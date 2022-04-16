 Skip to content
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Holding the Angry Birds in reserve.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was heart broken watching video of 88 year old widow on CNN all alone and praying each night in the darkness as bombs fell.
Yet this made me smile and laugh.

Its so farked up .
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Suomi!
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
kayanlau
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
noitsnot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
sisu
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This would be such a huge tactical mistake for Russia that I almost think they are going to do it.
 
uberalice
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Those are some impressive tractors, I tell you what.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just put one modern-day Simo Häyhä at the border and the russians will fark off.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Suomi!


Selanne!

Teemu Selanne Gets Rookie Goal Record In Winnipeg
Youtube Vtk6yVqDy3Q
 
Wobambo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Huh. So being a raging infected dickhole that lies and threatens with every breath isn't going too well. Have they tried not being russian?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Finland should just send all those black metal bands to the border to fark with the Russians.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Suomi!


Sisu.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

noitsnot: sisu


Damn.
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sabaton - White Death
Youtube s43yLMgXXOU
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Question: how close are Norway and Sweden with Finland? Would attacking Finland prompt Sweden and Norway to join? I'm under the impression that the Scandinavian countries are pretty close, but I don't know if that's true.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Impaled Nazarene - Armageddon Death Squad - YourMetalTv
Youtube ZV4qz8qPPTM
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does russia really think anyone fears their military anymore?
 
IDisME
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Panssarivaunun hinaaminen traktorilla
Youtube WcAASv9Ri_A
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That was an absolutely PERFECT insult! Finns are hardcore. They also have some great bands.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

uberalice: Those are some impressive tractors, I tell you what.


I like the red one that looks like it wants to hug a chap.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Question: how close are Norway and Sweden with Finland? Would attacking Finland prompt Sweden and Norway to join? I'm under the impression that the Scandinavian countries are pretty close, but I don't know if that's true.


It would be like getting in between a family fight.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Question: how close are Norway and Sweden with Finland? Would attacking Finland prompt Sweden and Norway to join? I'm under the impression that the Scandinavian countries are pretty close, but I don't know if that's true.


If only there were some way to access that information on a network of computing machines, and software to search for it

nationsonline.org
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: 4seasons85!: Question: how close are Norway and Sweden with Finland? Would attacking Finland prompt Sweden and Norway to join? I'm under the impression that the Scandinavian countries are pretty close, but I don't know if that's true.

If only there were some way to access that information on a network of computing machines, and software to search for it

[nationsonline.org image 850x858]


Dammit, hit submit accidentally

Yes, I know "close" metaphorically. Bleh, I blame Polish vodak
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

noitsnot: sisu


"Your blood is in our steel; our steel is in your blood."
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Parthenogenetic: 4seasons85!: Question: how close are Norway and Sweden with Finland? Would attacking Finland prompt Sweden and Norway to join? I'm under the impression that the Scandinavian countries are pretty close, but I don't know if that's true.

If only there were some way to access that information on a network of computing machines, and software to search for it

[nationsonline.org image 850x858]

Dammit, hit submit accidentally

Yes, I know "close" metaphorically. Bleh, I blame Polish vodak


Sure, blame the vodka! Ha! I meant I was wondering if they are politically close.
 
Last of the Crazy People [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Question: how close are Norway and Sweden with Finland? Would attacking Finland prompt Sweden and Norway to join? I'm under the impression that the Scandinavian countries are pretty close, but I don't know if that's true.


Norway was a founding member of NATO, but surprisingly not a member of the EU. Sweden has been famously neutral but is looking as hard at NATO membership as Finland is.
 
wademh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
🚜🚜🚜🚜🚜🚜🚜🚜🚜🚜
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: 4seasons85!: Question: how close are Norway and Sweden with Finland? Would attacking Finland prompt Sweden and Norway to join? I'm under the impression t


Miss Teen USA 2007 - South Carolina answers a question
Youtube lj3iNxZ8Dww
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wademh: 🚜🚜🚜🚜🚜🚜🚜🚜🚜🚜


Mushroom, mushroom...
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: 4seasons85!: Question: how close are Norway and Sweden with Finland? Would attacking Finland prompt Sweden and Norway to join? I'm under the impression that the Scandinavian countries are pretty close, but I don't know if that's true.

It would be like getting in between a family fight.


One of the countries just conceded some land to Finland as a present for the anniversary of their founding or something.  The old border was at the top of the mountain but now the border is a few meters away so the peak is now entirely in Finland.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Parthenogenetic: 4seasons85!: Question: how close are Norway and Sweden with Finland? Would attacking Finland prompt Sweden and Norway to join? I'm under the impression t

[YouTube video: Miss Teen USA 2007 - South Carolina answers a question]


Oh goodness. I've read what I wrote and yep, I deserve this. Thanks!! Ha!!
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Parthenogenetic: 4seasons85!: Question: how close are Norway and Sweden with Finland? Would attacking Finland prompt Sweden and Norway to join? I'm under the impression t

[YouTube video: Miss Teen USA 2007 - South Carolina answers a question]


It's almost as if Dubya and Trump had a love child.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Finland should just send all those black metal bands to the border to fark with the Russians.


Night of the Blasphemy
Youtube GqzwMSV5LBo
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

VogonPoet: wademh: 🚜🚜🚜🚜🚜🚜🚜🚜🚜🚜

Mushroom, mushroom...


A BAYRAKTAR! A BAYRAKTAR!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's almost as if Putin lives in his own made up reality where global powers still respect and fear him

Now he's about as scary as an 8 year old dressed up in a white sheet making spooky noises

Wooooooo I'm coming to get you! Wooooooohooooooh don't join NATO or consequences! Wooooooo booooga booooooga!
 
