrong with that guy.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe he didn't want to bury her, burn her, or dump her.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At least he didn't stuff grandma in the oven.

Imagine the smell...
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But the cat keeps trying to knock her urn off the mantle.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's cold.
 
woodjf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
BRB.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why did the crazy kid put his grandmother in the icebox?
 
jimjays
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I got a special kick out of this story, reading it the day after I binged on 3 seasons of Picket Fences (can't get the fourth), in which two different deaths occurred by freezer. The kicker, the suspect here is in a Rome jail, with Picket Fences taking place in Rome Wisconsin. Truth is stranger than fiction.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Car roof rack still ok?
 
Katwang
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought the acceptable method of dealing with sick and dying elderly was to set them adrift on an ice floe or to abandon them in the forest.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Katwang: I thought the acceptable method of dealing with sick and dying elderly was to set them adrift on an ice floe or to abandon them in the forest.


Well with climate change that isn't a viable option.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I said, put the old lady on ice..."
 
mikey15
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It was a Westinghouse and she was westing.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

alechemist: Katwang: I thought the acceptable method of dealing with sick and dying elderly was to set them adrift on an ice floe or to abandon them in the forest.

Well with climate change that isn't a viable option.


Maybe we could make replica ice flows out of styrofoam and send folks out to drift on those.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If he thought of putting her in a wood chipper after freezing her he'd be roaming free
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
