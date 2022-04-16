 Skip to content
(Cleveland 19)   To be fair, who hasn't wanted to jump from a Carnival Cruise ship   (cleveland19.com) divider line
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Greg Giraldo had the reason figured out in 2008 at JFL in Montreal


Greg Giraldo - The Worst Healthcare System
Youtube MHgsuK8PTsE
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To be fair, who hasn't wanted to jump from a Carnival Cruise ship?

Me, as I have no plans to ever be on a Cruise ship from which to jump.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I was trapped on one I'd feel like jumping after about a half hour.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madaynun: To be fair, who hasn't wanted to jump from a Carnival Cruise ship?

Me, as I have no plans to ever be on a Cruise ship from which to jump.


Hell, I figured the guy jumped because they were approaching *Florida*!

If someone was dragging *me* into DeathSentence's dominion, I'd risk dying for a chance to escape that hell!
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one ever jumps off a Holland America or Celebrity Cruise. Think on that...
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: If I was trapped on one I'd feel like jumping after about a half hour.


That about covers it, provided you have more patience than me.
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and his family."

So thought and prayers. Glad to hear it. If it was just one or the other, I'd worry they were just trying to spout a meaningless platitude in an effort to be done with the whole thing while deflecting blame from themselves.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That kid whose granddad threw him out a window and over the rail?
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They didn't want to stop cruising and now they'll be cruising the ocean forever?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
♫ If they could see me now, jumping off this fun ship cruise, they'd know I drank too much booze. ♫
 
buravirgil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Two years old...
International Journal of Travel Medicine and Global Health
Results: There were 623 reported deaths. Out of all deaths, 89% were passenger deaths and 11% were crew deaths. United States residents accounted for 61% of passenger deaths and crew from India (18%) and the Philippines (17%) recorded the highest crew deaths. Falls overboard or onto lower decks (23%), suicide, murder, and a terror attack (19%), unspecified natural causes (18%), and cardiac incidents (16%) were the primary causes of passenger deaths. Suicide and murder (29%) and falls overboard or from height (24%) were the primary cause of crew member deaths. The most passenger deaths occurred on Carnival Cruise Lines (29%), Royal Caribbean Cruises (12%), and Norwegian Cruise Line (10%). The highest crew member deaths occurred on Carnival Cruise Line (19%) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (19%).
Conclusion: Falls overboard or onto lower decks, cardiac incidents, and suicides are the leading cause of passenger deaths. Suicide and murder and falls are the leading cause of death for crew members. Travel health advisories targeting US citizen passengers and crew members from India and the Philippines are warranted. The addition of mental health care to ship infirmaries is also suggested.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship early Saturday as it approached Florida.

LOL. It all makes sense now.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Madaynun: To be fair, who hasn't wanted to jump from a Carnival Cruise ship?
Me, as I have no plans to ever be on a Cruise ship from which to jump.


Unfortunately, I'm more scared of the open ocean than I am of Carnival Cruises, so I'd just have to stay there.  I guess I could get a tan.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like it was a suicide. That's rough. I know there's jokes here but I can't make it. Imagine seeing that. And imagine being the one who jumped. If you didn't fall unconscious quickly it would have been a rough and terrifying way to go.
 
