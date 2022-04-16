 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KVUE Austin)   Looks like most Austin-area homeowners are about to move because they won't be able to afford the appraisals on their property   (kvue.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Supply and demand, stabilized market, phone calls, lot of our time, time of year, Property, Market, year  
•       •       •

519 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2022 at 5:20 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
A weak point in Blue enclaves: having to actually pay for first-world infrastructure.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The rate has not gone up, the property values have.   Property tax increases here in Austin are capped at 10% year over year.   In the last few years and for the foreseeable future we will hit that cap.   We are currently paying nearly twice the taxes we paid when we bought in '06, but only about half of what we would pay if we had bought last year.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Austin is a great place. I hope it works out for everyone.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"His message to homeowners everywhere is to protest your property taxes every year. "

Hahahahahaha, good luck. The county tax office is so overwhelmed you'll be lucky to get an appointment before 2024.

Texas has no state income tax so practically everything has to be funded through property and sales taxes.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Mortgage company required two separate appraisals on my ordinary suburban house.  The appraisals came in with more than $160,000 difference in value.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have my homestead exemption. My property value went up by 30% this year. My property taxes did not. I will not be protesting.
 
gaspode
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Here in the land of hobbits, when your GV (same as your appraisal) goes up, it only changes your rates payment RELATIVE to the average.. so if the average for my city is a 50% increase in house value in 5 years (something like right) then if my house went up 50% my rates would stay the same.. the TAKE is decided by council then divided according to values.

Now in fact the take increased somewhat so our rates do go up for that reason, but its not tied to absolute house values because why the fark would it be?
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: A weak point in Blue enclaves: having to actually pay for first-world infrastructure.


Actually, this is the weak point in Red "we don't do progressive income tax" states. The biggest chjnk of state tax revenue is property tax..and since major corporations get to duck those taxes, it's middle and lower class homeowners and renters that pay oit the arse for those Tesla tax breaks.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "His message to homeowners everywhere is to protest your property taxes every year. "

Hahahahahaha, good luck. The county tax office is so overwhelmed you'll be lucky to get an appointment before 2024.


They don't even bother with coming out if you word the letter correctly in Maryland.

They assess us every three years, and are supposed to compare us to 'similar' homes that have sold near us recently.

So I ask them for the list if homes that they used in their estimates (which they're required to give us), and if those homes were built in 1939, with oil heat, no central air conditioning, and no insulation.

My first time the assessment went from $350k to $225k, and they never even sent me the list of houses.

The only time someone came out was when I had purchased a foreclosed house at auction for $38k, and they then assessed it for $240k.  I sent a letter asking if someone would have told a house for $38k if it was worth that much, and invited them out to look at it, and see what 1920s construction looked like after someone had cut in a stairwell and hadn't transferred the loads properly, didn't deal with water issues, etc.

/but then the property got hit by a car
//and contractors didn't want to touch it with damaged asbestos siding
///put $35k in repairs into it, and only broke even by selling it at $70k
 
Monocultured
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

question_dj: I have my homestead exemption. My property value went up by 30% this year. My property taxes did not. I will not be protesting.


Market value and assessed value aren't the same thing. There's no downside to protesting a tax appraisal value.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: A weak point in Blue enclaves: having to actually pay for first-world infrastructure.

Actually, this is the weak point in Red "we don't do progressive income tax" states. The biggest chjnk of state tax revenue is property tax..and since major corporations get to duck those taxes, it's middle and lower class homeowners and renters that pay oit the arse for those Tesla tax breaks.


Sounds like "mission accomplished" for red states
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gaspode: Here in the land of hobbits, when your GV (same as your appraisal) goes up, it only changes your rates payment RELATIVE to the average.. so if the average for my city is a 50% increase in house value in 5 years (something like right) then if my house went up 50% my rates would stay the same.. the TAKE is decided by council then divided according to values.

Now in fact the take increased somewhat so our rates do go up for that reason, but its not tied to absolute house values because why the fark would it be?


Sounds like you have what's known as a 'constant yield tax rate'

So if your town got $10mil in taxes last year, and property assessments went up an average of 50%, they have to drop the assessed rate (the '$0.20 per $100 value') part by 33% to match, so they still only get $10mil.

Our town was small enough that there was an exemption where you didn't have to do that if the change was less than some amount ($10k? 25k?), and with only 300 homes, we usually qualified.  So the town commission could say 'we didn't raise taxes', even though taxes kept going up.

/has no idea *exactly* how constant yield calculated, because we were exempted
//so how homestead credits affect it
///or if new construction or annexation allows the total collected to increase
 
Northern
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gaspode: Here in the land of hobbits, when your GV (same as your appraisal) goes up, it only changes your rates payment RELATIVE to the average.. so if the average for my city is a 50% increase in house value in 5 years (something like right) then if my house went up 50% my rates would stay the same.. the TAKE is decided by council then divided according to values.

Now in fact the take increased somewhat so our rates do go up for that reason, but its not tied to absolute house values because why the fark would it be?


If you have VAT and other taxes then it doesn't.  If you rely mostly on property taxes to fund local and some state budgets then revenue can shrink relative to inflation and cuts to employment and services will be necessary.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.