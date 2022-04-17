 Skip to content
(Q13 Fox)   Let's play another round of "identify this January 6 insurrectionist". Today: Hard hat douche bro with potential ties to Seattle   (q13fox.com) divider line
    American films, English-language films, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Riot, U.S. Capitol riots, FBI Washington Field, September 11 attacks, FBI Seattle  
RottenEggs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is that the Nancy Boy fruitcake ?
'Where Are You, Nancy?' Democrats Say Capitol Mob Sought to Kill Pelosi
Youtube FrbodynAI9E
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Glad they are still searching for these terrorists and traitors.

I hope the cosplay militia members that are flipping will also start naming people in Congress and not just normal joe 6 pack
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Is that the Nancy Boy fruitcake ?
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FrbodynAI9E]


That guy in the video looks like wearing an orange beanie, not an orange hard hat to me. But keep playing, it's the funnest version of Where's Waldo (aka Where's Wally where I live for some reason) yet invented, and there's a lot of dickwads to identify. TFA doesn't explain why the FBI thinks he has ties to Seattle so it's unclear to me whether he's a Seattle resident or perhaps just visits at times?
 
