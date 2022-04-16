 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Big E Radio)   Noise Factor is tonight at 10:30PM ET. It's a full blast take off with Dream Widow and then into the good stuff like Mastodon, White Zombie, and Green Druid   (bigeradio.com) divider line
7
    More: Live  
•       •       •

68 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2022 at 10:00 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm out of town again this week.

Have a blast, kids!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My lasers are charged!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Out of town?  And here we are trying to celebr...er mourn the terminal status of NF & you won't even be around to make fu...er commiserate with.  Harumph
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Woo hoo, Rick Astley

{waves a lighter around...}
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I love how we're getting Rick-rolled right now.

*dances awkwardly*
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Out of town?  And here we are trying to celebr...er mourn the terminal status of NF & you won't even be around to make fu...er commiserate with.  Harumph


Agreed.

*Adds another log to the "harumph fire"*
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.