April 17, 2006: A date which will live in infamy. ~ Abraham Lincoln
43
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
The chair was angry that day, my friends...
 
conniemac [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I think this was my first experience with an epic thread, but I don't believe I commented in the original.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Alice In Chains - Angry Chair (Official HD Video)
Youtube IpEXM1Yziws
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I was almost old enough to legally buy cigarettes.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
This was my introduction to Fark, my first thread. I hung around and lurked for less than a year before making an account, I sat back and observed how things worked before I jumped in. I had never come across a group of people like this and I can't remember a time I laughed harder. After all this time, that thread still kills me.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
jackbaruth.comView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

I missed the original thread, but someone linked to it a few years later.  Fortunately, most of the images were still intact.  I was crying and holding my side, trying to breathe and laugh quietly, because it was either nap time or middle of the night, I can't remember which.

I just remember being exhausted from trying to read the entire thing without having to explain it or my reaction.  It's still my favorite thread that I wasn't actually a part of.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I wonder where that chair is now
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/shamelessly stolen
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I wasn't a part of that one, but internet shenanigans can seriously be awesome. Just sucks there isn't an archive with the pics still.

/first time I've read through it
//yup, housemates continue to look at me weird
///no farking way I could explain this
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Back in the day when many threads getting over 1,000 comments was common.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I had my dates off and thought of this instead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Happy Easter; and make sure you're VERY VERY CAREFUL where you "hide your eggs"....
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Looks like a Dutch design.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Lot of names there you don't see anymore.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Yea, scrolling there, The Pickle Incident, tard shocking school and a few other threads bring back memories.  A lot of BeyondFarkers listed there.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Out in the boonies where we lived at the time we only had dial-up internet so we would let it load for a bit then cut the internet and read until we got to the last post then pop back on and let it load more. It actually took us two days to read all of the thread. It was Soooooooooooooooo worth it!
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I still can't believe that guy went on to become a State Senator
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

It's not complete, but Archive.org has a snapshot from 2011 before Fark stopped trying to link to the old images:

https://web.archive.org/web/20110315201356/https://www.fark.com/comments/2018473/Im-stuck-to-my-chair-Im-so-very-scared-Help-Details-In-thread
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at work when that thread went green.  Thankfully, my group leader has a VERY good sense of humor.  XD
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Silversouth
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dude...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This thread
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The ball later swelled up and turned black.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
*Raises Beer*

To all of our homies who couldn't be here!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That, and the Lucky Charms incident.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wait... there's farkers younger than me? I'm on like screen name number 10 and I've been here for like 20 years
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Everything is a slat if you're scared enough.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can we make this a recognized day?  National Slatted Chair Day.

What international organization manages such things, anyone have a contact in the Illuminati?  Fark sponsored a stadium and freeway trash collection, I'll bet there's a Farker smart enlightened to make this happen.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When your thread is so legendary that the forum celebrates its anniversary, you've either done something very right or very wrong.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I still think it was fake unless he had really tiny cajones. Those slats are not very wide.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Keep poking those holes. Soon you'll realize that this was actually a clue to the resurrection of JFK jr.

/it doesn't take a very wide swath to pinch a ballsack in an excruciating way
//for more sage advice on excruciating ballsack conundrums, but my book. In stores May 7
///threes, for the number of testicles I've injured
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

It might have been really cold that day. Or his chair was specially designed to have wider slats for easier slipping in of the balls.
 
12349876
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

It wasn't a ball that went through the slat, just a pinch of scrotum.
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
wow that means it's my fark anniversary too. I didn't make an account until later in 06 but my very first time looking at fark was when someone brought the balls in chair thread to my attention
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

It was just the sack. The chair's victim posted a photo, which still exists online somewhere.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.