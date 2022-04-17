 Skip to content
(The Star Phoenix)   Just a friendly reminder to regularly clean out your belly button   (thestarphoenix.com) divider line
11
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remove firefighters from near an extremely hot metal element? The hell you say.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lint is excellent for starting backyard fires. Blows lighter fluid away.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: Lint is excellent for starting backyard fires. Blows lighter fluid away.


Do the type of clothes matter?

Like if it's mostly cotton t-shirts vs 'microfiber' (aka, polyester) sheets?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saskatoon?

Might as well share the earworm

The Guess Who - Runnin' Back To Saskatoon (Running Back Thru Canada)
Youtube BixQMQFMOYQ
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Clean out your lint catcher of your dryer after every load.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Smackledorfer: Lint is excellent for starting backyard fires. Blows lighter fluid away.

Do the type of clothes matter?

Like if it's mostly cotton t-shirts vs 'microfiber' (aka, polyester) sheets?


I douse mine in oil of various types so it doesn't really matter.

/0W synthetic works best
 
buntz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Smackledorfer: Lint is excellent for starting backyard fires. Blows lighter fluid away.

Do the type of clothes matter?

Like if it's mostly cotton t-shirts vs 'microfiber' (aka, polyester) sheets?


I just toss all mine in a bag and grab a small handful when I need some.

Haven't noticed a difference.
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That reminds me, it's time to do up the Easter baskets 🐇🐰🐇🐰
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Lint is excellent for starting backyard fires. Blows lighter fluid away.


Also great for evil mice to start one on your lawnmower engine block in the backyard
 
Azz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Clean out your lint catcher of your dryer after every load.


I'll have to remember that next time I jerk off
 
