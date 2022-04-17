 Skip to content
(YouTube)   If at first you don't succeed....maybe just give the f*ck up [NSFW language]   (youtube.com) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was ANTIFA that made him do it, eh?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I couldn't have done any better.  But I haven't even driven a car in about 20 years now
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought I recognized that location: Forest Ave, Portland, Maine.

Forest Ave is a PITA to drive in some sections.

Here's an article to accompany the video
https://www.pressherald.com/2022/04/16/police-looking-for-driver-in-tractor-trailer-hit-and-run/
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My question was: with all the people around and videoing it - did anyone call the cops while the truck was stuck?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is white privileged in action.

The guy actually trashed a police car and damaged a government building. They know who he is. And the cops won't do anything about it.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"If at first you don't succeed, keep sucking until you do."

    -- Jerome "Curly" Howard.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fnordfocus: This is white privileged in action.

The guy actually trashed a police car and damaged a government building. They know who he is. And the cops won't do anything about it.


Article above your post says the case is being actively pursued. Way to jump to conclusions based on your personal biases.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Long COVID addled brain? Late for a protest? Watching Gov Abbott speak while spanking and driving?
 
