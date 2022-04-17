 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Prankster)   Cops search for man who's been hitting people with plates of whipped cream. This is not a Three Stooges short from 1938   (vladtv.com) divider line
8
    More: Silly, Face, Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald, South Carolina, Crime, Sergeant, Moore-Gerald, local cops, Street  
•       •       •

170 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2022 at 3:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he work for Mel Brooks?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better that than the other kind of cream pie...
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Better that than the other kind of cream pie...


The notorious Niles, Ohio semen bandit was caught fairly quickly.   Pretty sure he will be in Congress before long.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: A_Flying_Toaster: Better that than the other kind of cream pie...

The notorious Niles, Ohio semen bandit was caught fairly quickly.   Pretty sure he will be in Congress before long.


Is that why TFG supports Vance now?

Also, if this had happened to me maybe 10-15 years or so ago I'd probably have a laugh about it, however, now I'd be concerned that there was something else in it like acid or polonium or something. Politics has made everything in this country worse and makes me not trust anyone outside of immediate family
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I would use shepherd's pie for Easter
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Someone call the keystone cops!
Seriously is this a repeat or are pie attacks becoming more prevalent?
 
evilsofa
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So the victims got whipped and he's getting charged with assault and buttery?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not a Three Stooges short from 1938, just a repeat from all of 3 days ago.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.