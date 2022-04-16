 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Sheesh, they act like she killed those people   (wcvb.com) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
phlegmmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Multiple headstones knocked over by woman learning to drive at cemetery...

Learning to drive at a cemetery?  That was a grave mistake.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How many bodies have they recovered so far?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But where will they bury the survivors?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hobnail: But where will they bury the survivors?


In Grant's Tomb.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
a 53-year-old Melrose woman with her learner's permit

Well better late than never. Or I guess in this case, not.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure she will see more punishment than if she had actually just ran down eight people at a farmer's market.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She'll be a licensed Massachusetts driver in no time.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Not bad, deary, but next time, I think we should use those squishy orange cones"
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Range Rover made her do it.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ok, Tomber.
 
kore
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Ok, Tomber.


53? That's gen-X.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kore: Archie Goodwin: Ok, Tomber.

53? That's gen-X.


Did you just hear a sudden whizzing sound go past your head?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In all honesty, if I were lying there for all eternity, I would appreciate the excitement and craziness every once in a while.

I mean, people avoid cemeteries, and everyone is all sad and crying all the time. It has got to be just the worst thing ever. Worst thing forever.

Would the world be such a horrible place if cemeteries were made into playgrounds for small children? Let the youngsters gambol in the glow of their ancestors' majestic presence.  Or really, putting cemeteries next to driver's ed schools is a great idea. Even the dead need a good laugh every decade or two.

/ Not superstitious? Then you would agree even more.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh she's gonna be SO haunted. She will loook like Ms Pac Man running down the street.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

