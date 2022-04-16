 Skip to content
(Guardian)   CIA psy-op article pretends that somehow the dozens of woodpeckers following me are real   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Conspiracy theory, Conspiracy theories, conspiracy theory, Conspiracy?, Real movement, Peter McIndoe, part of a movement, genocide of the real birds  
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
libredd.itView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If birds aren't real, then who killed my father?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: If birds aren't real, then who killed my father?


I asked my friend Scotty that, and well...
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tippy Hedren unavailable for comment.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But Trump told me all the birds are being killed off by windmills.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I asked my own two teenagers if they were aware of Birds Aren't Real. They went off on some crazy extemporising, where pigeon was pronounced "piggin" and doves had the greatest surveillance accuracy, and it seemed that they really did have a good working knowledge of how a fake conspiracy theory functioned, with its need for jargon and taxonomy. Then I asked again the next day, and it turned out that they'd never heard of it, they were just taking the piss.

That's farking fantastic. 😂
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every generation of Americans needs its Church of the Subgenius.

Praise Bob.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what the flat earth society was in a way. It was a group of debate enthusiasts and they used broken logic to push the flat earth thing for humor and to demonstrate flawed logic.

Here we are.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: This is what the flat earth society was in a way. It was a group of debate enthusiasts and they used broken logic to push the flat earth thing for humor and to demonstrate flawed logic.

Here we are.


Ok, but you can prove birds are real with science and observation.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: FleshFlapps: This is what the flat earth society was in a way. It was a group of debate enthusiasts and they used broken logic to push the flat earth thing for humor and to demonstrate flawed logic.

Here we are.

Ok, but you can prove birds are real with science and observation.


You can prove the earth is flat with science and observation.

Anyway your response is exactly the bite the baiters want.
 
0lorin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

foo monkey: FleshFlapps: This is what the flat earth society was in a way. It was a group of debate enthusiasts and they used broken logic to push the flat earth thing for humor and to demonstrate flawed logic.

Here we are.

Ok, but you can prove birds are real with science and observation.


You may be able to prove you found "one real bird" ...  But that doesn't prove anything about the mass dieoffs of birds and the expansion nsa's drone forces ...
Anecdotes are not evidence!
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: This is what the flat earth society was in a way. It was a group of debate enthusiasts and they used broken logic to push the flat earth thing for humor and to demonstrate flawed logic.

Here we are.


It does prove that these ideas live in flawed logic, the same way lice don't bother people with alopecia.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

0lorin: foo monkey: FleshFlapps: This is what the flat earth society was in a way. It was a group of debate enthusiasts and they used broken logic to push the flat earth thing for humor and to demonstrate flawed logic.

Here we are.

Ok, but you can prove birds are real with science and observation.

You may be able to prove you found "one real bird" ...  But that doesn't prove anything about the mass dieoffs of birds and the expansion nsa's drone forces ...
Anecdotes are not evidence!


Wait, so what is chicken?
 
0lorin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: 0lorin: foo monkey: FleshFlapps: This is what the flat earth society was in a way. It was a group of debate enthusiasts and they used broken logic to push the flat earth thing for humor and to demonstrate flawed logic.

Here we are.

Ok, but you can prove birds are real with science and observation.

You may be able to prove you found "one real bird" ...  But that doesn't prove anything about the mass dieoffs of birds and the expansion nsa's drone forces ...
Anecdotes are not evidence!

Wait, so what is chicken?


The GMOs that CORPORATIONS sell us as "chicken" are literally chimeric poison clones!
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have a friend who's a sasquatch and he doesn't think birds are real, but at least he's vaccinated.
 
starsrift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: 0lorin: foo monkey: FleshFlapps: This is what the flat earth society was in a way. It was a group of debate enthusiasts and they used broken logic to push the flat earth thing for humor and to demonstrate flawed logic.

Here we are.

Ok, but you can prove birds are real with science and observation.

You may be able to prove you found "one real bird" ...  But that doesn't prove anything about the mass dieoffs of birds and the expansion nsa's drone forces ...
Anecdotes are not evidence!

Wait, so what is chicken?


People have been asking this for decades.
 
