(Abc.net.au)   Guess which country has massive, angry, biting bullants; stinging, swarming, venomous jack jumper ants; and acid-spitting crazy yellow ants that want to eat your children. Go on, guess   (abc.net.au) divider line
18
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not much need to guess when the link shows the logo of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Not much need to guess when the link shows the logo of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.


Maybe, maybe they're just reporting on a Tazmainian issue?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Not much need to guess when the link shows the logo of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.


To be fair, America does have a Broacasting Corp as well, with many local stations.

But I definitely guessed it when I read about the ants.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Australia is like if Squid Game was a nature show.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Not much need to guess when the link shows the logo of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

To be fair, America does have a Broacasting Corp as well, with many local stations.

But I definitely guessed it when I read about the ants.


Yup.  And England has the 'Associated British Corporation" as well, which makes TV shows.

But that dual-spiral-sort-of-looking logo definitely indicates the Aussies, not the American Broadcasting Company.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Jersey?
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Austria?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Vatican City?
 
comrade
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I worked in a small 5-person consulting company that did work for a major bay area tech company as they moved from start-up phase to success to purchase by an even bigger company. We wrote their online sales and finance software before they moved to salesforce. Eventually they had to just buy us and hire us internally.

Anyway, we wrote this software that was doing millions in business a week but the servers were running in a rack in our garage (we rented a house for our offices). We kept pushing the company to move the servers to a colo but they were slow.

One weekend the coo/finance guy in our company was in the office alone when the fire alarm went off. He ran to the kitchen and saw smoke coming in from the garage. He looked in the garage and saw smoke billowing out of the UPS for the servers.

He pulled all of the plugs from the UPS and eventually the fire stopped. When he opened up the UPS it was stuffed completely full with ants. Apparently with fire ants if one gets shocked in a short it release pheromones that attract other ants which get shocked and release more pheromones which attract even more ants until you get a nice fire.

He described the call with the company about why the servers were down that hour. "Well, you see, there were these ants..." They moved the servers to a colo the following week.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm gonna guess Iceland. Do I win?
:)
 
EL EM
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So many ants in a landlocked country.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why didn't Shredder and Krang just take the Technodrome to Australia to make mutant armies?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ant-arctica?
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Ant-arctica?


🙄😒

Take your funny vote and leave, dad.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ukraine?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Damn, and here i was hoping for Ukraine and they came together to kill a russian tank crew.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My taint?
 
King Something
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Uranus?
 
